What Is Digital Image Processing?

\\\nDigital Image Processing is a technique that processes digital images using a digital computer. With digital image processing, users can enhance digital pictures, extract useful information, and save them in different formats. It is widely used in various industries these days. This blog will take you through the basics of digital image processing, its applications, characteristics, and advantages.

## The Reason Behind the Popularity of Digital Image Processing

With so much emphasis on digitization, digital content has become an integral part of our lives. From any image that you see on social media to digital billboards, digital content is everywhere. ==Digital image processing allows the digital images to be manipulated for desired purposes==. It provides a platform to carry multiple operations such as enhancement of images, processing digital and analog signals, voice signals, image signals, etc. Some standard digital image processing software includes Adobe Photoshop, MATLAB, etc.

\\\n## **Applications of Digital Image Processing**

Digital image processing is no longer limited to traditional technologies as it is used in many exciting ways today. Below are some of these.

\\\n**Computer Vision:** Unlike most digital image processing applications, computer vision is considered a milestone as it is not limited to the basics of enhancement and filtering. It includes pattern recognition, signal processing, image processing to allow machines and robots to find their ways.

\\\n**Agriculture:** Digital image processing is used for precision agriculture to enrich the farm and improve farm output. Data innovation instruments help farmers to upgrade cultivation practices. Computer-based image analysis helps determine the proportions of soil, weed, and crops in the images.

\\\n**Medical Applications:** Digital Image Processing is used in the medical field in different ways. Image processing provides a visual representation of the internal structure of the human body—for example, PET scans, UV imaging, medical CT scans, Gamma-ray imaging, etc.

\\\n**Social Media Filters and Editing Apps:** Social media filters and editing apps are very common these days. Hence, you may have used them sometime. Whether it's filters or editing apps, both use digital image processing to function.

\\\n**Video Processing:** Video processing is one of the most interesting digital image processing applications and is extensively used today. Video processing technique includes motion detection, detail enhancement, noise reduction, etc.

\\\n**Biometric Verification:** Biometric verification makes use of human characteristics for identification by making use of different algorithms. It is quite commonly used in offices for employee verification.

## Advantages of Digital Image Processing

The applications of digital image processing indicate how advantageous it is. Below are some of the most exciting advantages of digital image processing.

\\\n* Quick image storage and retrieval
* Image reconstruction
* Controlled viewing- zooming, windowing
* High-quality and fast image distribution
* Image reformatting