What is Cloud Computing for SMBs?

As companies continue to evolve in the digital age, they are starting to readily approach the world of cloud computing. Cloud computing is the delivery of computing (IT infrastructure) services, including servers, databases, software, networking, and analytics over the Internet to offer your innovation and flexible resources.

As companies continue to evolve in the digital age, they are starting to readily approach the world of cloud computing. It’s a need of an hour considering cloud apps will become pervasive in the digitally dominated world.





By acknowledging the presence of cloud technology, CEOs can now make better decisions when it comes to choosing IT infrastructures and cloud migration.





For Example: Let’s first understand how Apple iCloud works.



iCloud is a cloud computing solution by Apple for its users worldwide. The iCloud service securely stores your photos, passwords, files, notes, and other important data in the cloud.



If you have multiple Apple products, applications you use in both Mac OS X and Apple iOS connect to your iCloud space and store and update your data there.

What is Cloud Computing?





Has your website ever suffered from a cyberattack? Have you ever lost your critical data, important files, and software? If so, the solution to all the data storage problems is ‘cloud computing.’



In simple terms, cloud computing is the delivery of computing (IT infrastructure) services, including - servers, databases, software, networking, and analytics over the Internet to offer your innovation and flexible resources.





Basically, cloud services manage your entire IT infrastructure. You only pay for the cloud computing services you use, helping you reduce your operating costs and scale as your business requirements change.



According to the latest estimates, the global cloud computing market will grow by $461 billion by the end of 2025. Reports say that 53% of SMBs are spending more than $1.2 million yearly on cloud computing, making the most of cloud technology.



Why Cloud for Small Businesses (SMBs)?





As cloud computing is gaining momentum, it saves small businesses a lot of time and money by improving collaboration, productivity, and innovation. Here are other benefits that businesses can leverage from cloud computing solutions:





1. Simple and smooth data backup

One can’t escape the unexpected data loss. This can happen from power surges, natural calamities, or hardware failure. No doubt, most businesses have data backup plans and it always helps to have a contingency plan in place.



This is where cloud computing comes to the rescue to store important data and files. Business owners can focus on other crucial matters knowing that even if the hardware fails, the data would be safe.





2. High data accessibility

Cloud computing stores data on the Internet so you can access the information anywhere with any compatible device. For example; you use Google Drive and access all the files stored on your drive and get the work done. Isn’t it super convenient? Well, this is exactly what the cloud helps you accomplish.





3. Cost savings

Buying and maintaining server equipment requires a lot of time, money, and knowledge. So, instead of developing a customized server, a cloud computing service provider keeps your data safe and secure. It would be a monthly expense but it's manageable.





4. Improved consistency among users

Goof Ups can happen easily when there are multiple people working on the same digital file. Because cloud-hosted files exist in the same central location, data is rightly synced between all devices. It means all the specialists are using the updated version of the files.

What are the Challenges of Cloud Computing?





With plenty of benefits of implementing cloud computing in SMBs, cloud computing has come a long way. No doubt, It is an extension of today’s digitized business processes. However, there are a few challenges that require tech experts’ attention and need to be taken care of.



Let’s get started.

1. Password security

Anyone who hacks your cloud will get access to your privately stored data. Here, the cloud computing service provider must use multiple password authentication and make sure passwords remain safe from third-party attacks.





2. Compliance concerns

Maintaining compliance is another matter that you’re skeptical about. Compliance is a specific set of rules about what data needs to be kept in-house and what data is to be moved to balance compliance.

3. Business performance

When your business apps move to a cloud or third-party service provider, your business functions eventually depend a lot on your cloud computing company. Thus, make sure you invest in a reliable and credible service provider.





What is the Best Solution?

Many small-scale businesses have addressed and resolved the challenges of cloud computing. Sooner or later, cloud computing will become a widely accepted technology trend. And, the kind of togetherness that Business Intelligence (BI) and cloud share is indispensable.

BI distributes accurate information to the people while the cloud acts as a bridge to allow access to BI applications.





The perfect solution that can turbocharge your business growth is AWS Smart Business. Using software from AWS Cloud and AWS Marketplace, you can achieve your IT goals.





Whether you’re trying to generate new leads, track audience insights, streamline your business processes, or make your IT environment safer. AWS by Amazon is your next revolutionary software to mitigate all the data storage risks and skyrocket your business growth.

Conclusion

It’s about time to leverage the immense potential of cloud computing and channel it rightly toward your business growth. No wonder, your IT system is the heart of your digital transformation. And, your small business’s longevity and sustainability highly depend on the scalability of the IT infrastructure.





So, mindfully choose your cloud computing service provider, look for the compliance policies they follow, and that they have a strong plan to tackle vulnerabilities. The future of the cloud is bright so invest now so you can prepare for tomorrow’s digital data difficulties.