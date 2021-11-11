Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

What is an MVP for Software Development? by@softvoya

What is an MVP for Software Development?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The Minimum Viable Product (MVP) is the easiest way to prove the viability of a product idea. The term MVP stands for the first version of a new product that includes just enough features needed to satisfy early adopters. Softvoya provides customers with the most effective MVP service solutions during all stages of development. An MVP development helps companies to launch a project faster with fewer expenses and make improvements after gathering user feedback. There are 3 main objectives of an MVP: verify viability, reduce cost and time.
image
Softvoya Hacker Noon profile picture

@softvoya
Softvoya

Product development and support company.

Publish Your First Brand Story for FREE. Click Here.

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul

Tags

#mvp#mvp-development#how-to-build-an-mvp#minimum-viable-product#software-development#product-management#what-is-an-mvp#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading