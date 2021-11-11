What is an MVP for Software Development?

The Minimum Viable Product (MVP) is the easiest way to prove the viability of a product idea. The term MVP stands for the first version of a new product that includes just enough features needed to satisfy early adopters. Softvoya provides customers with the most effective MVP service solutions during all stages of development. An MVP development helps companies to launch a project faster with fewer expenses and make improvements after gathering user feedback. There are 3 main objectives of an MVP: verify viability, reduce cost and time.