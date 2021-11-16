Search icon
What Is An MVP and Why Is It Necessary? A Deep Dive by@katerynaa

What Is An MVP and Why Is It Necessary? A Deep Dive

A minimum viable product (MVP) is a product with a limited number of features that solves at least one issue of your targeted customer. It helps you to validate a product idea in the early stage and receive feedback from early adopters. Frank Robinson first established the MVP concept in 2001. MVP became popular only in 2011 thanks to the Lean Startup Methodology introduced by Eric Ries. Ries: MVP was called to drive, develop, and grow a business with extreme acceleration. The formula of success is to lay bricks step by step.
SoftFormance Hacker Noon profile picture

@katerynaa
SoftFormance

We Help Entrepreneurs Build SaaS Apps Since 2011

