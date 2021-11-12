Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

What is a Citizen Data Scientist and How Do You Become One? by@thuwarakesh

What is a Citizen Data Scientist and How Do You Become One?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Data science is no longer the exclusive province of large companies with deep pockets. Citizen data scientists are found in virtually every industry, from healthcare to retail. They are mainstream workers who leverage the power of predictive analytics to make better decisions that affect their job performance. You don’t need to be an expert in statistics or analytics, but you should have some exposure to techniques such as regression analysis if you want to be a citizen data scientist. The best way to become a data literate is to improve your data literacy.
image
Thuwarakesh Murallie Hacker Noon profile picture

@thuwarakesh
Thuwarakesh Murallie

Data Scientist @ Stax, Inc.

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
7 Ways to Make Your Python Project Structure More Elegant by @thuwarakesh
#python
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul

Tags

#data-science#careers#career-advice#business#technology#citizen-data-scientist#data-analysis#data
Join Hacker Noon loading