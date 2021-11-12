What is a Citizen Data Scientist and How Do You Become One?

Data science is no longer the exclusive province of large companies with deep pockets. Citizen data scientists are found in virtually every industry, from healthcare to retail. They are mainstream workers who leverage the power of predictive analytics to make better decisions that affect their job performance. You don’t need to be an expert in statistics or analytics, but you should have some exposure to techniques such as regression analysis if you want to be a citizen data scientist. The best way to become a data literate is to improve your data literacy.