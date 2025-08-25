What Happens When You Drop 32×32 Blocks in a PC Layer?

Table of Links Abstract and 1. Introduction Abstract and 1. Introduction Preliminaries and Related Work\n\n\nKey Bottlenecks in PC Parallelization\n\n\nHarnessing Block-Based PC Parallelization\n4.1. Fully Connected Sum Layers\n4.2. Generalizing To Practical Sum Layers\n4.3. Efficient Implementations by Compiling PC Layers\n4.4. Analysis: IO and Computation Overhead\n\n\nOptimizing Backpropagation with PC Flows\n\n\nExperiments\n6.1. Faster Models with PyJuice\n6.2. Better PCs At Scale\n6.3. Benchmarking Existing PCs\n\n\nConclusion, Acknowledgements, Impact Statement, and References Preliminaries and Related Work Preliminaries and Related Work Preliminaries and Related Work Key Bottlenecks in PC Parallelization Key Bottlenecks in PC Parallelization Key Bottlenecks in PC Parallelization Harnessing Block-Based PC Parallelization\n4.1. Fully Connected Sum Layers\n4.2. Generalizing To Practical Sum Layers\n4.3. Efficient Implementations by Compiling PC Layers\n4.4. Analysis: IO and Computation Overhead Harnessing Block-Based PC Parallelization 4.1. Fully Connected Sum Layers 4.1. Fully Connected Sum Layers 4.2. Generalizing To Practical Sum Layers 4.2. Generalizing To Practical Sum Layers 4.3. Efficient Implementations by Compiling PC Layers 4.3. Efficient Implementations by Compiling PC Layers 4.4. Analysis: IO and Computation Overhead 4.4. Analysis: IO and Computation Overhead Optimizing Backpropagation with PC Flows Optimizing Backpropagation with PC Flows Optimizing Backpropagation with PC Flows Experiments\n6.1. Faster Models with PyJuice\n6.2. Better PCs At Scale\n6.3. Benchmarking Existing PCs Experiments Experiments 6.1. Faster Models with PyJuice 6.1. Faster Models with PyJuice 6.2. Better PCs At Scale 6.2. Better PCs At Scale 6.3. Benchmarking Existing PCs 6.3. Benchmarking Existing PCs Conclusion, Acknowledgements, Impact Statement, and References Conclusion, Acknowledgements, Impact Statement, and References Conclusion, Acknowledgements, Impact Statement, and References A. Algorithm Details A. Algorithm Details B. Additional Technical Details B. Additional Technical Details C. Experimental Details C. Experimental Details D. Additional Experiments D. Additional Experiments C. Experimental Details C.1. The Adopted Block-Sparse PC Layer The PC layer contains 200 independent fully-connected sets of nodes. Every connected subset consists of 1024 sum nodes and 1024 product nodes. When compiling the layer, we divide the layer into blocks of size 32. When dropping 32×32 edge blocks from the layer, we ensure that every sum node has at least one child. C.2. Details of Training the HMM Language Model Following Zhang et al. (2023), we first fine-tune a GPT-2 model with the CommonGen dataset. We then sample 8M sequences of length 32 from the fine-tuned GPT-2. After initializing the HMM parameters with latent variable distillation, we fine-tune the HMM with the sampled data. Specifically, following Zhang et al. (2023), we divide the 8M samples into 40 equally-sized subsets, and run full-batch EM on the 40 subsets repeatedly. Another set of 800K samples is drawn from the fine-tuned GPT as the validation set. C.3. Details of Training the Sparse Image Model C.4. Additional Benchmark Results Hyperparameters of the adopted HCLTs. We adopt two HCLTs (Liu & Van den Broeck, 2021) with hidden sizes 256 and 512, respectively. The backbone CLT structure is constructed using 20,000 randomly selected training samples. Hyperparameters of the adopted HCLTs. Hyperparameters of the adopted PDs. Starting from the set of all random variables, the PD structure recursively splits the subset with product nodes. Specifically, consider an image represented as a H×W ×C (H is the height; W is the width; C is the number of channels), the PD structure recursively splits over both the height and the width coordinates, where every coordinate has a set of pre-defined split points. For both the height and the width coordinates, we add split points with interval 2. PD-mid has a hidden dimension of 128 and PD-large has 256. Hyperparameters of the adopted PDs. Benchmark results on WikiText-103. Table 4 illustrates results on WikiText-103. We train the model on sequences with 64 tokens. We adopt two (homogeneous) HMM models, HMM-mid and HMM-large with hidden sizes 2048 and 4096, respectively. Benchmark results on WikiText-103. Authors:\n(1) Anji Liu, Department of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles, USA (liuanji@cs.ucla.edu);\n(2) Kareem Ahmed, Department of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles, USA;\n(3) Guy Van den Broeck, Department of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles, USA; Authors: Authors: (1) Anji Liu, Department of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles, USA (liuanji@cs.ucla.edu); (2) Kareem Ahmed, Department of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles, USA; (3) Guy Van den Broeck, Department of Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles, USA; This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license. available on arxiv available on arxiv