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What Feature Phones Teach Us About Solving Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion Problem

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byDiamond OLMD@diamondolmd

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October 7th, 2025
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TOPICS

web3#gluwa#financial-inclusion#ussd-banking#crypto-adoption-africa#feature-phone-finance#creditcoin-network#hybrid-web3-infrastructure#defi

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