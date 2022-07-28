What Does 50% Electric Cars Mean To The Grid?

Technology and blockchain developer and enthusiast as well as a prolific musician.
So my friends and I decided to do the math that apparently the departments of energy and transportation couldn’t do. This took on the orders of ones of minutes to gather and compute.
Here are the raw values since 2010:
Obviously, COVID saw a marked decrease, but you can see the 2022 numbers are already ahead of 2019 and almost up to 2020. So let’s break it down
At today's gas prices, the cost to charge vs. fuel breaks about even, but that is ignoring the $75,000 cost of an electric car, to begin with. Hopefully, more rational energy policies will start in the next few years and we’ll see gas prices back down at a reasonable level, about half what they are now, which means electric cars won’t be cost-effective.
The grid is mostly natural gas right now, so why not put natural gas in your car and cut out the middleman? What about solar thermal? It’s primitive, robust, and reliable, and beats solar in efficiency, which a peak of about 50% while panels max out at 24% and most home systems are in the low to mid-teens.
There are a lot of issues with the current obsession with electric cars, we haven’t even talked about the problem of their additional weight, which causes more particulate matter to aerosolize from the tires into the atmosphere, which is 400x worse than tailpipe emissions. Quoting from
“Battery electric vehicles tend to be heavier than conventional, fossil fuel-powered cars. Half a tonne of battery weight can result in tire emissions that are almost 400 times greater than tailpipe emissions. Despite their zero emissions and their importance in decarbonization, EVs are potentially generating more tire particle pollution.”
These numbers weren’t hard to run, but barely anyone seems to either be running them or talking about them. Are there things we can do? Absolutely! What makes the most sense is to slow our roll a little bit and create a plan that involves evolving to the next stage instead of shutting everything down before the next stage is ready. I’m a big fan of lots of little energy everywhere that can be done quickly, without huge infrastructure costs, and can have an immediate impact instead of 30 years down the road.