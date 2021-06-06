What Customers Want From EV Manufacturers

This Slogging thread by Arthur and Richard-Kubina occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging channel, and has been edited for readability.

This thread is inspired by the latest video from MKBHD. What will be your advice to EV companies?

Please make your cars look like the classics. I wanna drive an electric car that looks like:

can we also start using them new air-less tires from now on... that don't go flat?

can we also have manual transmission electric cars? those are fun. it's also nice to be able to push start your car when you battery dies.



on that note please turn off my interior lights after like 15 minutes. somehow my trunk was ajar in my garage (someone pressed the button on my fab?) my battery completely died because the light was running in the trunk there for no one at all :facepalm:

my thing will be simple: maybe it's time to not ignore or mock Tesla and start to collaborate?

because every time I open some news - I see how competitors of Tesla form a group, but always against it.

To Volkswagen: you are like a huge conglomerate. Please focus on huge-company-goals, ok?

because doing refueling robots is good, but only for interns team...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fk_j1m7ck0c&feature=emb_title&ab_channel=VolkswagenNews



from: https://tekdeeps.com/volkswagen-showed-a-mobile-refueling-robot-for-electric-vehicles/

This type of "innovations" I want from big fish: https://www.trendhunter.com/trends/hikvision-parking-robot

is VW still reeling from that emissions scandal? Looks like they are still under investigation! https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a15339250/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-vw-diesel-emissions-scandal/

They still paying. And need to do a lot of good things richard-kubina

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e1MNEqCr748

https://www.cleanenergywire.org/factsheets/dieselgate-timeline-car-emissions-fraud-scandal-germany

Here is an actual video from Marques:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJlA2J92Fw4&ab_channel=MarquesBrownlee

I also don't know why big investors investing in Tesla competitors.



I mean Jeff Bezos's move to invest in Rivian that didn't ship a lot of cars to market looks strange. If he wants to balance his move - he still can make some good deal with Elon. Even if he wants to beat him in the space race.



Or Boomers GM. Their managers failed so much because of collaboration with Nikola. Just another copy-cat that has so many videos on Youtube...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ejzJikeKGU&ab_channel=SolvingTheMoneyProblem

In the meantime here is how factory looks like in Germany: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9ZOfMi9wb4

Another point: if you are a big gas car manufacturer and you don't want to distract your customers with electric cars - you still can invest in startups that working on hardware or software that can be used later in electric cars.



you can try to attack the Indian market with electric scooters and get valuable knowledge of how to build batteries on a scale for example.



Or like my friend from Malasia that doing autonomous delivery robots - booming market with a lot of possibilities to get acquired later by local Uber Eats.

A good collection of articles to read from our self-driving-tag

