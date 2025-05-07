What Comes After Today's AI

Please Note: I also spoke briefly on this topic at the Global Transformation & Tech Sector Summit 2025 organised by Terricon Valley. You can watch it on YouTube.

Autonomous‑Agent "Constellations"

LLMs are evolving into teams of specialised agents that plan, delegate and act. 68% of IT leaders say they will fund autonomous‑AI tools within six months (MIT Sloan). Frameworks such as LangChain, Autogen and crewAI plus platform SDKs (OpenAI Operator, Google DeepMind Agentspace) are already turning "AI teammates" into production reality.

Human‑AI Symbiosis

The new productivity model is copilot mode: AI clears the drudge work so us humans focus on creativity, judgement and empathy. McKinsey estimates a $2.6‑4.4 trillion annual upside-about the UK's GDP-once generative AI is embedded in everyday workflows (Grand View Research summary). Critical‑thinking and oversight-not routine execution-become premium human skills.

Embodied AI Steps Off the Page

Vision‑language transformers such as RT‑2 give robots pragmatic "common‑sense" skills, letting bipedal machines like Digit operate safely in human spaces. Agility Robotics opened the first humanoid‑robot factory, targeting 10 000 units per year, while Amazon pilots these bots in its fulfilment centres (Axios). Analysts put the 2030 embodied‑AI market near $500 billion.

Next‑Gen Architectures & Alignment

Multimodal models are now capable of processing text, images, audio, signalling a shift from single‑modality giants to mixtures‑of‑experts and neuro‑symbolic hybrids (Microsoft, 6 AI Trends for 2025). Parallel work on Constitutional AI (Anthropic) and OpenAI's Superalignment initiative aims to keep progressively more capable systems safe. Policymakers are moving too: 28 countries signed the Bletchley Declaration on frontier‑AI safety in late 2023 (Reuters).

Compute, Data & the AGI Debate

Training GPT‑4 reportedly cost $80‑100 million, and McKinsey projects as much as $5.2 trillion will flow into AI‑centric datacentres by 2030 (McKinsey). Optimists like Sam Altman and Shane Legg assign a ~50 % chance of AGI in this decade (TIME), whereas a 2022 research‑community survey centres on 2059. Whatever the timeline, scaling laws plus the new architectures above guarantee systems far beyond 2025 baselines.

Expectation

By 2030 you can expect:

Cognitive swarms of AI agents silently coordinating business workflows.

of AI agents silently coordinating business workflows. Humanoid co‑workers sharing warehouse aisles and factory floors.

sharing warehouse aisles and factory floors. Multimodal reasoning engines that fluidly combine language, vision and code.

that fluidly combine language, vision and code. Alignment guard‑rails–technical and regulatory–built into every serious deployment.





Our actionable takeaway: Skill up for a world where intelligence is everywhere. 😁