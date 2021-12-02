Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

What Came Along with the Stargate Release: Cosmos SDK v0.40+ by@cosmosnetwork

What Came Along with the Stargate Release: Cosmos SDK v0.40+

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The Stargate v0.40 release of the Cosmos SDK resulted from many teams working in collaboration for almost 10 months. This is a good time to share more about the technical side of the new release, including the design principles underpinning the release, the paradigm of evolutionary Schema-based development, and the performance increases that the refactoring to Protobuf brings to the new Cosmos SDK. The new release took time due to the intersection of three large pieces creating the interconnected software: the Tendermint Core, Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC), and the Cosmos.
image
Cosmos - Internet of Blockchains Hacker Noon profile picture

@cosmosnetwork
Cosmos - Internet of Blockchains

The open, scalable, and interconnected economy of the future. $ATOM

Cosmos - Internet of Blockchains Hacker Noon profile picture
by Cosmos - Internet of Blockchains @cosmosnetwork.The open, scalable, and interconnected economy of the future. $ATOM
Visit us

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
What Makes the Cosmos Hub a Virtual Port City by @cosmosnetwork
#cosmos-network
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
Why Crypto Companies Are Eyeing an IPO—From an Ex-Goldman Sachs Investor by @primeblock
#ipo
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification

Tags

#cosmos-network#blockchain#stargate#cosmos-sdk#tendermint-cosmos-blockchain#semantic-versioning#tendermint#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading