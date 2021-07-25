What are the most essential tools for new tech entrepreneurs?

@ productschool Product School Global leader in #ProdMgmt training. 1M+ community. Instructors are top PMs working @ Google, Netflix, Uber & Airbnb

For entrepreneurs just starting out with limited budgets, what are the best app analytics tools you use?



This Slogging thread by Yuvraj Malik, Akshay M. Bharadwaj, Will Fang, Jiani wei, Evan Leong and Ansley Miller occurred in Product School's official #06_product_tools Slack channel and has been edited for readability.

Yuvraj Malik

For entrepreneurs just starting out with limited budgets, what are the best app analytics tools you use?

Akshay M. Bharadwaj

You can try Google Analytics and Amplitude (Upto 10,000 events). If you want a visual behaviour analytics tool, you could try out FullStory as well. Hope this helps!

Will Fang

For heat maps and screen recordings, check out Microsoft Clarify. It’s similar to FullStory and it’s free.

Jiani wei

Firebase is nice too and free

Evan Leong

Been using it heaps and love it

Ansley Miller

I work for Indicative, which is a product analytics company that connects to your dw as well as CDPs, GA and more. Depending on how you’re tracking your data, Indicative could be a great fit!

Did you enjoy this conversation? Join the #1 Slack Community For Product Managers

Join our private community to network with over 90,000 PMs.

Explore our industry-leading Slack channel, and discover for yourself how it became the most expansive community of Product Management across the world:

Weekly AMAs: Every week we host ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions with top PMs in the industry. This open Q&A forum gives you the most impactful insider access to all your Product questions.

Resources: Specific and dedicated channels for all of the most important topics in product: #05_ask-for-help, #07_resume-review, #08_job-portal, #10_feedback-n-surveys, #11_product-launches, and more!

Careers: Searching for a career change? Or looking to get your foot in the Product door? Our Slack channel has daily job openings in Product that are posted by Product leaders looking for new qualified PMs to join their teams.

Network: Connect and network with Product people from your city or country in our local channels (#local_sanfrancisco, #local_europe, #local_singapore, and more!)

Join here https://productschool.com/slack-community/

To learn more about Slogging, or to partner with Hackernoon and add the Slogging Beta app to your Slack community and create beautifully crafted & curated Hackernoon drafts, visit Slogging.com

@ productschool Global leader in #ProdMgmt training. 1M+ community. Instructors are top PMs working @ Google, Netflix, Uber & Airbnb by Product School Become a Certified Product Manager

Also Featured In

Tags