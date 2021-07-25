What are the most essential tools for new tech entrepreneurs?

Global leader in #ProdMgmt training. 1M+ community. Instructors are top PMs working @ Google, Netflix, Uber & Airbnb
For entrepreneurs just starting out with limited budgets, what are the best app analytics tools you use?
This Slogging thread by Yuvraj Malik, Akshay M. Bharadwaj, Will Fang, Jiani wei, Evan Leong and Ansley Miller occurred in Product School's official #06_product_tools Slack channel and has been edited for readability.
You can try Google Analytics and Amplitude (Upto 10,000 events). If you want a visual behaviour analytics tool, you could try out FullStory as well. Hope this helps!
For heat maps and screen recordings, check out Microsoft Clarify. It’s similar to FullStory and it’s free.
Firebase is nice too and free
Been using it heaps and love it
I work for Indicative, which is a product analytics company that connects to your dw as well as CDPs, GA and more. Depending on how you’re tracking your data, Indicative could be a great fit!
