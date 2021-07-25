Search icon
What are the most essential tools for new tech entrepreneurs?

For entrepreneurs just starting out with limited budgets, what are the best app analytics tools you use?

This Slogging thread by Yuvraj Malik, Akshay M. Bharadwaj, Will Fang, Jiani wei, Evan Leong and Ansley Miller occurred in Product School's official #06_product_tools Slack channel and has been edited for readability.

Yuvraj MalikJul 11, 2021, 3:15 AM

Akshay M. BharadwajJul 11, 2021, 3:27 AM

You can try Google Analytics and Amplitude (Upto 10,000 events). If you want a visual behaviour analytics tool, you could try out FullStory as well. Hope this helps!

Will FangJul 11, 2021, 5:40 AM

For heat maps and screen recordings, check out Microsoft Clarify. It’s similar to FullStory and it’s free.

Jiani weiJul 11, 2021, 5:10 PM

Firebase is nice too and free

Evan LeongJul 12, 2021, 4:41 PM

Been using it heaps and love it

Ansley MillerJul 13, 2021, 1:36 PM

I work for Indicative, which is a product analytics company that connects to your dw as well as CDPs, GA and more. Depending on how you’re tracking your data, Indicative could be a great fit!

