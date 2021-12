398 reads

In 2014, I made a list of 16 hard problems in math, computer science and economics that I thought were important for the cryptocurrency space to reach maturity. The problems are broken down into three categories: cryptographic, consensus theory, largely improvements to proof of work and proof of stake, and economic. In this post, I'll go through the 16 problems from 2014 one by one, and see just where we are today on each one. I'll include my new picks for hard problems of 2019 at the end.