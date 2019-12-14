5 Magento Alternatives You May Consider For Your Business

Magento is widely known as one of the most popular open-source platforms. According to a data provided by Magento, there are more than 250,000 merchants worldwideusing this platform.



not fit for every business. There’s no denying that Magneto is one of the most widely used eCommerce platform in the world right now, but it is also true that it isnot fit for every business.

There are some reasons that make Magento unfit for some businesses, such as the total cost of ownership can b steep when you take into account the hosting, security, maintenance, designing and development costs.

Although the platform allows customization, but it can be complicated to update quickly in order to stay competitive.

In this blog, we will look at some of the alternatives of Magento you might want to consider. But before learning about the alternatives, we must learn why you are looking for an alternative to Magento.

So, here are some reasons why there is a need for a Magento alternative. Let us begin.

Magento is costly

Magento is usually an ideal option for businesses with big budgets. The cost of your Magento license will depend on the products you choose.

Magento open source is free to download from Magento’s website, but it won’t cover all the costs as you still will have to pay for the design and development fees to get your site running along with costs to cover hosting, development and design fees.

Many businesses do not have such a big budget to spend on Magento every year. For such businesses, Magento is not the right option.

Magento is slow

Magento’s greatest weakness is its speed. The extensions and plugins that you can use with the Magento system can also lead your systems to fall behind other solutions in terms of loading speed.

It is said that a site that takes more than 3 to 4 seconds to load faces

increasing bounce rates. Because of this, it can also be a time-consuming task for developers to optimize the site for speed.

Magento is difficult to maintain

Magento has many factors you need to stay on the top and if you don’t, your site might crash, slow down or simply not work properly. Because of these factors, you can also face a number of bugs and glitches in the software.

Although the Magento community is creating patches to solve this issue however, it will consume a lot of your developer’s time to stay on top by installing these patches.

Also, don’t forget that overlooking the security patches could be an unnecessary risk for your site.

Magneto takes too much development time

One of Magento’s biggest selling point is its customization options. To make complex changes, you need to have a great team of Magento developers to work to make complex changes and understand the complex infrastructure.

You will need trained and expert developers to update, patch, and find plugins. This is time consuming and hence, Magento becomes a time-consuming platform for many.

Now that we have discussed the limitations of Magento, we will dig into some of the alternatives of Magento, which are worth using in place of Magento having all the required features. Let us begin!

1. BigCommerce

BigCommerce is a SaaS platform that provides business owners with an eCommerce solution through monthly fees. These platforms allow you to create an online store, add products and make a profit out of it.

Its pros-

Launch your new site quickly

Easy to use

Robust, out of the box features

Strong SEO benefits

24/7 customer support

Its cons-

BigCommerce doesn’t have any native multi-store

functionality.

2. WooCommerce

WooCommerce is an open-source eCommerce plugin for WordPress. It is idealfor small to large-sized businesses using WordPress.

Its pros-

It is free, although you will have to pay for domain hosting,

theme, plugins, etc.

theme, plugins, etc. Stores can leverage the WordPress blog natively

A large number of plugins available

Part of the WordPress community

Its cons-

Heavy dependence on developer/designer

Limited support

3. Shopify



and medium-sized Shopify is also a SaaS platform that is well known for developing smalland medium-sized eCommerce websites . If you want to create a profitanble online store, Shopify is just the right platform.

Its pros-

Easy to use

Mobile-friendly designs

Decent uptime record and PCI compliance

Its cons-

You will need to pay for add-ons

Shopify charges transaction fees for using its payment

gateway



4. Volusion

Another Magento alternative is a hosted shopping cart service named

Volusion. Volusion is a complete eCommerce website builder that offers web design, marketing, and other business tools.

Its pros-

Great speed and security

Intuitive dashboard

Customer support and onboarding

Its cons-

Tough to compare all the pricing consideration for a new

online store

online store Volusion’s design features are limiting

5. Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Salesforce commerce cloud, which was known as Demandware before its 2016 acquisition by SalesForce, is a SaaS eCommerce platform.

Its pros-

Strong native merchandising features

Good omnichannel features

The advantages of SaaS solution



Its cons-

Confusing user interface

Customer support can be slow sometimes

We discussed the five most suitable alternatives for Magento above. All these platforms have their pros and cons, just like any other platform. What matters the most is how well do the platform suit your business and its requirements. You can choose one among these platforms for your eCommerce website development.

Final words

There are many choices out there for eCommerce platforms, but we have picked the ones we think are the best for your business. If you are currently using Magento and not satisfied with it, remember Magento is not the only option. You can migrate to any other platform without much difficulty.

