5 Most Popular eCommerce Website Builders of 2021

Emma Jhonson

It has been predicted that in 2021 eCommerce software app market will make over $6.53 billion in revenue.

Image Source: Statista

Between 2019 & 2024, overall market revenues would rise by over 1.3$ billion.

Seeing the above-stated stats, I can confidently say that in upcoming years the usage of eCommerce websites and eCommerce website development platforms will enormously increase.

eCommerce platforms are a complete package with eCommerce-based designs and features. The platforms let you create your own online store without much coding inclusion and web design skills, but all you require is to pick a suitable eCommerce platform for your business projects and to make adequate use of platform features and functionalities in eCommerce website development.

Let’s move further to know the best platform for eCommerce website development.

The Best eCommerce Website Building Platforms

Here I have stated the top eCommerce Website Building Software names, which will help your business develop a unique and attractive online store.

Shopify is one of the popular cloud-based SaaS (software as a service) e-commerce platforms. The platform offers eCommerce solutions to ship, market, and manage your stocks.

Utilizing Shopify service can get access to an admin panel where you can perform multiple tasks such as add products, process orders, and store relevant data. The paid version of Shopify enables access to the admin panel where eCommerce developers can add products, enter store data, and process orders.

Bulletproof, DTH, Penguin Books, Heinz are famous companies making use of Shopify.

Shopify Pricing:

Image Source: Shopify

Pros

Starting price for a small business size online store is low that is $9/monthly.

Best eCommerce relevant themes available

An alternative to selling on Facebook directly

Support multiple functionalities such as designing, orders, marketing, shipping, and more

Cons

No FTP support, so you can’t transform your online store files all by yourself.

Additional fees for non-Shopify payment processors such as PayPal

Apps in the Shopify app store mostly aren’t free

It may be challenging to move away from Shopify

It is a very popular eCommerce website development platform mainly known for its simplicity. Using the Wix platform, you can use a drag-and-drop feature; this ultimately makes the eCommerce website development process more manageable.

Wix paid version enables you to take your site to the upper level as it allows you to connect your domain, remove Wix ads, use SEO strategies, and a lot more.

Well, developing an online eCommerce store using e-commerce platforms is not so easy as it seems. Several errors and problems occur while forming the site on the e-commerce platforms, but all this can be resolved for that you need to avail eCommerce development services from the reputed and recognized eCommerce web development company.

Good Feeling Goods, Vintique, Eat Live Sleep, Tobias Becs, French Knot Studios are the famous companies using Wix.

Wix Pricing:

Image Source: Wix

Pros

Cheapest eCommerce website builder

Supports several ways of conducting payments

Priority support option

Attractive design templates

Several website customization tools

Cons

Limited analytics and reporting feature.

Tracking numbers can't be integrated nor automated

The biggest disadvantage is product pages not have a filter option for sorting

A website template can't be changed once you have made your site on it.

Magento is a very famous open-source eCommerce platform that provides online retailers a shopping cart system, content, and vital online store functionality. This platform includes robust marketing, catalog-management, and search engine optimization (SEO) tools.

It offers numerous themes and plugins which can enhance a customer's experience. Magento supports custom functionality and enables you to form a leading eCommerce website. Additionally, it supports advanced features and renders an extensible architecture.

Canon, HP, and Ford are the few famous recognized brands using Magento.

Magneto Pricing:

Unmanaged hosting- starts from $10/month to $250/month

Managed hosting- starts from $190/month

Pros

It is suitable for small to large size stores

User-interface and customization possibilities are limitless

Several apps available from third-party sellers

Cons

The hosted alternative of Magento is expensive than others

In the open-source version, you need to find your hosting and domain name

BigCommerce is a famous online store builder platform that has served across 150 countries. It enables you to add products, upload images, process orders, generate discount coupons, build pages, and a lot more. This eCommerce platform also empowers you to design your store utilizing a drag and drop functionality. The platform supports multiple other features starting from fraud detection, abandoned cart saver to product ratings.

Various industry stores such as fashion, health products, electronics, jewelry, gifts, and others are making use of BigCommerce. It can be united with several eCommerce and comparison websites such as Nextag, Shopzilla, eBay, and Shopping.com.

SkullCandy, Freund, Avery Dennison, and more are the famous brand names using BigCommerce.

BigCommerce Pricing:

Image Source: BigCommerce

Pros

Support great SEO tools

Include excellent conversion tools & Analytic tools

In-app marketing tools

Product configuration alternatives

High security

Secure payment gateway

Support direct selling with Facebook, Amazon, eBay, etc

Cons

BigCommerce Premium themes are expensive

Translations are very complicated

Limited Sales

WooCommerce is one of the best open-source eCommerce development services. This website builder is secure, fast, and manageable, which also helps you make a pleasant eCommerce website design. This eCommerce platform is mainly designed for small to large-sized online retailers.

The WooCommerce plugin spontaneously became renowned for its customization, uprightness, and free base product. WooCommerce platform basic store functionality and free-plugin make the website development process much easier. Additionally, it supports hundreds of extensions.

Porter and York, Untold Wish, Root Science, Marché du Pre, and Bluestar Coffee Roasters are some popular brands using WooCommerce.

WooCommerce Pricing:

Image Source: WooCommerce

Pros

Open-source and quick to install

If you know about WordPress, using WooCommerce will be easy to scale

Full control over a website

Numerous themes available

Can take WordPress plugin help to perform the additional task

Cons

Hosting and a domain name

For only experienced developers, simple to use

Things To Consider While Picking the Right eCommerce Website Builder for Your Business

You should consider the below-mentioned things while choosing the best eCommerce platform for your startup, SMEs, or large enterprise. Well, to find and pick the best platform for your eCommerce project, you can also take help from experts belonging to a reputed eCommerce website development company.

Note: Well, the above-listed best eCommerce platforms are selected on the basis of the below-mentioned factors.

Simple to Use (Without Cutting Quality)

While choosing the eCommerce website builder for your business eCommerce project, you should first check the platform's complexity level to make use of it.

If in case the complex level of an eCommerce platform is high, avoid using it as it can't be used efficiently. Pick a platform that is simple to use and has quality features and functionalities.

Depth of Customization

The eCommerce website builder should have multiple customize options as sometimes retailers want their website to be more customized. For example, Shopify has numerous different plugins and integrations such as Google and Facebook integrations, live chatbots, email marketing tools, and many more; these customized features help you build the right site for your business.

Variety and Quality of Templates

eCommerce platform which you are going to choose should offer over 100 eye-catching and visually appealing templates. Moreover, it should include a variety of quality templates to best suit your website.

Additional Considerations

While choosing the best eCommerce platform, you should also look over additional components such as responsive customer support, analytics and reporting, email integration, and more.

Wrapping Up

The listed top 5 eCommerce platforms are suitable for small as well as large eCommerce enterprises; they help retailers develop appealing and leading eCommerce web apps. The platforms' multi-dimensional functionalities and features enable enterprises to develop a customized eCommerce website matching their business needs.

To develop an outstanding website, pick any of the mentioned eCommerce platforms, but to get a superb result and a full-fledged working e-commerce web app, think of availing eCommerce development services from the top-rated eCommerce website development company. This will help you get innovative and matching eCommerce software solutions to reach your business goals.

Disclaimer: I have a vested interest in eCommerce solutions and I help them with my consultation. However, I would suggest you do your own research before making a final decision. I don't have any vested interest in other mentioned solutions.

