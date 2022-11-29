What are IT Automation Opportunities Across MSPs?

In the MSP ecosystem, automation has turned out to be a necessity rather than just an upscaling option. This is no random guess but an expert opinion, as MSPs must provide unmatched services like managing their clients' digital infrastructure, guaranteeing business continuity, diagnosing other problems, etc., if they want to remain competitive in today's cut-throat business environment. MSPs have an add-on pressure to seamlessly adjust to the shifting needs of their clients, which makes the workload pressure on their staff's shoulders even heavier. This can degrade the quality of their team's services as they struggle to demonstrate their skills and focus on productive tasks. Automation can truly act as the superhero here, taking off the load from the overburdened shoulders of the team and giving them the mental space to focus on more productive chores. The development of the IT industry, particularly cloud computing and digital transformation, is a major factor driving the importance of MSP Automation. MSPs' initial primary areas of specialization included network maintenance, cybersecurity, and remote services. However, they now need to rethink their industry and include critical services like migration and management. Automation gives MSPs the resources they need to manage complicated activities, cut back on time-consuming manual jobs and repeated procedures, monitor projects more effectively, and scale their business. MSPs may respond to consumers quickly by using tools like RPA bots to automate tasks like patch management, support tickets, and scripts. Emerging Automation Opportunities for MSPs The MSP Industry has a number of typical use cases for automation. For example, many MSPs use automation for help desk activities, enabling them to automatically route new tickets to the proper workers and even automatically remediate issues with minimum human intervention. This enables an MSP to respond to client issues more rapidly and automate replies to frequent issues that take time away from employees' productive work hours. Due to the increase in cybersecurity attacks, many MSPs are also considering automation to fulfill crucial cybersecurity requirements. Critical processes like patch management and remote client device monitoring and administration can be supported with automation. Both require a lot of effort to complete manually and must be done regularly to make sure MSPs are assisting their clients in reducing their cyber risk. Boost the output of your team Although office technology has undergone a significant transformation in recent years, many of the ordinary duties carried out by employees have not. In reality, 90% of workers say they are forced to perform monotonous, repetitive tasks that are easily automatable. This indicates that worker productivity is being lost on robotic tasks, which don't require direct individual attention to be successfully accomplished. This is especially true for MSPs who oversee the intricate networks of numerous clients. MSPs that haven't invested in ITPA are likely to have staff members who are tasked with managing the details of offsite digital infrastructure while also wasting valuable time on tedious, repetitive duties. For instance, technicians can spend significant time personally tracking network KPIs. Even though this is a crucial aspect of MSP due diligence, it shouldn't take a lot of tech time to complete. Maximize client cloud platforms MSPs are frequently faced with managing intricate digital ecosystems that involve even trickier issues of cloud integration and platform compatibility based on the services that their clients already provide. This is especially true for firms who seek assistance from their MSPs managing their cloud migration as more and more companies start to move their digital activities offsite. While using the cloud may be simple when things are going well, managing a customer's migration to the cloud and tracking subsequent performance can be difficult. It can be exceedingly difficult to ensure that legacy platforms and cloud-enabled applications work together perfectly. A virtualized system might also be difficult to manage continuously. It might be difficult for MSP staff to navigate public and private clouds across numerous customer networks. Overpower your opponent While MSPs have historically provided clients with personalized, complete services catered to their unique needs, the MSP market is transforming quickly. Larger businesses are entering the MSP market in an effort to displace seasoned, small-to-midsize MSPs who have created their brands by offering meticulously individualized service to their clients. Instead, these new competitors will use lower prices to entice people, even though the quality of their services won't be as good. Automation for MSPs aiming to punch above their weight and stay competitive in a congested market. The MSP tech stack includes automated solutions that enable small teams to serve ever-larger clientele without sacrificing the caliber of their work or the level of customization they desire. Instead of being compelled to give up under pressure from bigger competitors, IT professionals can accomplish more with less while maintaining the security of their client's networks. The bottom line could be raised Today, many of the services that MSPs provide are automated. Password resets and other straightforward automation jobs are today regarded as elementary, largely undiscovered complicated operations in a variety of automated ticket resolutions, monitoring, business process automation, and cybersecurity can all be greatly enhanced by the incorporation of automation. The saying "Time is Money" is ideal for MSPs. And automation helps you save a lot of time, which equals more money. Since their staff has a lot of work to accomplish, can increase profitability while also enhancing employee productivity and efficiency. Because time is an MSP's most important resource and labor is its biggest expense, it must focus on enhancing efficiency. RPA MSPs may conserve resources and start a never-ending cycle that generates more business with the use of automation. MSPs can charge a reasonable price for their services by working with an experienced RPA team.