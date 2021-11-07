We’re Bringing the CHEESE, Ease & Fun to DeFi Lending: Here’s How
CHFRY (CheeseFry) Finance is a new secured DeFi lending platform that powers the automated repayment of debt through diversified high yield strategies. Users get to deposit stablecoins (DAI/USDC/USDT) as collateral to borrow against, while the protocol deploys this collateral into DeFi yield aggregators and utilizes it for flash loans to generate yield that will automatically pay off the loan.
Powering automated repayment of debt by deploying collateral to generate yields from yield aggregators & flash loans.