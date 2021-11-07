Search icon
We're Bringing the CHEESE, Ease & Fun to DeFi Lending: Here's How

We’re Bringing the CHEESE, Ease & Fun to DeFi Lending: Here’s How

CHFRY (CheeseFry) Finance is a new secured DeFi lending platform that powers the automated repayment of debt through diversified high yield strategies. Users get to deposit stablecoins (DAI/USDC/USDT) as collateral to borrow against, while the protocol deploys this collateral into DeFi yield aggregators and utilizes it for flash loans to generate yield that will automatically pay off the loan.
CHFRY Finance Hacker Noon profile picture

@chfryfinance
CHFRY Finance

Powering automated repayment of debt by deploying collateral to generate yields from yield aggregators & flash loans.

