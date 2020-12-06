Website Builder Tool Quarkly Goes Into Open Beta

Hi, I’m Alex — a co-founder and a chief developer at Quarkly
My name is Alex, and I’m a co-founder and lead developer at Quarkly.io. Quarkly is a project made by our small team of designers and developers, aimed at helping similar teams. Our goal with Quarkly is to make the life and workflow of designer-developer pairs easier, allowing them to work both independently and collaboratively, all in one environment.
We are located in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, and currently have 5 people working on this project, including myself. My friend Artem is the lead designer and second co-founder, and our developers are Kirill, Alex, and Andrew.
Together we have many years of experience in website builder development. Before Quarkly, we worked on uKit – a website builder for business – and many other projects that belong to the uKit Group.
While working on our previous projects (classic website builders, e.g. uKit), we noticed many flaws in them. Here’s just a few:
Yes, traditional builders have many advantages as well – they can handle simple tasks efficiently. But we, as developers, were interested in increasing the abstraction levels, while still keeping the difficulty bar pretty low.
We started work on Quarkly with a simple prototype, which was noticed by our CEO. He liked the idea. We continued to work hard, day and night, despite the fact we still had a day job to do. At one point, our CEO, allowed us to work more on our project, by adopting the Google approach (20% of the work time). And just a month later, we were able to demo the improved prototype – the first version of Quarkly, which was, in essence, a code editor + our own syntaxis (based on pug) + interactivity (like in Storybook).
Honestly, this was a difficult moment for us. After a brainstorm, we all came to the same conclusion – in its current form, Quarkly would simply be too difficult to use. So, we scrapped our own syntaxis, but decided to keep most of the other cool features, and have now added many new ones – and so, Quarkly.io as it is today, was born.
Quarkly allows the creation of websites and web apps by both using the mouse and typing the code – you have the pros of responsive editing, but at any moment you can open the code editor and manually edit your app code. And everything will be synchronized perfectly.
Designers can work in Quarkly the same way they are used to in Figma as they’ll find many similarities in the interface. For developers, we have a module assembler in all its glory: hmr, npm-modules.
As things stand today, we have fixed most of the website builder issues:
Recently, we decided we’re finally ready for the release to Open Beta – and so we did it. Now everyone can go to quarkly.io and try to create their own website or app there, for free, no strings attached.
We’ve already successfully made a name for ourselves on Product Hunt, becoming a product of the day leaving competitors far behind and receiving a lot of praise from designers and developers — our target audience. This inspires us to move forward at double speed!
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.