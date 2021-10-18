Website Bug Trackers: Your Digital Sherlock Holmes

An effective website bug tracker should help you streamline the reporting process for your team. It can help you pinpoint and rank issues in a system to estimate the timeline for website development. Bug tracking tools can also help you manage tasks in and from other tools, such as a web development tool. An effective bug tracking tool should be integrated into your team's work flow, especially for developers and designers who are assigned a particular task on a particular web development project, then tracking the progress of that project.