Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Webpack vs Gulp by@BuddyWorks

Webpack vs Gulp

Originally published by Buddy on June 8th 2017 40,291 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
With the raising popularity of Webpack more and more people start comparing it with Gulp. Fierce discussions that can be observed among developers, swarmed comment sections of web development websites about which one is better. This guide will explain what Webpack is, how it differs from Gulp, and what’s most important — which one you should use. It appears that new tools keep displacing old resolutions. Take CodeKIT for example: a. GUI-based tool for compiling and minifying tools and assets was replaced by Grunt.
Buddy Hacker Noon profile picture

With the raising popularity of Webpack more and more people start comparing it with Gulp.

Fierce discussions that can be observed among developers, swarmed comment sections of web development websites about which one is better. This guide will explain what Webpack is, how it differs from Gulp, and what’s most important — which one you should use.

Introduction

The evolution of Homo Frontendalis. Source: blog.qmo.io

A lot has changed in the web development industry in the past couple of years. It appears that new tools keep displacing old resolutions. Take CodeKIT for example: a GUI-based tool for compiling and minifying tools and assets, which was replaced by Grunt. When Gulp appeared, it immediately won the hearts of web developers with its intuitiveness and power.

Now, Webpack gained popularity. Will it completely replace Gulp? There are various opinions on that, but the trend is strong:

Grunt (red), Gulp (blue) and Webpack (yellow) in Google Trends

Want to learn more? Follow the full article here.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Why is Redux State Immutable? by @supertokens.io
#redux
How to Implement GIS Techniques with JavaScript and HTML by @vibemap
#javascript
Internationalization in CSS by @anilvermaspeaks
#css3
Looking for an Open Source Alternative to Shopify? Try Medusa by @medusajs
#open-source
Build a CRUD API using DynamoDB and Serverless - Part 1 by @shivangchauhan
#nodejs

Tags

#javascript#webpack#gulp#saas#front-end-development
Join Hacker Noon loading