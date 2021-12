753 reads

Web1.0 refers to the first stage of the internet or the internet of the late 90s and early 2000s. The explosion of social media, user-to-user interaction and skyrocketing eCommerce are attributed to Web2.0. Web3.0 combines the community-governed decentralized culture of Web 1.0 with the sophistication and functionalities of Web 2.0. Web 3.0 is an internet that was not possible before.