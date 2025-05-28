Web3 Needs AI Agents to Scale Autonomy

Web3 is an essential driver of tech progress, wouldn’t you agree? It has long become an integral part of our lives. However, what does the future hold in terms of scalability? Can the necessary tasks be performed in a timely manner if the industry balloons threefold? Tenfold? Let’s break down the problems and identify possible solutions. Web3 is an essential driver of tech progress, wouldn’t you agree? Problem 1: Scalability is still a fickle friend. Can things change? Problem 1: Scalability is still a fickle friend. Can things change? Web3 took a big step forward, but it’s not a leap just yet. Web3’s dream of self-sovereignty, autonomy, and decentralized freedom only works if users don’t have to manage everything manually. DAOs, DeFi, NFT games, in short, all of the new-era Web3 tools, need participants who can react in real-time, make decisions, vote, transfer funds, and execute strategies. But here’s the thing: Humans have... limitations. We sleep. We make mistakes. We get bored. We get distracted. But here’s the thing: Humans have... limitations. We sleep. We make mistakes. We get bored. We get distracted. Design for automation, or design for burnout Design for automation, or design for burnout Smart contracts run 24/7. So do blockchains. But humans? We need rest. If something important happens at 3 am, you’ll probably miss it, and possibly lose money, miss a vote, or fail to mint. Got a DeFi position to manage? A governance proposal to vote on? A token price to track? Most of us can’t monitor dashboards all day. Moreover, even when we can manage, we’re still slow. In fast-moving markets (NFTs, memecoins, liquidity spikes), seconds matter. Humans take time. And what about our laughable attention span? The average user can't keep up with 10 DAOs, 4 chains, 3 wallets, and 7 Telegram groups. Important actions slip through the cracks. Last, but not least, we make emotional decisions. FOMO, panic-selling, tribalism – all common in Web3. It almost seems like our imperfections are holding Web3 back from truly soaring. There are no smart assistants inside Web3 yet. Without them, we can forget about scalability. If things are relatively slow and confusing as they are, what happens when Web3 grows further? And how can we move towards creating automation assistants? Read on. Problem 2: Smart Contracts Not Really “Smart” Problem 2: Smart Contracts Not Really “Smart” A smart contract is just code that follows basic logic: “if A, then B.” It can’t analyze what’s happening in the world, compare different options, or adapt to changing context.It’s automation, not autonomy. For example, a smart contract can distribute tokens, but not decide when or why to do it. It’s automation, not autonomy. when why The term smart is a bit misleading. While smart contracts are excellent at executing predetermined actions, they lack the ability to make decisions, which is what we often need help with. They don't assess market conditions, interpret community feedback, or weigh alternatives. They're blind to nuance. This limitation becomes critical as Web3 grows more complex. Protocols require dynamic strategies, adaptive governance, and real-time responses, none of which can be handled by rigid "if-then" logic alone. In other words, smart contracts are powerful tools, but they still depend on humans to provide context, timing, and intent. That makes us, and not the code, the bottleneck. smart smart To achieve true autonomy, Web3 needs something more: AI agents that can observe, evaluate, and act independently, using smart contracts not as decision-makers, but as execution engines. Until then, we’re still stuck doing the thinking ourselves, led by our imperfections. Enter, AI Agents: Building Web3 Future Enter, AI Agents: Building Web3 Future Let’s get a few things straight. An AI agent is an artificial intelligence-based autonomous entity that can: Analyze and understand context\nMake informed decisions\nTake action on your behalf — whether it’s initiating a transaction, casting a DAO vote, or managing your wallet Analyze and understand context Analyze and understand context Make informed decisions Make informed decisions Take action on your behalf — whether it’s initiating a transaction, casting a DAO vote, or managing your wallet Take action on your behalf Unlike traditional bots, which operate on fixed scripts, AI agents are adaptive, self-learning, and capable of independent action. Bots follow rigid instructions: “when X happens, do Y.” AI agents, on the other hand, assess the situation, weigh options, and choose the best course of action, even in dynamic, unpredictable environments. adaptive, self-learning independent action Think of it this way: a bot is a to-do list. An AI agent is a trusted assistant that knows what to do and when to do it, without waiting for you to micromanage. and What Can AI Agents Actually Do in Web3? What Can AI Agents Actually Do in Web3? In a decentralized world, AI agents can take on a huge range of responsibilities: In a decentralized world, AI agents can take on a huge range of responsibilities: DAO VotingYour agent monitors proposals and aligns with your preferences, voting just like a reliable delegate, even when you're offline.\nSmart Wallet ManagementAn intelligent wallet agent manages risk, reallocates assets between protocols, and reacts to real-time market conditions.\nDigital Identity CoordinationFrom ENS names (Ethereum name service) to reputation-based access, your agent knows when and how to present your identity credentials across platforms.\nProtocol ParticipationAI agents can interact with DeFi platforms, contribute to crowdsourced tasks, or represent you in DAO operations, without you needing to sign every transaction manually. DAO VotingYour agent monitors proposals and aligns with your preferences, voting just like a reliable delegate, even when you're offline. DAO Voting Smart Wallet ManagementAn intelligent wallet agent manages risk, reallocates assets between protocols, and reacts to real-time market conditions. Smart Wallet Management Digital Identity CoordinationFrom ENS names (Ethereum name service) to reputation-based access, your agent knows when and how to present your identity credentials across platforms. Digital Identity Coordination Protocol ParticipationAI agents can interact with DeFi platforms, contribute to crowdsourced tasks, or represent you in DAO operations, without you needing to sign every transaction manually. Protocol Participation In short, AI agents are the “missing link” of true autonomy in Web3. They empower users not just to participate, but to intelligently scale their presence across decentralized systems. As mentioned, humans have limited attention and time. One person can realistically participate in one or two DAOs, at most. An AI agent, on the other hand, can handle dozens of processes simultaneously. This makes it possible to scale user activity, reduce passivity in governance, and build a dynamic, adaptive economy. Web3, Beware! Manage The Risks Web3, Beware! Manage The Risks As powerful as AI agents are, they come with risks. What if someone creates thousands of agents to manipulate votes in a DAO? How do we know which interests an agent truly represents? To mitigate these threats, the Web3 ecosystem must enforce code audits, promote transparent and open-source models, and implement permission controls. Most importantly, AI agents should leave an honest on-chain footprint — a traceable digital history that reveals their actions and affiliations. This "honest traceability" makes it possible to verify behavior, detect bad actors, and maintain trust in decentralized systems. What This Means for Founders, Investors, and Web3 Builders What This Means for Founders, Investors, and Web3 Builders Web3 products must start preparing for a future where they don’t just interact with people, but with intelligent agents. This shift will affect everything: from user interfaces to governance models and protocol architecture. Builders need to design systems that are machine-readable and agent-friendly.\nInvestors should look at projects with agent-ready infrastructure as long-term bets.\nFor founders, this means embracing a mindset where AI agents become users, participants, and collaborators. Builders need to design systems that are machine-readable and agent-friendly. Builders Investors should look at projects with agent-ready infrastructure as long-term bets. Investors For founders, this means embracing a mindset where AI agents become users, participants, and collaborators. For founders True Web3 autonomy will only be possible when intelligent agents become first-class citizens in the ecosystem, capable of acting, adapting, and contributing in real time. Autonomy Activated: Conclusion Autonomy Activated: Conclusion Today, Web3 is still just a set of tools — powerful, but manual. We have to be the “anxiety-driven girlfriend” and ask, Where is this going? The answer is pretty clear. Tomorrow, Web3 will evolve into a living ecosystem where your AI agents work for you: managing assets, voting in DAOs, optimizing strategies, and participating in protocols — all while aligning with your goals. Where is this going? The answer is pretty clear. This isn’t about replacing people. It’s about scaling human freedom. AI agents allow users to extend their reach, automate the routine, and stay active in decentralized systems without constant micromanagement. The future of Web3 isn’t just autonomous code — it’s autonomy for people, powered by intelligent, trustworthy agents acting on their behalf.