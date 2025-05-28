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Web3 Needs AI Agents to Scale Autonomy

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byDan Khomenko@dankhomenko

Forbes “40 Under 40” Top Visionary. Co-founder & CEO at Sidus Heroes.

May 28th, 2025
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Dan Khomenko HackerNoon profile picture
Dan Khomenko@dankhomenko

Forbes “40 Under 40” Top Visionary. Co-founder & CEO at Sidus Heroes.

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machine-learning#ai#ai-agent#ai-agents#web3#ai-in-web3#ai-for-web3#web3-and-ai#future-of-web3

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