Web3 Hustle isn't for the Faint Hearted - Tips from a Noonie Nominee

This Slogging thread by Akasha Rose occurred in slogging's official #startup-hustle channel, and has been edited for readability.

This week I received an email saying that I’ve been nominated for a Hackernoon Noonies award in the Slogging category. 🎉 Now, this is a little ironic, because I was one of the original people who helped set up the Slogging program on Hackernoon. On the other hand, I really haven’t done any Slogging (Slack Blogging) for quite some time, being immersed in the blockchain gaming industry. So, I am going to abate some of my guilt for neglecting my baby by writing some tips in the Slogging format on how I’ve come to make a successful career in Web3!

Get DeFi product experience. If you want to work in Web3, get first hand experience of buying tokens on CEXs, swapping on DEXs, and staking on DeFi platforms and do it on a few different chains. You’ll really understand some of the challenges of onboarding new people and the mindset of your customer.

Only yesterday, I had a colleague/friend call me at 10PM at night, saying no one could help them withdraw their tokens into FIAT, and had gone through 6 or more steps, and lost about 20% of their value from transfer fees with multiple CEXs. I was able to tell them a 2 step solution using a DEX and Fintech solution that would have kept 99% of their value simply because I know my way around. For your sake, and your community's sake, get in depth product experience.

Get flexible. They say Crypto never sleeps. Not even in a bear market! So you’ll have early mornings, late nights, and some days that simply blur into each other, as you try and meet with people around the world in multiple time zones. This is exacerbated when you are working with a multi-national team. There’s a couple sweet spots where it seems like Asia, EU and USA are all awake for 15 minutes, but you can’t run a business cramming all your meetings into an hour or two each day. If you have a really important client or partner, be prepared to get up at 4AM or go to sleep at 1AM. TBH, being in crypto is like having a new baby - you sleep whenever you get the chance!

Get transparent. Failure in crypto is public. The fans who loved you this morning will hate on you tonight. The only way forward is through it (yeah, continuing that bear theme here... going on a bear hunt, you know). The best approach is always the honest one - we messed up, we’ll do better next time! People who’ve had any experience in crypto get that there are ups and downs, and that we are on the edge of innovation. Be open to ideas for improvement, and you will foster a loyal community who trusts you.

Get speedy. Web3 is a disruptive industry. Not only are you disrupting Web2 and other blockchain projects, but just as soon as you start building, there will be someone getting funded with a 10X budget compared to you who can move even faster. It burns. You have to be prepared to make decisions and take responsibility, because, especially with all the different time zones, there isn’t time to have 5 meetings about a solution. If something needs to be done in two months, start the preparation now, because in crypto you are often chasing people for weeks who are also super busy and keeping multiple balls in the air.

Get diverse. Working in Web3 means working with people from all around the world, from all kinds of backgrounds and cultures. What unites us is our love for crypto and decentralization. Asia and Latam are some of the biggest supporters of crypto (especially with blockchain gaming taking up 60% of all blockchain transactions), so being prepared to work with a diverse team will really help you have better reach into developing markets and position your brand for mass adoption. There will be times where you'll see entire panels and think tanks of "manels" or of a very narrow demographic representation, so for the health of your product, and your brand image, be prepared to speak up.

Get self care. If all of this sounds stressful, it is. As much as crypto can burn you out, after you’ve worked in Web3, you won’t want to work anywhere else! So make sure your work environment is comfy (spend big on that vibrating gaming chair!), book a monthly chiropractor appointment, take your vitamins, and keep your gym membership going. Put aside an hour every day where you don’t check Telegram, Discord, or your email, and you just exercise or relax. Ensure you have a day off every week (crypto does sleep by the way, on Sundays and Mondays) and turn all your notifications off when you go to bed.

Get humble. Web3 is always changing, and we are here to learn. As soon as you think you know a subject, new innovation takes place, and you have to master a subject all over again. You'll regularly feel like an idiot with imposter syndrom in Web3, but other times you'll surprise yourself (and your audience) with how well you understand a new topic. You’ll spend half of each day probably just consuming podcasts and Youtube just to keep up, so having some ear pods really helps! Find a mentor, and build a relationship where you can ask for advice - everyday, much of what I do depends on connecting to the right person. Working in Web3 starts and ends with networking and healthy relationships.

Get hustling. Web3 jobs don't land in your lap. Reach out to the projects you want to work with - DM on Twitter, Connect on Linkedin, and hang out in their Discords to meet the team. Many hires in Web3 happen by building trust over time - super important when you are working remotely together across national jurisdictions! It's easier than ever for Web2 people to pivot into Web3, but you'll have to prove that you are willing to make the sacrifices it takes to be trusted on a Web3 team - drive, stamina, responsibility, and ingenuity.

