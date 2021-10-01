Web Scraping with Javascript and Node.js

388 reads

Using Node v12, we will build a simple scraper and crawler from scratch using Javascript. We'll use scrapeme.live as an example, a fake website prepared for scraping. We use Axios to get the HTML. Then we will pass the HTML to cheerio and query it as we would in a browser environment. We'll query for the two things we want right now: paginator links and products. For cases when we want to run JS, Playwright will do. Once everything is working fine, we will scale it by launching crawls async.