Search icon
Start Writing
Heroku adBuilding a GraphQL API in JavaScript
Hackernoon logoWeb Fundamentals: WebVR API by@mozilla

Web Fundamentals: WebVR API

Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Deprecated
This feature is no longer recommended. Though some browsers might still support it, it may have already been removed from the relevant web standards, may be in the process of being dropped, or may only be kept for compatibility purposes. Avoid using it, and update existing code if possible; see the compatibility table at the bottom of this page to guide your decision. Be aware that this feature may cease to work at any time.
Note: WebVR API is replaced by WebXR API. WebVR was never ratified as a standard, was implemented and enabled by default in very few browsers and supported a small number of devices.
WebVR provides support for exposing virtual reality devices — for example, head-mounted displays like the Oculus Rift or HTC Vive — to web apps, enabling developers to translate position and movement information from the display into movement around a 3D scene. This has numerous, interesting applications, from virtual product tours and interactive training apps to immersive first-person games.

Concepts and usage

Any VR devices attached to your computer will be returned by the 
Navigator.getVRDisplays()
 method; each one will be represented by a 
VRDisplay
 object.
VRDisplay
 is the central interface in the WebVR API — via its properties and methods you can access functionality to:
  • Retrieve useful information to allow us to identify the display,
    what capabilities it has, controllers associated with it, and more.
  • Retrieve 
    frame data
     for each frame of content you you want to present in a display, and submit those frames for display at a consistent rate.
  • Start and stop presenting to the display.
A typical (simple) WebVR app would work like so:
In addition, WebVR 1.1 adds a number of events on the 
Window
 object to allow JavaScript to respond to changes to the status of the display.
Note: You can find a lot more out about how the API works in our Using the WebVR API and WebVR Concepts articles.
Using controllers: Combining WebVR with the Gamepad API

Many WebVR hardware setups feature controllers that go along with the headset. These can be used in WebVR apps via the Gamepad API, and specifically the Gamepad Extensions API that adds API features for accessing controller pose, haptic actuators, and more.
Note: Our Using VR controllers with WebVR article explains the basics of how to use VR controllers with WebVR apps.

WebVR Interfaces

VRDisplay
Represents any VR device supported by this API. It includes generic information such as device IDs and descriptions, as well as methods for
starting to present a VR scene, retrieving eye parameters and display
capabilities, and other important functionality.
VRDisplayCapabilities
Describes the capabilities of a 
VRDisplay
 — it's features can be used to perform VR device capability tests, for example can it return position information.
VRDisplayEvent
Represents the event object of WebVR-related events (see the window object extensions listed below).
VRFrameData
Represents all the information needed to render a single frame of a VR scene; constructed by 
VRDisplay.getFrameData()
.
VRPose
Represents the position state at a given timestamp (which includes orientation, position, velocity, and acceleration.)
VREyeParameters
Provides access to all the information required to correctly render
a scene for each given eye, including field of view information.
VRFieldOfView
Represents a field of view defined by 4 different degree values describing the view from a center point.
VRLayerInit
Represents a layer to be presented in a 
VRDisplay
.
VRStageParameters
Represents the values describing the the stage area for devices that support room-scale experiences.

Extensions to other interfaces

The WebVR API extends the following APIs, adding the listed features.
Gamepad
Gamepad.displayId
Returns the 
VRDisplay.displayId
 of the associated 
VRDisplay
 — the VRDisplay that the gamepad is controlling the displayed scene of.

Navigator


Navigator.activeVRDisplays
Returns an array containing every 
VRDisplay
 object that is currently presenting (
VRDisplay.ispresenting
 is 
true
).
Navigator.getVRDisplays()
Returns a promise that resolves to an array of 
VRDisplay
 objects representing any available VR displays connected to the computer.

Window events
Window.onvrdisplaypresentchange
Represents an event handler that will run when the presenting state of a VR display changes — i.e. goes from presenting to not presenting or vice versa (when the 
vrdisplaypresentchange
 event fires).
Window.onvrdisplayconnect
Represents an event handler that will run when a compatible VR display has been connected to the computer (when the 
vrdisplayconnect
 event fires).
Window.onvrdisplaydisconnect
Represents an event handler that will run when a compatible VR display has been disconnected from the computer (when the 
vrdisplaydisconnect
 event fires).
Window.onvrdisplayactivate
Represents an event handler that will run when a display is able to be presented to (when the 
vrdisplayactivate
 event fires), for example if an HMD has been moved to bring it out of standby, or woken up by being put on.
Window.onvrdisplaydeactivate
Represents an event handler that will run when a display can no longer be presented to (when the 
vrdisplaydeactivate
 event fires), for example if an HMD has gone into standby or sleep mode due to a period of inactivity.

Window.onvrdisplayblur
Represents an event handler that will run when presentation to a display has been paused for some reason by the browser, OS, or VR hardware (when the 
vrdisplayblur
 event fires) — for example, while the user is interacting with a system menu or browser, to prevent tracking or loss of experience.
Window.onvrdisplayfocus
Represents an event handler that will run when presentation to a display has resumed after being blurred (when the 
vrdisplayfocus
 event fires).

Examples

You can find a number of examples at these locations:

Specifications

Browser compatibility

Navigator.getVRDisplays

See also

  • vr.mozilla.org — The main Mozilla landing pad for WebVR, with demos, utilities, and other information.
  • A-Frame — Open source web framework for building VR experiences.
  • webvr.info — Up-to-date information about WebVR, browser setup, and community.
  • threejs-vr-boilerplate — A useful starter template for writing WebVR apps into.
  • Web VR polyfill — JavaScript implementation of WebVR.
  • Supermedium — A pure WebVR browser to easily access the best WebVR content.
  • WebVR Directory — List of quality WebVR sites.

Credits

Author profile picture

@mozillaMozilla

Read my stories

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

Related

Tags

#mozilla#mdn-documentation#beginners#hackernoon-top-story#tutorial#vr#virtual-reality#api
The Noonification banner

Subscribe to get your daily round-up of top tech stories!