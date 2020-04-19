Web Animations API Explained
The Web Animations API allows for synchronizing and timing changes to the presentation of a Web page, i.e. animation of DOM elements. It does so by combining two models: the Timing Model and the Animation Model.
Concepts and usage
The Web Animations API provides a common language for browsers and
developers to describe animations on DOM elements. To get more
information on the concepts behind the API and how to use it, read Using the Web Animations API
.
Web Animations interfaces
Provides playback controls and a timeline for an animation node or source. Can take an object created with the
KeyframeEffect()
constructor.
Describes sets of animatable properties and values, called keyframes
and their timing options.
These can then be played using the
Animation()
constructor.
Represents the timeline of animation. This interface exists to define timeline features (inherited by
DocumentTimeline
and future timeline objects) and is not itself accessed by developers.
Actually part of CSS Animations.
Represents animation timelines, including the default document timeline (accessed using the
Document.timeline
property).
all accept an optional dictionary object of timing properties.
Extensions to other interfaces
Extensions to the
interface
Document
The
DocumentTimeline
object representing the default document timeline.
Returns an Array of
Animation
objects currently in effect on elements in the
document
.
A shortcut method for creating and playing an animation on an element. It returns the created
Animation
object instance.
Returns an Array of
Animation
objects currently affecting an element or which are scheduled to do so in future.
Specifications
See also
Credits
