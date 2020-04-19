Search icon
Web Animations API Explained by@mozilla

Web Animations API Explained

April 19th 2020 2,027 reads
@mozillaMozilla

Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.

The Web Animations API allows for synchronizing and timing changes to the presentation of a Web page, i.e. animation of DOM elements. It does so by combining two models: the Timing Model and the Animation Model.

Concepts and usage

The Web Animations API provides a common language for browsers and
developers to describe animations on DOM elements. To get more
information on the concepts behind the API and how to use it, read Using the Web Animations API.

Web Animations interfaces

Animation
Provides playback controls and a timeline for an animation node or source. Can take an object created with the 
KeyframeEffect()
 constructor.
KeyframeEffect
Describes sets of animatable properties and values, called keyframes and their timing options. These can then be played using the 
Animation()
 constructor.
AnimationTimeline
Represents the timeline of animation. This interface exists to define timeline features (inherited by 
DocumentTimeline
 and future timeline objects) and is not itself accessed by developers.
AnimationEvent
Actually part of CSS Animations.
DocumentTimeline
Represents animation timelines, including the default document timeline (accessed using the 
Document.timeline
 property).
EffectTiming
all accept an optional dictionary object of timing properties.

Extensions to other interfaces

The Web Animations API adds some new features to 
document
 and 
element
.
Extensions to the 
Document
interface
document.timeline
The 
DocumentTimeline
object representing the default document timeline.
document.getAnimations()
Returns an Array of 
Animation
 objects currently in effect on elements in the 
document
.
Extensions to the 
Element
interface

Element.animate()
A shortcut method for creating and playing an animation on an element. It returns the created 
Animation
 object instance.
Element.getAnimations()
Returns an Array of 
Animation
 objects currently affecting an element or which are scheduled to do so in future.

