Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Web 2.5: HackerNoon's Vision for a New Wave Internet by@ashumerie
    394 reads
    394 reads

    Web 2.5: HackerNoon's Vision for a New Wave Internet

    by Asher 2mMarch 30th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow
    en-flagENru-flagRUtr-flagTRko-flagKOde-flagDEbn-flagBNes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHvi-flagVIfr-flagFRpt-flagPTja-flagJA
    EN

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    HackerNoon presents Web 2.5, a groundbreaking documentary unraveling the Internet's evolution. Join the team in a half-hour interview, exploring key moments, challenges, and the transition to Web 3. Reflect on the broken state of the Internet, question the role of Web 3, and witness a commitment to keeping information free and accessible. Dive into the complex history of the Internet – watch Web 2.5 now!
    featured image - Web 2.5: HackerNoon's Vision for a New Wave Internet
    Asher HackerNoon profile picture
    0-item
    1-item


    Hey Hackers!


    We’ve got some exciting news  🥁🥁🥁


    Web 2.5, HackerNoon’s documentary on the next-generation internet is now available on demand!


    Watch it here!


    Utsav and Kien taking the force for a spin.


    Web 2.5: A HackerNoon Film

    The Web 2.5 Documentary by HackerNoon centers on the internet’s evolution and complex history. In a light-hearted interview lasting just under half an hour, HackerNoon’s team interrogates the different phases of the Internet, from an era of dial-up modems to one slowly defining what Web 3 is.


    The internet is not a flawless, mysterious machine operating in a black box; it is a dynamic tool collaboratively built by users worldwide, and its evolution is a shared responsibility. As Linh Dao Smooke, HackerNoon COO, points out, the ball has already been dropped a few times. She identifies 2016 as a turning point for Web 2 and the tech ecosystem, highlighting issues such as weaponized ad-based tech algorithms, mass distrust in the government, struggling publishing industries, and pervasive misinformation as the straws that broke the camel’s back.


    “I think we desperately need a reimagined internet because somewhere along the way we lost the plot. We all wanted it to be a force for good but we ended up driving people further apart”


    The dialogue continues with the HackerNoon team further investigating the broken state of the Internet, questioning whether Web 3 is the solution, and discussing the company's commitment to keeping information on the Internet free, user-friendly, and easily accessible.


    “We live between social media and the traditional Forbes of the world, bringing you a high-quality tech story without all the noise,” said David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO.


    Is Web 3 really the future, or is it just a passing trend for people looking to make a quick buck?

    The HackerNoon team has its answer and now, they want to help you find yours.


    Watch the Web 2.5 documentary, available on demand now!


    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Asher HackerNoon profile picture
    Asher @ashumerie
    Content Writer and Editor at HackerNoon
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #web2.5 #web2.5-documentary #next-gen-internet #new-wave-internet #next-generation-internet #hackernoon-documentary #internet-documentary #hackernoon-top-story

    LANGUAGES

    hackernoon-top-storyEnglishhackernoon-esSpanishhackernoon-hiHindihackernoon-zhChinesehackernoon-frFrenchhackernoon-bnBengalihackernoon-ruRussianhackernoon-viVietnamesehackernoon-ptPortuguesehackernoon-jaJapanesehackernoon-deGermanhackernoon-koKoreanhackernoon-trTurkish

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Google Analytics 4 (GA4) for Beginners—Part 3: Mastering Data Filters, Comparisons, and Explorations
    by ashumerie
    Jan 20, 1970
    #goole-analytics
    Article Thumbnail
    Enter the #ethereum Writing Contest and Compete for $1,000 in Prizes
    by hackernooncontests
    Jan 20, 1970
    #ethereum
    Article Thumbnail
    How To Build a GPS Tracker From Scratch Using Arduino
    by duanebester
    Jan 19, 1970
    #iot
    Article Thumbnail
    How To Actually Benefit From An Accelerator As A Digital Tech Startup
    by akhasirdz
    Jan 20, 1970
    #startup
    Article Thumbnail
    Lost In Thoughts
    by benoitmalige
    Jan 20, 1970
    #the-simulation-strategists
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas