Web 2.5: HackerNoon's Vision for a New Wave Internet

The Web 2.5 Documentary by HackerNoon centers on the internet’s evolution and complex history. In a light-hearted interview lasting just under half an hour, HackerNoon’s team interrogates the different phases of the Internet, from an era of dial-up modems to one slowly defining what Web 3 is.





The internet is not a flawless, mysterious machine operating in a black box; it is a dynamic tool collaboratively built by users worldwide, and its evolution is a shared responsibility. As Linh Dao Smooke, HackerNoon COO, points out, the ball has already been dropped a few times. She identifies 2016 as a turning point for Web 2 and the tech ecosystem, highlighting issues such as weaponized ad-based tech algorithms, mass distrust in the government, struggling publishing industries, and pervasive misinformation as the straws that broke the camel’s back.





“I think we desperately need a reimagined internet because somewhere along the way we lost the plot. We all wanted it to be a force for good but we ended up driving people further apart”





The dialogue continues with the HackerNoon team further investigating the broken state of the Internet, questioning whether Web 3 is the solution, and discussing the company's commitment to keeping information on the Internet free, user-friendly, and easily accessible.





“We live between social media and the traditional Forbes of the world, bringing you a high-quality tech story without all the noise,” said David Smooke, HackerNoon Founder & CEO.





Is Web 3 really the future, or is it just a passing trend for people looking to make a quick buck?

The HackerNoon team has its answer and now, they want to help you find yours.







