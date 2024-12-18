There are various approaches to training AI models and developing AI-specific applications. In this tutorial, I’ll guide you through the process of building AI models using an image recognition dataset with high-quality labels. We’ll cover straightforward steps, including dataset preparation, preprocessing, and splitting methods, making it easy to follow along. We've all attempted to explain complex AI ideas in simple, accessible language. By the end of this tutorial, we're sure you'll understand how labeled datasets affect model performance on tasks like NLP, image recognition, and recommendation systems. The primary programming language used in this tutorial is Python. To keep the tutorial concise, I've uploaded the code with helpful comments on GitHub, where you can download, modify, or reuse it. In this guide, we will highlight the key sections of the code and their outputs. Please note that AI model training, labeling, and other tasks require computing power, time, and internet resources. If you have limited resources, the minimal configuration might be best. Alright, let’s get started! 📥Overview and Dataset Preparation We’ll use the Kaggle Weather Image Recognition dataset. Dataset Overview The dataset consists of 6862 weather-related images, divided into 11 categories as shown in Figure 1.\nUse Cases: Weather prediction models, environmental monitoring, autonomous driving in different weather conditions. 👉Set up the Environment Before starting, ensure your local environment is ready for data preparation and visualization. Install Required Libraries: Make sure you have properly installed Python on your machine and install the following libraries: pip install numpy pandas matplotlib seaborn scikit-learn opencv-python tensorflow keras Download the Dataset: Go to the Kaggle dataset page: Weather Dataset. Download the dataset and unzip it in a working directory, e.g., weather_dataset/.\n\n\nDownload or clone the GitHub repository with all scripts downloaded. Make sure all of them are in your project directory because we will just mention the names of the scripts in most of the parts of this article. git clone https://github.com/Vijan45/AI-Weather-Image-Recognition.git Organize the Dataset: Make sure your exported dataset is structured as follows: 👉Explore the Dataset You can load and inspect the dataset using Python to understand its structure and contents. Let’s create the Python script or use the downloaded file “Explore_Dataset.py” which is as follows: import os\nimport matplotlib.pyplot as plt\nimport cv2\nimport numpy as np\n\ndataset_path = "weather_dataset/"\n\ncategories = os.listdir(dataset_path)\nprint("Categories:", categories)\n\nfor category in categories:\n category_path = os.path.join(dataset_path, category)\n sample_image = os.listdir(category_path)[0]\n img = cv2.imread(os.path.join(category_path, sample_image))\n img = cv2.cvtColor(img, cv2.COLOR_BGR2RGB)\n \n plt.figure()\n plt.imshow(img)\n plt.title(category)\n plt.axis('off')\nplt.show() Run python Explore_Dataset.py command in the terminal and you will see the following output: Categories: ['dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow'] 👉Preprocess the Images We need to make sure there is uniformity in the dataset so we need to preprocess the images with the following adjustments: Resize all images to a fixed size (e.g., 128x128 pixels).\nNormalize pixel values to the range [0, 1] for compatibility with most AI models. Check the Python script Preprocessing_Image.py which is as follows: import os\nimport cv2\nimport numpy as np\nfrom sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split\n\n# Define categories and dataset path\ncategories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow']\ndataset_path = r'C:\\Users\\induction\\Documents\\1AAA23\\weather_dataset' # Use your own directory\n\n# Function to preprocess images\ndef preprocess_images(dataset_path, img_size=(128, 128)):\n data = []\n labels = []\n \n for label, category in enumerate(categories):\n category_path = os.path.join(dataset_path, category)\n for file in os.listdir(category_path):\n file_path = os.path.join(category_path, file)\n img = cv2.imread(file_path)\n if img is not None: # Check if the image is loaded correctly\n img = cv2.resize(img, img_size)\n img = img / 255.0 # Normalize\n data.append(img)\n labels.append(label)\n \n return np.array(data), np.array(labels)\n\n# Preprocess images to get data and labels\ndata, labels = preprocess_images(dataset_path)\n\n# Save the processed data and labels\nnp.save('data.npy', data)\nnp.save('labels.npy', labels)\n\nprint("Data and labels saved successfully.") After executing the script, you will get two files data.npy and labels.npy which are needed to split the data in the next step. You will see the following message in the terminal: Data and labels saved successfully. 👉Split the Dataset We can divide the dataset into training, validation, and test sets for AI model training and evaluation. You can do it by direct python Splitting_Dataset.py or just add the following code in the above script Preprocessing_Image.py # Split the data into training, validation, and test sets\nX_train, X_temp, y_train, y_temp = train_test_split(data, labels, test_size=0.3, random_state=42)\nX_val, X_test, y_val, y_test = train_test_split(X_temp, y_temp, test_size=0.5, random_state=42)\n\n# Print the shapes of the splits\nprint(f"Training set: {X_train.shape}, {y_train.shape}")\nprint(f"Validation set: {X_val.shape}, {y_val.shape}")\nprint(f"Test set: {X_test.shape}, {y_test.shape}") After executing the Python code, you will see the message of success for the Training set, Validation set, and Test set in the terminal. 👉Visualize the Data Distribution We get ideas of the distribution of classes in the dataset to detect any imbalances. You can do it just by running the command python Visualizing_Data_Distribution.py and you will see the bar graph as follows for a detailed look. Here, you can see that the graph shows an imbalance in the dataset. It may affect the performance of the machine learning models trained on this data. So, we try to handle this imbalance using the technique of "Resampling" to possibly improve model performance. 📥Model Training with Pre-labeled Data We will build a “Convolutional Neural Network” and train it on a prelabeled weather dataset for image classification. We will visualize the model's performance through accuracy and loss plots and check how well the model generalizes on the test set. It will let us know how good the model is in classifying different weather-related images. So, let's see. 👉Build a CNN Model We'll use TensorFlow and Keras to define a simple CNN architecture. Check the following code Building_CNN_Model.py import tensorflow as tf\nfrom tensorflow.keras.models import Sequential\nfrom tensorflow.keras.layers import Conv2D, MaxPooling2D, Flatten, Dense, Dropout\n\ncategories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow']\n\n# Define CNN Model\ndef create_cnn_model(input_shape, num_classes):\n model = Sequential([\n # Convolutional Layers\n Conv2D(32, (3, 3), activation='relu', input_shape=input_shape),\n MaxPooling2D((2, 2)),\n Dropout(0.2),\n \n Conv2D(64, (3, 3), activation='relu'),\n MaxPooling2D((2, 2)),\n Dropout(0.3),\n \n # Flattening and Dense Layers\n Flatten(),\n Dense(128, activation='relu'),\n Dropout(0.4),\n Dense(num_classes, activation='softmax') # Softmax for multiclass classification\n ])\n return model\n\n# Train the model\ndef train_model(X_train, y_train, input_shape=(128, 128, 3), num_classes=len(categories), epochs=20, batch_size=32):\n model = create_cnn_model(input_shape, num_classes)\n model.compile(optimizer='adam',\n loss='sparse_categorical_crossentropy',\n metrics=['accuracy'])\n model.fit(X_train, y_train, epochs=epochs, batch_size=batch_size, validation_split=0.2, verbose=1)\n return model\n\n# Evaluate the model\ndef evaluate_model(model, X_test, y_test):\n loss, accuracy = model.evaluate(X_test, y_test, verbose=0)\n return accuracy\n\n# Optional: Summary of the model\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n input_shape = (128, 128, 3) # Image dimensions from Part 1\n num_classes = len(categories) # Number of weather categories\n model = create_cnn_model(input_shape, num_classes)\n model.summary() Execute the code, you will see something like this in the terminal: 👉Train the Model Now we train the CNN on the pre-labeled weather dataset (which we have already prepared in the previous steps). Run python Training_Model.py in the terminal. Please note the epochs in the following part of the code. history = model.fit(\n X_train, y_train,\n validation_data=(X_val, y_val),\n epochs=20, # You can adjust the number of epochs\n batch_size=32,\n verbose=1\n) Please note that the higher the values of epochs, the longer will be the processing time. So, you can lower the number for testing purposes. 👉Visualize Model Performance We can visualize training and validation accuracy/loss to evaluate model learning. Just execute the Visualizing_Model_Performance.py script and you will see the following graph: As can be seen from the graph, the accuracy of an ML model over 20 epochs for both training and validation datasets: training accuracy in the blue continuous line is growing and reaches above 0.9, while the validation accuracy in the orange line fluctuates around 0.7, which indicates overfitting. Thus, we still need to handle overfitting in order to improve the model's performance. 👉Evaluate the Model So our task is to evaluate the trained model on the test dataset for improved performance and accuracy. For the evaluation, execute the script Evaluating_Model.py in the terminal. 👉Visualize Predictions We can visualize the graph by running python visualizing Predictions.py which shows some test images along with their predicted and true labels. Remember to adjust epochs as per your needs here too. Check the graph below: As you can see, the graph shows the training and validation loss over 20 epochs. The training loss continues to decrease, meaning the model learns well. However, the validation loss starts rising after about 10 epochs, which still points to overfitting. Accurate class labels help the model generalize better, but it is very important to handle overfitting to maintain performance on unseen data. 📥Reuse Pre-labeled Data for Different AI Tasks We will explore reusing the weather dataset for various AI tasks, such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), multilabel classification, and hierarchical categorization. We will utilize techniques to reapply the dataset with new labeling schemes which will assist us to avoid the need to create new datasets. 👉Generate Text Descriptions for NLP Tasks Pre-labeled datasets can be adapted for NLP tasks by pairing images with descriptive text. Here, for the weather dataset we can do it as per the following technique: Each image class (e.g., "rainbow") can be described with text (e.g., "A vibrant rainbow arching across the sky after rainfall").\nIt enables the dataset to train multimodal models (like image-caption generators or text-to-image retrieval). For example, check the following part in the Descriptive_Text_Labels.py script: # Create a dictionary for class descriptions\nclass_descriptions = {\n "dew": "A layer of water droplets that forms on cool surfaces overnight.",\n "fogsmog": "A thick, cloud-like mass near the ground, reducing visibility.",\n "frost": "A thin, icy coating that forms on surfaces during cold conditions.",\n "glaze": "A smooth layer of ice covering surfaces due to freezing rain.",\n "hail": "Small, round ice pellets that fall during intense storms.",\n "lightning": "A bright flash of light caused by an electrical discharge during storms.",\n "rain": "Water droplets falling from clouds to the ground.",\n "rainbow": "A colorful arc of light formed after rain, caused by refraction.",\n "rime": "A frost-like deposit of ice crystals formed in freezing fog.",\n "sandstorm": "A cloud of sand particles carried by strong winds in arid regions.",\n "snow": "Soft, white flakes of frozen water vapor falling from the sky."\n}\n\n# Example: Pair image with description\nexample_image = X_train[0]\nexample_label = y_train[0]\nexample_description = class_descriptions[categories[example_label]]\n\nprint(f"Label: {categories[example_label]}")\nprint(f"Description: {example_description}")\nplt.imshow(example_image)\nplt.axis('off')\nplt.show() Execute the script Descriptive_Text_Labels.py through the terminal. The result will amaze you 😊 We classified the label as “hail” and the description was “Small, round ice pallets that fall during intense storms”. The image aligns with the text descriptions. This pairing technique creates a multimodal dataset for tasks like training a model to generate captions for weather images and fine-tuning models like OpenAI’s CLIP for cross-modal matching. 👉Adapt the Dataset for Multilabel Classification Certain weather conditions may co-occur (e.g., rain with lightning). We can re-label the dataset for multilabel classification. In this case, we use a binary vector to represent the presence or absence of each weather condition. Let’s see an example of “Multilabel Encoding” in the following part of the Multilabel_Encoding.py script: # Simulated multilabels for 10 images (e.g., rain with lightning, fog with frost, etc.)\nmultilabels = [\n ["rain", "lightning"],\n ["fogsmog", "frost"],\n ["hail"],\n ["rainbow", "rain"],\n ["sandstorm"],\n ["snow"],\n ["dew", "rime"],\n ["fogsmog"],\n ["lightning"],\n ["glaze", "frost"]\n]\n\n# Convert to binary vector representation\nmlb = MultiLabelBinarizer(classes=categories)\nbinary_labels = mlb.fit_transform(multilabels)\n\n# Display the binary labels\nprint("Multilabel Binarized Encoding:")\nfor i, label in enumerate(binary_labels):\n print(f"Image {i + 1}: {label}") Once you execute the script, we will get the following output for the respective images in the terminal: Multilabel Binarized Encoding:\nImage 1: [0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0]\nImage 2: [0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0]\nImage 3: [0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0]\nImage 4: [0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0]\nImage 5: [0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0]\nImage 6: [0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1]\nImage 7: [1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0]\nImage 8: [0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0]\nImage 9: [0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0]\nImage 10: [0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0] The Multilabel_Encoding.py script converted weather conditions like rain with lightning or fog with frost into binary labels for each image. The dataset can now train a model that predicts multiple labels for a single image using binary cross-entropy loss and a sigmoid activation function in the output layer. 👉Create a Hierarchical Labeling Scheme Weather phenomena can be grouped hierarchically. Let’s see the following two levels: •Level 1: General weather conditions (e.g., "precipitation", "visibility"). •Level 2: Specific subcategories (e.g., "rain", "snow", "fog"). Let’s see this example of how can we create hierarchical labels in the script Hierarchical_Labeling_Scheme.py: import numpy as np\nfrom sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split\nfrom Preprocessing_Images import preprocess_images # Import your preprocessing function\n\n# Define hierarchical structure\nhierarchy = {\n "precipitation": ["rain", "snow", "hail"],\n "visibility": ["fogsmog", "sandstorm"],\n "ice": ["frost", "rime", "glaze"],\n "optical": ["lightning", "rainbow"],\n "dew": ["dew"]\n}\n\ncategories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow']\n\ndataset_path = r'C:\\Users\\induction\\Documents\\1AAA23\\weather_dataset'\ndata, labels = preprocess_images(dataset_path)\n\n# Split data into training, validation, and test sets\nX_train, X_temp, y_train, y_temp = train_test_split(data, labels, test_size=0.3, random_state=42)\nX_val, X_test, y_val, y_test = train_test_split(X_temp, y_temp, test_size=0.5, random_state=42)\n\n# Assign hierarchical labels\nhierarchical_labels = []\nfor label in y_train:\n subcategory = categories[label]\n for parent, children in hierarchy.items():\n if subcategory in children:\n hierarchical_labels.append((parent, subcategory))\n break\n\n# Example hierarchical label\nprint(f"Image 1: {hierarchical_labels[0]}") Once you execute the above script, you will see the following as an output: Image 1: ('precipitation', 'hail') So, hierarchical labeling allows training hierarchical classifiers using tree-based approaches and fine-grained analysis within parent categories. 👉Benefits of Reusing Pre-labeled Datasets There are benefits of reusing a pre-labeled dataset. Some of them are as follows: Saves time and resources compared to creating new datasets for every task.\nEnables flexibility in applying different AI techniques (NLP, image classification, etc.).\nReduces annotation errors by building on already verified labels. Visualization of dataset reuse can exhibit the number of tasks achieved using the same data and improvements in task-specific performance due to well-curated labels. 📥The Impact of High-Quality Labeled Data on AI Model Accuracy High-quality labeled data helps with the following tasks: Reduced Noise: Accurate labels reduce confusion during training.\nBetter Generalization: Models can learn meaningful patterns that extend to unseen data.\nFewer Training Epochs: Clean data can accelerate convergence which saves time and computational resources. 👉Visualize the Importance of High-Quality Labels To illustrate, let us compare: The model trained on noisy vs. clean labels.\nPerformance metrics like accuracy, precision, and recall. Check the High_Quality_Labels.py script: from Building_CNN_Model import train_model, evaluate_model\n\ncategories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow']\n\ndataset_path = r'C:\\Users\\induction\\Documents\\1AAA23\\weather_dataset'\n\n# Preprocess images and split the dataset\ndata, labels = preprocess_images(dataset_path)\nX_train, X_temp, y_train, y_temp = train_test_split(data, labels, test_size=0.3, random_state=42)\nX_val, X_test, y_val, y_test = train_test_split(X_temp, y_temp, test_size=0.5, random_state=42)\n\n# Simulate noisy labels\nnoisy_labels = y_train.copy()\nfor i in range(int(0.2 * len(noisy_labels))):\n noisy_labels[random.randint(0, len(noisy_labels) - 1)] = random.randint(0, len(categories) - 1)\n\n# Train models\nclean_model = train_model(X_train, y_train)\nnoisy_model = train_model(X_train, noisy_labels)\n\n# Evaluate models\nclean_accuracy = evaluate_model(clean_model, X_test, y_test)\nnoisy_accuracy = evaluate_model(noisy_model, X_test, y_test)\n\nprint(f"Accuracy with Clean Labels: {clean_accuracy:.2f}")\nprint(f"Accuracy with Noisy Labels: {noisy_accuracy:.2f}") Check the respective comments in the code to understand the proper functions of the codes and how clean and noise accuracies are implemented. Upon execution of the code, you will see the following output: Accuracy with Clean Labels: 0.70\nAccuracy with Noisy Labels: 0.64 The results "Accuracy with Clean Labels: 0.70" and "Accuracy with Noisy Labels: 0.64" indicate that the model was trained with high quality. The clean labels achieved an accuracy of 70%, while the model trained with noisy labels achieved a lower accuracy of 64%. It has proved the importance of high-quality labeled data in improving the accuracy and performance of AI models. 👉High-Quality Data in NLP In NLP, labeled datasets like question-answer pairs or sentiment-labeled texts impact language understanding models (e.g., GPT, BERT) and sentiment analysis systems. The “Sentiment Analysis” can be the best example. Suppose we create a weather-based sentiment analysis dataset: Positive: "I love rainbows after the rain."\nNegative: "I hate when fog blocks my view." Even minor labeling errors (e.g., misclassifying "I love rain" as negative) can mislead the model. To visualize NLP task accuracy, you can run python NLP_Task_Accuracy.py in the terminal which exhibits the following graph: So, it is clear that clean labels significantly improve sentiment analysis accuracy because clean labels achieve around 0.9 accuracy compared to 0.7 with noisy labels. 👉 High-quality data in Image Recognition Image recognition models (like CNNs) rely heavily on clean and consistent labels. Mislabeling even a small percentage of training data can trigger the following issues: Confusion between similar classes (e.g., "snow" vs. "frost").\nReduced performance in edge cases. If we talk about its real-world use cases, weather datasets enhance autonomous vehicles' ability to detect rain, fog, or snow, ensuring safe navigation. They also improve environmental monitoring by accurately predicting weather trends using satellite imagery. So, high-quality data is very important for recommendation systems in e-commerce or streaming platforms, as they rely on labeled user preferences like product ratings. For example, using a weather dataset, a system could suggest indoor activities for rainy days or winter gear for snowy conditions. Accurate labels improve personalized suggestions and reduce irrelevant recommendations. 👉Reusing Pre-Labeled Datasets High-quality, pre-labeled datasets can be reused with different labeling schemes like: Transfer Learning: Train on the weather dataset and fine-tune for specific conditions.\nData Augmentation: Increase variety by flipping, rotating, or recoloring images. For example, we can go for the “Augmented Weather Dataset”. Please check Reuse_Pre-Labeled_Datasets.py and execute it to analyze the output. Training data shape: (50000, 32, 32, 3)\nTesting data shape: (10000, 32, 32, 3) It suggests that the training dataset has 50,000 images and the testing dataset has 10,000 images, both with dimensions 32x32x3. So, labeled data can be reused for multiple tasks with creative labeling schemes. 📥Evaluation Pipelines and Advanced Visualization for Reused Pre-Labeled Datasets In this section, we take care of the development of a pipeline to evaluate the reused prelabeled dataset for different AI tasks. We are going to perform high-level visualization techniques so as to evaluate label quality and model performance. It will include metrics on consistency and adaptation of tasks so that our approach works right. That is, therefore, very important for us. 👉Evaluation Pipeline for Pre-Labeled Datasets To evaluate how pre-labeled datasets perform in varied tasks, we will: Split the data into training and validation sets for different labeling schemes.\nTrain task-specific models using the same underlying data but with adapted labels.\nCompare metrics like accuracy, F1-score, and confusion matrices. Pipeline Overview Input: Pre-labeled weather dataset.\nTasks: Multiclass classification, multilabel classification, and image-text alignment.\nOutput: Comparative performance metrics. Now, you can rush away to check Pipeline_Implementation.py script and check the comments in the code to understand its functionality. 👉Advanced Visualization of Results Confusion Matrix Visualization Confusion matrices help identify misclassifications across classes. You can prefer Confusion_Matrix_Visualization.py and execute to get the following output: Diagonal cells represent correct predictions; off-diagonal cells represent misclassifications. The model is doing well in predicting "fogsmog" with 785 correct predictions and "rain" with 787 correct predictions. But it has difficulty discriminating between "dew" and "sandstorm," as it misclassifies 135 instances of "dew" to "sandstorm." Moreover, there are significant misclassifications between "frost" and "glaze," as 175 instances of "frost" are predicted as "glaze." The model also finds it difficult to distinguish between "rime" and "fogsmog," predicting 151 instances of "rime" as "fogsmog." The following confusion matrix will give us an indication of how the model is performing and where it can be improved. You can also find the following information in the terminal: Classification Report:\n precision recall f1-score support\n\n Dew 0.63 0.70 0.66 1000\n fogsmog 0.75 0.79 0.76 1000\n frost 0.51 0.35 0.41 1000\n glaze 0.49 0.43 0.46 1000\n hail 0.54 0.57 0.55 1000\n lightning 0.60 0.48 0.53 1000\n rain 0.65 0.79 0.71 1000\n rainbow 0.64 0.74 0.69 1000\n rime 0.68 0.76 0.71 1000\n sandstorm 0.73 0.68 0.71 1000\n\n accuracy 0.63 10000\n macro avg 0.62 0.63 0.62 10000\nweighted avg 0.62 0.63 0.62 10000 Precision-Recall Curves Precision and recall are important for imbalanced datasets. You can run python Precision-Recall_Curves.py to get the following output: From the following, we can observe that Precision-Recall curves provide a much more detailed assessment of how well the model performs in each weather class. Classes like "rain" and "lightning" have high precision but lower recall, which indicates accurate predictions but missed instances. The classes "Fogsmog" and "Snow" have balanced precision and recall, indicating consistent performance in these classes. The "dew" and "rime" classes show low precision but high recall; this means frequent but less precise predictions. The model struggles with "glaze" and "frost," where both precision and recall are low (areas for improvement). Label Distribution We analyze label distribution to ensure balanced training. For this, run python Label_Distribution.py to get the following graph: Here, we supply categories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow'] with corresponding numbers starting from 0 to 10. This distribution is important for ensuring balanced training data, which helps build a more accurate and unbiased machine-learning model. 👉Metrics for Task Adaptation To quantify how well a dataset adapts across tasks, we use the following metrics: Adaptability Index (AI): This is the ratio of accuracy improvement from the baseline across tasks. It is calculated as: Cross-Task Consistency: This measures the consistency of performance across different tasks. It makes sure that the dataset performs reliably in various scenarios. Now run the python Cross-Task_Consistency.py in the terminal. Also, make sure to replace accuracy numbers with actual metrics from your model evaluations. In our case, it has exhibited the following output: Adaptability Index: {'Multiclass': 0.7, 'Multilabel': 0.56, 'Image-Text': 0.6399999999999999} So, the Adaptability Index values indicate the improvement in accuracy from the baseline for each task. The Multiclass task shows a 70% improvement, the Multilabel task shows a 56% improvement, and the Image-Text task shows approximately a 64% improvement. 👉Reusability Assessment Reusability measures how well a dataset supports different labeling schemes. For this, run python Reusability_Assessment.py in the terminal which generates the following graphs: The "Multiclass" task has the highest Adaptability Index, approximately 0.7, and also the highest accuracy, close to 0.8. Thus, it is rather well-adapted and performs well. Multilabel and Image-Text tasks have smaller Adaptability Index values (around 0.5 and 0.6, respectively) with similar levels of accuracy (around 0.75). This may indicate that the former performs well but is less adaptable than the latter, Multiclass. This analysis gives us the clues on strengths and weaknesses of each task. It still demands further improvements in model training and data labeling. Conclusion: The world is already into AI trends. In this tutorial, we have exhibited an in-depth process of preparing and preprocessing the "Weather Image Recognition" dataset, which is important for training models. Our study shows the importance of accurate labeling, which has effectively improved the performance of a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN). We also covered the versatility of pre-labeled datasets by showing how they can be reused for various tasks like Natural Language Processing (NLP) and multilabel classification. During our testing, we found that high-quality labels increased the model's accuracy by reducing confusion. This improved learning and generalization. Our research shows that AI models need powerful computing resources and carefully organized data to work at their best. We also addressed the critical risks caused by mislabeled datasets (especially in scenarios involving natural disasters) where incorrect labeling can lead to incorrect outcomes. Advanced AI models with image recognition capabilities could automate essential tasks such as automated warning systems, better recommendation engines, and more accurate weather predictions and analyses. We have uploaded the complete code to GitHub to prevent this tutorial from becoming excessively long. You can download it, modify it, or reuse it as needed. The article also covers advanced evaluation and visualization techniques, supported by sufficient graphs and charts to clarify key concepts. There are various approaches to training AI models and developing AI-specific applications. In this tutorial, I’ll guide you through the process of building AI models using an image recognition dataset with high-quality labels. We’ll cover straightforward steps, including dataset preparation, preprocessing, and splitting methods, making it easy to follow along. We've all attempted to explain complex AI ideas in simple, accessible language. By the end of this tutorial, we're sure you'll understand how labeled datasets affect model performance on tasks like NLP, image recognition, and recommendation systems. The primary programming language used in this tutorial is Python . To keep the tutorial concise, I've uploaded the code with helpful comments on GitHub, where you can download, modify, or reuse it. In this guide, we will highlight the key sections of the code and their outputs. Python Python Please note that AI model training, labeling, and other tasks require computing power, time, and internet resources. If you have limited resources, the minimal configuration might be best. Please note that AI model training, labeling, and other tasks require computing power, time, and internet resources. If you have limited resources, the minimal configuration might be best. Alright, let’s get started! 📥Overview and Dataset Preparation 📥Overview and Dataset Preparation We’ll use the Kaggle Weather Image Recognition dataset . Kaggle Weather Image Recognition dataset Dataset Overview Dataset Overview Dataset Overview The dataset consists of 6862 weather-related images, divided into 11 categories as shown in Figure 1. Use Cases: Weather prediction models, environmental monitoring, autonomous driving in different weather conditions. The dataset consists of 6862 weather-related images, divided into 11 categories as shown in Figure 1. Use Cases: Weather prediction models, environmental monitoring, autonomous driving in different weather conditions. Use Cases: 👉Set up the Environment Before starting, ensure your local environment is ready for data preparation and visualization. Install Required Libraries: Make sure you have properly installed Python on your machine and install the following libraries: I nstall Required Libraries: Make sure you have properly installed Python on your machine and install the following libraries: nstall Required Libraries: pip install numpy pandas matplotlib seaborn scikit-learn opencv-python tensorflow keras pip install numpy pandas matplotlib seaborn scikit-learn opencv-python tensorflow keras Download the Dataset: Go to the Kaggle dataset page: Weather Dataset. Download the dataset and unzip it in a working directory, e.g., weather_dataset/. Download or clone the GitHub repository with all scripts downloaded. Make sure all of them are in your project directory because we will just mention the names of the scripts in most of the parts of this article. Download the Dataset: Go to the Kaggle dataset page: Weather Dataset. Download the dataset and unzip it in a working directory, e.g., weather_dataset/. Download the Dataset: Go to the Kaggle dataset page: Weather Dataset . Download the dataset and unzip it in a working directory, e.g., weather_dataset/ . Download the Dataset: Weather Dataset weather_dataset/ Download or clone the GitHub repository with all scripts downloaded. Make sure all of them are in your project directory because we will just mention the names of the scripts in most of the parts of this article. Download or clone the GitHub repository with all scripts downloaded. Make sure all of them are in your project directory because we will just mention the names of the scripts in most of the parts of this article. Make sure all of them are in your project directory because we will just mention the names of the scripts in most of the parts of this article. git clone https://github.com/Vijan45/AI-Weather-Image-Recognition.git git clone https://github.com/Vijan45/AI-Weather-Image-Recognition.git Organize the Dataset: Make sure your exported dataset is structured as follows: Organize the Dataset: Make sure your exported dataset is structured as follows: Organize the Dataset: 👉Explore the Dataset You can load and inspect the dataset using Python to understand its structure and contents. Let’s create the Python script or use the downloaded file “ Explore_Dataset.py ” which is as follows: Explore_Dataset.py import os\nimport matplotlib.pyplot as plt\nimport cv2\nimport numpy as np\n\ndataset_path = "weather_dataset/"\n\ncategories = os.listdir(dataset_path)\nprint("Categories:", categories)\n\nfor category in categories:\n category_path = os.path.join(dataset_path, category)\n sample_image = os.listdir(category_path)[0]\n img = cv2.imread(os.path.join(category_path, sample_image))\n img = cv2.cvtColor(img, cv2.COLOR_BGR2RGB)\n \n plt.figure()\n plt.imshow(img)\n plt.title(category)\n plt.axis('off')\nplt.show() import os\nimport matplotlib.pyplot as plt\nimport cv2\nimport numpy as np\n\ndataset_path = "weather_dataset/"\n\ncategories = os.listdir(dataset_path)\nprint("Categories:", categories)\n\nfor category in categories:\n category_path = os.path.join(dataset_path, category)\n sample_image = os.listdir(category_path)[0]\n img = cv2.imread(os.path.join(category_path, sample_image))\n img = cv2.cvtColor(img, cv2.COLOR_BGR2RGB)\n \n plt.figure()\n plt.imshow(img)\n plt.title(category)\n plt.axis('off')\nplt.show() Run python Explore_Dataset.py command in the terminal and you will see the following output: Explore_Dataset.py Categories: ['dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow'] Categories: ['dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow'] 👉Preprocess the Images 👉Preprocess the Images We need to make sure there is uniformity in the dataset so we need to preprocess the images with the following adjustments: Resize all images to a fixed size (e.g., 128x128 pixels). Normalize pixel values to the range [0, 1] for compatibility with most AI models. Resize all images to a fixed size (e.g., 128x128 pixels). Normalize pixel values to the range [0, 1] for compatibility with most AI models. Check the Python script Preprocessing_Image.py which is as follows: Preprocessing_Image.py import os\nimport cv2\nimport numpy as np\nfrom sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split\n\n# Define categories and dataset path\ncategories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow']\ndataset_path = r'C:\\Users\\induction\\Documents\\1AAA23\\weather_dataset' # Use your own directory\n\n# Function to preprocess images\ndef preprocess_images(dataset_path, img_size=(128, 128)):\n data = []\n labels = []\n \n for label, category in enumerate(categories):\n category_path = os.path.join(dataset_path, category)\n for file in os.listdir(category_path):\n file_path = os.path.join(category_path, file)\n img = cv2.imread(file_path)\n if img is not None: # Check if the image is loaded correctly\n img = cv2.resize(img, img_size)\n img = img / 255.0 # Normalize\n data.append(img)\n labels.append(label)\n \n return np.array(data), np.array(labels)\n\n# Preprocess images to get data and labels\ndata, labels = preprocess_images(dataset_path)\n\n# Save the processed data and labels\nnp.save('data.npy', data)\nnp.save('labels.npy', labels)\n\nprint("Data and labels saved successfully.") import os\nimport cv2\nimport numpy as np\nfrom sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split\n\n# Define categories and dataset path\ncategories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow']\ndataset_path = r'C:\\Users\\induction\\Documents\\1AAA23\\weather_dataset' # Use your own directory\n\n# Function to preprocess images\ndef preprocess_images(dataset_path, img_size=(128, 128)):\n data = []\n labels = []\n \n for label, category in enumerate(categories):\n category_path = os.path.join(dataset_path, category)\n for file in os.listdir(category_path):\n file_path = os.path.join(category_path, file)\n img = cv2.imread(file_path)\n if img is not None: # Check if the image is loaded correctly\n img = cv2.resize(img, img_size)\n img = img / 255.0 # Normalize\n data.append(img)\n labels.append(label)\n \n return np.array(data), np.array(labels)\n\n# Preprocess images to get data and labels\ndata, labels = preprocess_images(dataset_path)\n\n# Save the processed data and labels\nnp.save('data.npy', data)\nnp.save('labels.npy', labels)\n\nprint("Data and labels saved successfully.") After executing the script, you will get two files data.npy and labels.npy which are needed to split the data in the next step. You will see the following message in the terminal: data.npy labels.npy Data and labels saved successfully. Data and labels saved successfully. 👉Split the Dataset 👉Split the Dataset We can divide the dataset into training, validation, and test sets for AI model training and evaluation. You can do it by direct python Splitting_Dataset.py or just add the following code in the above script Preprocessing_Image.py python Splitting_Dataset.py Preprocessing_Image.py # Split the data into training, validation, and test sets\nX_train, X_temp, y_train, y_temp = train_test_split(data, labels, test_size=0.3, random_state=42)\nX_val, X_test, y_val, y_test = train_test_split(X_temp, y_temp, test_size=0.5, random_state=42)\n\n# Print the shapes of the splits\nprint(f"Training set: {X_train.shape}, {y_train.shape}")\nprint(f"Validation set: {X_val.shape}, {y_val.shape}")\nprint(f"Test set: {X_test.shape}, {y_test.shape}") # Split the data into training, validation, and test sets\nX_train, X_temp, y_train, y_temp = train_test_split(data, labels, test_size=0.3, random_state=42)\nX_val, X_test, y_val, y_test = train_test_split(X_temp, y_temp, test_size=0.5, random_state=42)\n\n# Print the shapes of the splits\nprint(f"Training set: {X_train.shape}, {y_train.shape}")\nprint(f"Validation set: {X_val.shape}, {y_val.shape}")\nprint(f"Test set: {X_test.shape}, {y_test.shape}") After executing the Python code, you will see the message of success for the Training set, Validation set, and Test set in the terminal. 👉Visualize the Data Distribution 👉Visualize the Data Distribution We get ideas of the distribution of classes in the dataset to detect any imbalances. You can do it just by running the command python python Visualizing_Data_Distribution.py and you will see the bar graph as follows for a detailed look. Visualizing_Data_Distribution.py Here, you can see that the graph shows an imbalance in the dataset. It may affect the performance of the machine learning models trained on this data. So, we try to handle this imbalance using the technique of "Resampling" to possibly improve model performance. 📥Model Training with Pre-labeled Data 📥Model Training with Pre-labeled Data We will build a “Convolutional Neural Network” and train it on a prelabeled weather dataset for image classification. We will visualize the model's performance through accuracy and loss plots and check how well the model generalizes on the test set. It will let us know how good the model is in classifying different weather-related images. So, let's see. 👉Build a CNN Model We'll use TensorFlow and Keras to define a simple CNN architecture. Check the following code Building_CNN_Model.py TensorFlow Keras Building_CNN_Model.py import tensorflow as tf\nfrom tensorflow.keras.models import Sequential\nfrom tensorflow.keras.layers import Conv2D, MaxPooling2D, Flatten, Dense, Dropout\n\ncategories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow']\n\n# Define CNN Model\ndef create_cnn_model(input_shape, num_classes):\n model = Sequential([\n # Convolutional Layers\n Conv2D(32, (3, 3), activation='relu', input_shape=input_shape),\n MaxPooling2D((2, 2)),\n Dropout(0.2),\n \n Conv2D(64, (3, 3), activation='relu'),\n MaxPooling2D((2, 2)),\n Dropout(0.3),\n \n # Flattening and Dense Layers\n Flatten(),\n Dense(128, activation='relu'),\n Dropout(0.4),\n Dense(num_classes, activation='softmax') # Softmax for multiclass classification\n ])\n return model\n\n# Train the model\ndef train_model(X_train, y_train, input_shape=(128, 128, 3), num_classes=len(categories), epochs=20, batch_size=32):\n model = create_cnn_model(input_shape, num_classes)\n model.compile(optimizer='adam',\n loss='sparse_categorical_crossentropy',\n metrics=['accuracy'])\n model.fit(X_train, y_train, epochs=epochs, batch_size=batch_size, validation_split=0.2, verbose=1)\n return model\n\n# Evaluate the model\ndef evaluate_model(model, X_test, y_test):\n loss, accuracy = model.evaluate(X_test, y_test, verbose=0)\n return accuracy\n\n# Optional: Summary of the model\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n input_shape = (128, 128, 3) # Image dimensions from Part 1\n num_classes = len(categories) # Number of weather categories\n model = create_cnn_model(input_shape, num_classes)\n model.summary() import tensorflow as tf\nfrom tensorflow.keras.models import Sequential\nfrom tensorflow.keras.layers import Conv2D, MaxPooling2D, Flatten, Dense, Dropout\n\ncategories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow']\n\n# Define CNN Model\ndef create_cnn_model(input_shape, num_classes):\n model = Sequential([\n # Convolutional Layers\n Conv2D(32, (3, 3), activation='relu', input_shape=input_shape),\n MaxPooling2D((2, 2)),\n Dropout(0.2),\n \n Conv2D(64, (3, 3), activation='relu'),\n MaxPooling2D((2, 2)),\n Dropout(0.3),\n \n # Flattening and Dense Layers\n Flatten(),\n Dense(128, activation='relu'),\n Dropout(0.4),\n Dense(num_classes, activation='softmax') # Softmax for multiclass classification\n ])\n return model\n\n# Train the model\ndef train_model(X_train, y_train, input_shape=(128, 128, 3), num_classes=len(categories), epochs=20, batch_size=32):\n model = create_cnn_model(input_shape, num_classes)\n model.compile(optimizer='adam',\n loss='sparse_categorical_crossentropy',\n metrics=['accuracy'])\n model.fit(X_train, y_train, epochs=epochs, batch_size=batch_size, validation_split=0.2, verbose=1)\n return model\n\n# Evaluate the model\ndef evaluate_model(model, X_test, y_test):\n loss, accuracy = model.evaluate(X_test, y_test, verbose=0)\n return accuracy\n\n# Optional: Summary of the model\nif __name__ == "__main__":\n input_shape = (128, 128, 3) # Image dimensions from Part 1\n num_classes = len(categories) # Number of weather categories\n model = create_cnn_model(input_shape, num_classes)\n model.summary() Execute the code, you will see something like this in the terminal: 👉Train the Model Now we train the CNN on the pre-labeled weather dataset (which we have already prepared in the previous steps). Run python python Training_Model.py in the terminal. Please note the epochs in the following part of the code. Training_Model.py history = model.fit(\n X_train, y_train,\n validation_data=(X_val, y_val),\n epochs=20, # You can adjust the number of epochs\n batch_size=32,\n verbose=1\n) history = model.fit(\n X_train, y_train,\n validation_data=(X_val, y_val),\n epochs=20, # You can adjust the number of epochs\n batch_size=32,\n verbose=1\n) Please note that the higher the values of epochs, the longer will be the processing time. So, you can lower the number for testing purposes. Please note that the higher the values of epochs, the longer will be the processing time. So, you can lower the number for testing purposes. 👉Visualize Model Performance 👉Visualize Model Performance We can visualize training and validation accuracy/loss to evaluate model learning. Just execute the Visualizing_Model_Performance.py script and you will see the following graph: Visualizing_Model_Performance.py As can be seen from the graph, the accuracy of an ML model over 20 epochs for both training and validation datasets: training accuracy in the blue continuous line is growing and reaches above 0.9, while the validation accuracy in the orange line fluctuates around 0.7, which indicates overfitting. Thus, we still need to handle overfitting in order to improve the model's performance. 👉Evaluate the Model 👉Evaluate the Model So our task is to evaluate the trained model on the test dataset for improved performance and accuracy. For the evaluation, execute the script Evaluating_Model.py in the terminal. Evaluating_Model.py 👉Visualize Predictions 👉Visualize Predictions We can visualize the graph by running python visualizing Predictions.py which shows some test images along with their predicted and true labels. Remember to adjust epochs as per your needs here too. Check the graph below: python visualizing Predictions.py As you can see, the graph shows the training and validation loss over 20 epochs. The training loss continues to decrease, meaning the model learns well. However, the validation loss starts rising after about 10 epochs, which still points to overfitting. Accurate class labels help the model generalize better, but it is very important to handle overfitting to maintain performance on unseen data. The training loss continues to decrease, meaning the model learns well . However, the validation loss starts rising after about 10 epochs, which still points to overfitting. Accurate class labels help the model generalize better, but it is very important to handle overfitting to maintain performance on unseen data. meaning the model learns well 📥Reuse Pre-labeled Data for Different AI Tasks 📥Reuse Pre-labeled Data for Different AI Tasks We will explore reusing the weather dataset for various AI tasks, such as Natural Language Processing (NLP) , multilabel classification, and hierarchical categorization. We will utilize techniques to reapply the dataset with new labeling schemes which will assist us to avoid the need to create new datasets. Natural Language Processing (NLP) 👉Generate Text Descriptions for NLP Tasks Pre-labeled datasets can be adapted for NLP tasks by pairing images with descriptive text. Here, for the weather dataset we can do it as per the following technique: Each image class (e.g., "rainbow") can be described with text (e.g., "A vibrant rainbow arching across the sky after rainfall"). It enables the dataset to train multimodal models (like image-caption generators or text-to-image retrieval). Each image class (e.g., "rainbow") can be described with text (e.g., "A vibrant rainbow arching across the sky after rainfall" ). "A vibrant rainbow arching across the sky after rainfall" It enables the dataset to train multimodal models (like image-caption generators or text-to-image retrieval). For example, check the following part in the Descriptive_Text_Labels.py script: Descriptive_Text_Labels.py # Create a dictionary for class descriptions\nclass_descriptions = {\n "dew": "A layer of water droplets that forms on cool surfaces overnight.",\n "fogsmog": "A thick, cloud-like mass near the ground, reducing visibility.",\n "frost": "A thin, icy coating that forms on surfaces during cold conditions.",\n "glaze": "A smooth layer of ice covering surfaces due to freezing rain.",\n "hail": "Small, round ice pellets that fall during intense storms.",\n "lightning": "A bright flash of light caused by an electrical discharge during storms.",\n "rain": "Water droplets falling from clouds to the ground.",\n "rainbow": "A colorful arc of light formed after rain, caused by refraction.",\n "rime": "A frost-like deposit of ice crystals formed in freezing fog.",\n "sandstorm": "A cloud of sand particles carried by strong winds in arid regions.",\n "snow": "Soft, white flakes of frozen water vapor falling from the sky."\n}\n\n# Example: Pair image with description\nexample_image = X_train[0]\nexample_label = y_train[0]\nexample_description = class_descriptions[categories[example_label]]\n\nprint(f"Label: {categories[example_label]}")\nprint(f"Description: {example_description}")\nplt.imshow(example_image)\nplt.axis('off')\nplt.show() # Create a dictionary for class descriptions\nclass_descriptions = {\n "dew": "A layer of water droplets that forms on cool surfaces overnight.",\n "fogsmog": "A thick, cloud-like mass near the ground, reducing visibility.",\n "frost": "A thin, icy coating that forms on surfaces during cold conditions.",\n "glaze": "A smooth layer of ice covering surfaces due to freezing rain.",\n "hail": "Small, round ice pellets that fall during intense storms.",\n "lightning": "A bright flash of light caused by an electrical discharge during storms.",\n "rain": "Water droplets falling from clouds to the ground.",\n "rainbow": "A colorful arc of light formed after rain, caused by refraction.",\n "rime": "A frost-like deposit of ice crystals formed in freezing fog.",\n "sandstorm": "A cloud of sand particles carried by strong winds in arid regions.",\n "snow": "Soft, white flakes of frozen water vapor falling from the sky."\n}\n\n# Example: Pair image with description\nexample_image = X_train[0]\nexample_label = y_train[0]\nexample_description = class_descriptions[categories[example_label]]\n\nprint(f"Label: {categories[example_label]}")\nprint(f"Description: {example_description}")\nplt.imshow(example_image)\nplt.axis('off')\nplt.show() Execute the script Descriptive_Text_Labels.py through the terminal. The result will amaze you 😊 Descriptive_Text_Labels.py We classified the label as “hail” and the description was “Small, round ice pallets that fall during intense storms”. The image aligns with the text descriptions. This pairing technique creates a multimodal dataset for tasks like training a model to generate captions for weather images and fine-tuning models like OpenAI’s CLIP for cross-modal matching. OpenAI’s CLIP 👉Adapt the Dataset for Multilabel Classification Certain weather conditions may co-occur (e.g., rain with lightning). We can re-label the dataset for multilabel classification. In this case, we use a binary vector to represent the presence or absence of each weather condition. Let’s see an example of “Multilabel Encoding” in the following part of the Multilabel_Encoding.py script: Multilabel_Encoding.py # Simulated multilabels for 10 images (e.g., rain with lightning, fog with frost, etc.)\nmultilabels = [\n ["rain", "lightning"],\n ["fogsmog", "frost"],\n ["hail"],\n ["rainbow", "rain"],\n ["sandstorm"],\n ["snow"],\n ["dew", "rime"],\n ["fogsmog"],\n ["lightning"],\n ["glaze", "frost"]\n]\n\n# Convert to binary vector representation\nmlb = MultiLabelBinarizer(classes=categories)\nbinary_labels = mlb.fit_transform(multilabels)\n\n# Display the binary labels\nprint("Multilabel Binarized Encoding:")\nfor i, label in enumerate(binary_labels):\n print(f"Image {i + 1}: {label}") # Simulated multilabels for 10 images (e.g., rain with lightning, fog with frost, etc.)\nmultilabels = [\n ["rain", "lightning"],\n ["fogsmog", "frost"],\n ["hail"],\n ["rainbow", "rain"],\n ["sandstorm"],\n ["snow"],\n ["dew", "rime"],\n ["fogsmog"],\n ["lightning"],\n ["glaze", "frost"]\n]\n\n# Convert to binary vector representation\nmlb = MultiLabelBinarizer(classes=categories)\nbinary_labels = mlb.fit_transform(multilabels)\n\n# Display the binary labels\nprint("Multilabel Binarized Encoding:")\nfor i, label in enumerate(binary_labels):\n print(f"Image {i + 1}: {label}") Once you execute the script, we will get the following output for the respective images in the terminal: Multilabel Binarized Encoding:\nImage 1: [0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0]\nImage 2: [0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0]\nImage 3: [0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0]\nImage 4: [0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0]\nImage 5: [0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0]\nImage 6: [0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1]\nImage 7: [1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0]\nImage 8: [0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0]\nImage 9: [0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0]\nImage 10: [0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0] Multilabel Binarized Encoding:\nImage 1: [0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0]\nImage 2: [0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0]\nImage 3: [0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0]\nImage 4: [0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0]\nImage 5: [0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0]\nImage 6: [0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1]\nImage 7: [1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0]\nImage 8: [0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0]\nImage 9: [0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0]\nImage 10: [0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0] The Multilabel_Encoding.py script converted weather conditions like rain with lightning or fog with frost into binary labels for each image. Multilabel_Encoding.py The dataset can now train a model that predicts multiple labels for a single image using binary cross-entropy loss and a sigmoid activation function in the output layer. sigmoid activation function 👉Create a Hierarchical Labeling Scheme 👉Create a Hierarchical Labeling Scheme Weather phenomena can be grouped hierarchically. Let’s see the following two levels: • Level 1 : General weather conditions (e.g., "precipitation", "visibility"). Level 1 •Level 2 : Specific subcategories (e.g., "rain", "snow", "fog"). •Level 2 Let’s see this example of how can we create hierarchical labels in the script Hierarchical_Labeling_Scheme.py : Hierarchical_Labeling_Scheme.py import numpy as np\nfrom sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split\nfrom Preprocessing_Images import preprocess_images # Import your preprocessing function\n\n# Define hierarchical structure\nhierarchy = {\n "precipitation": ["rain", "snow", "hail"],\n "visibility": ["fogsmog", "sandstorm"],\n "ice": ["frost", "rime", "glaze"],\n "optical": ["lightning", "rainbow"],\n "dew": ["dew"]\n}\n\ncategories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow']\n\ndataset_path = r'C:\\Users\\induction\\Documents\\1AAA23\\weather_dataset'\ndata, labels = preprocess_images(dataset_path)\n\n# Split data into training, validation, and test sets\nX_train, X_temp, y_train, y_temp = train_test_split(data, labels, test_size=0.3, random_state=42)\nX_val, X_test, y_val, y_test = train_test_split(X_temp, y_temp, test_size=0.5, random_state=42)\n\n# Assign hierarchical labels\nhierarchical_labels = []\nfor label in y_train:\n subcategory = categories[label]\n for parent, children in hierarchy.items():\n if subcategory in children:\n hierarchical_labels.append((parent, subcategory))\n break\n\n# Example hierarchical label\nprint(f"Image 1: {hierarchical_labels[0]}") import numpy as np\nfrom sklearn.model_selection import train_test_split\nfrom Preprocessing_Images import preprocess_images # Import your preprocessing function\n\n# Define hierarchical structure\nhierarchy = {\n "precipitation": ["rain", "snow", "hail"],\n "visibility": ["fogsmog", "sandstorm"],\n "ice": ["frost", "rime", "glaze"],\n "optical": ["lightning", "rainbow"],\n "dew": ["dew"]\n}\n\ncategories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow']\n\ndataset_path = r'C:\\Users\\induction\\Documents\\1AAA23\\weather_dataset'\ndata, labels = preprocess_images(dataset_path)\n\n# Split data into training, validation, and test sets\nX_train, X_temp, y_train, y_temp = train_test_split(data, labels, test_size=0.3, random_state=42)\nX_val, X_test, y_val, y_test = train_test_split(X_temp, y_temp, test_size=0.5, random_state=42)\n\n# Assign hierarchical labels\nhierarchical_labels = []\nfor label in y_train:\n subcategory = categories[label]\n for parent, children in hierarchy.items():\n if subcategory in children:\n hierarchical_labels.append((parent, subcategory))\n break\n\n# Example hierarchical label\nprint(f"Image 1: {hierarchical_labels[0]}") Once you execute the above script, you will see the following as an output: Image 1: ('precipitation', 'hail') Image 1: ('precipitation', 'hail') So, hierarchical labeling allows training hierarchical classifiers using tree-based approaches and fine-grained analysis within parent categories. fine-grained analysis 👉Benefits of Reusing Pre-labeled Datasets There are benefits of reusing a pre-labeled dataset. Some of them are as follows: Saves time and resources compared to creating new datasets for every task. Enables flexibility in applying different AI techniques (NLP, image classification, etc.). Reduces annotation errors by building on already verified labels. Saves time and resources compared to creating new datasets for every task. Enables flexibility in applying different AI techniques (NLP, image classification, etc.). Reduces annotation errors by building on already verified labels. Visualization of dataset reuse can exhibit the number of tasks achieved using the same data and improvements in task-specific performance due to well-curated labels. Visualization of dataset reuse can exhibit the number of tasks achieved using the same data and improvements in task-specific performance due to well-curated labels. 📥The Impact of High-Quality Labeled Data on AI Model Accuracy 📥The Impact of High-Quality Labeled Data on AI Model Accuracy High-quality labeled data helps with the following tasks: Reduced Noise: Accurate labels reduce confusion during training. Better Generalization: Models can learn meaningful patterns that extend to unseen data. Fewer Training Epochs: Clean data can accelerate convergence which saves time and computational resources. Reduced Noise: Accurate labels reduce confusion during training. Reduced Noise: Better Generalization: Models can learn meaningful patterns that extend to unseen data. Better Generalization: Fewer Training Epochs: Clean data can accelerate convergence which saves time and computational resources. Fewer Training Epochs: 👉Visualize the Importance of High-Quality Labels 👉Visualize the Importance of High-Quality Labels To illustrate, let us compare: The model trained on noisy vs. clean labels. Performance metrics like accuracy, precision, and recall. The model trained on noisy vs. clean labels. noisy clean Performance metrics like accuracy , precision , and recall . accuracy precision recall Check the High_Quality_Labels.py script: High_Quality_Labels.py from Building_CNN_Model import train_model, evaluate_model\n\ncategories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow']\n\ndataset_path = r'C:\\Users\\induction\\Documents\\1AAA23\\weather_dataset'\n\n# Preprocess images and split the dataset\ndata, labels = preprocess_images(dataset_path)\nX_train, X_temp, y_train, y_temp = train_test_split(data, labels, test_size=0.3, random_state=42)\nX_val, X_test, y_val, y_test = train_test_split(X_temp, y_temp, test_size=0.5, random_state=42)\n\n# Simulate noisy labels\nnoisy_labels = y_train.copy()\nfor i in range(int(0.2 * len(noisy_labels))):\n noisy_labels[random.randint(0, len(noisy_labels) - 1)] = random.randint(0, len(categories) - 1)\n\n# Train models\nclean_model = train_model(X_train, y_train)\nnoisy_model = train_model(X_train, noisy_labels)\n\n# Evaluate models\nclean_accuracy = evaluate_model(clean_model, X_test, y_test)\nnoisy_accuracy = evaluate_model(noisy_model, X_test, y_test)\n\nprint(f"Accuracy with Clean Labels: {clean_accuracy:.2f}")\nprint(f"Accuracy with Noisy Labels: {noisy_accuracy:.2f}") from Building_CNN_Model import train_model, evaluate_model\n\ncategories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow']\n\ndataset_path = r'C:\\Users\\induction\\Documents\\1AAA23\\weather_dataset'\n\n# Preprocess images and split the dataset\ndata, labels = preprocess_images(dataset_path)\nX_train, X_temp, y_train, y_temp = train_test_split(data, labels, test_size=0.3, random_state=42)\nX_val, X_test, y_val, y_test = train_test_split(X_temp, y_temp, test_size=0.5, random_state=42)\n\n# Simulate noisy labels\nnoisy_labels = y_train.copy()\nfor i in range(int(0.2 * len(noisy_labels))):\n noisy_labels[random.randint(0, len(noisy_labels) - 1)] = random.randint(0, len(categories) - 1)\n\n# Train models\nclean_model = train_model(X_train, y_train)\nnoisy_model = train_model(X_train, noisy_labels)\n\n# Evaluate models\nclean_accuracy = evaluate_model(clean_model, X_test, y_test)\nnoisy_accuracy = evaluate_model(noisy_model, X_test, y_test)\n\nprint(f"Accuracy with Clean Labels: {clean_accuracy:.2f}")\nprint(f"Accuracy with Noisy Labels: {noisy_accuracy:.2f}") Check the respective comments in the code to understand the proper functions of the codes and how clean and noise accuracies are implemented. Upon execution of the code, you will see the following output: Accuracy with Clean Labels: 0.70\nAccuracy with Noisy Labels: 0.64 Accuracy with Clean Labels: 0.70\nAccuracy with Noisy Labels: 0.64 The results "Accuracy with Clean Labels: 0.70" and "Accuracy with Noisy Labels: 0.64" indicate that the model was trained with high quality. The clean labels achieved an accuracy of 70%, while the model trained with noisy labels achieved a lower accuracy of 64%. It has proved the importance of high-quality labeled data in improving the accuracy and performance of AI models. The results " Accuracy with Clean Labels: 0.70 " and " Accuracy with Noisy Labels: 0.64 " indicate that the model was trained with high quality. The clean labels achieved an accuracy of 70%, while the model trained with noisy labels achieved a lower accuracy of 64%. It has proved the importance of high-quality labeled data in improving the accuracy and performance of AI models . Accuracy with Clean Labels: 0.70 Accuracy with Noisy Labels: 0.64 AI models 👉High-Quality Data in NLP In NLP, labeled datasets like question-answer pairs or sentiment-labeled texts impact language understanding models (e.g., GPT, BERT) and sentiment analysis systems. The “ Sentiment Analysis” can be the best example. Sentiment Analysis” Suppose we create a weather-based sentiment analysis dataset: Positive: "I love rainbows after the rain." Negative: "I hate when fog blocks my view." Positive: "I love rainbows after the rain." Positive: Negative: "I hate when fog blocks my view." Negative: Even minor labeling errors (e.g., misclassifying "I love rain" as negative) can mislead the model. Even minor labeling errors (e.g., misclassifying "I love rain" as negative) can mislead the model. To visualize NLP task accuracy, you can run python NLP_Task_Accuracy.py in the terminal which exhibits the following graph: python NLP_Task_Accuracy.py So, it is clear that clean labels significantly improve sentiment analysis accuracy because clean labels achieve around 0.9 accuracy compared to 0.7 with noisy labels. 👉 High-quality data in Image Recognition 👉 High-quality data in Image Recognition Image recognition models (like CNNs) rely heavily on clean and consistent labels. Mislabeling even a small percentage of training data can trigger the following issues: Confusion between similar classes (e.g., "snow" vs. "frost"). Reduced performance in edge cases. Confusion between similar classes (e.g., "snow" vs. "frost"). Reduced performance in edge cases. If we talk about its real-world use cases, weather datasets enhance autonomous vehicles' ability to detect rain, fog, or snow, ensuring safe navigation. They also improve environmental monitoring by accurately predicting weather trends using satellite imagery. So, high-quality data is very important for recommendation systems in e-commerce or streaming platforms, as they rely on labeled user preferences like product ratings. For example, using a weather dataset, a system could suggest indoor activities for rainy days or winter gear for snowy conditions. Accurate labels improve personalized suggestions and reduce irrelevant recommendations. So, high-quality data is very important for recommendation systems in e-commerce or streaming platforms, as they rely on labeled user preferences like product ratings. For example, using a weather dataset, a system could suggest indoor activities for rainy days or winter gear for snowy conditions. Accurate labels improve personalized suggestions and reduce irrelevant recommendations. 👉 Reusing Pre-Labeled Datasets Reusing Pre-Labeled Datasets High-quality, pre-labeled datasets can be reused with different labeling schemes like: Transfer Learning: Train on the weather dataset and fine-tune for specific conditions. Data Augmentation: Increase variety by flipping, rotating, or recoloring images. Transfer Learning: Train on the weather dataset and fine-tune for specific conditions. Transfer Learning: Data Augmentation: Increase variety by flipping, rotating, or recoloring images. Data Augmentation: For example, we can go for the “ Augmented Weather Dataset ”. Please check Reuse_Pre-Labeled_Datasets.py and execute it to analyze the output. Augmented Weather Dataset Reuse_Pre-Labeled_Datasets.py Training data shape: (50000, 32, 32, 3)\nTesting data shape: (10000, 32, 32, 3) Training data shape: (50000, 32, 32, 3)\nTesting data shape: (10000, 32, 32, 3) It suggests that the training dataset has 50,000 images and the testing dataset has 10,000 images, both with dimensions 32x32x3. So, labeled data can be reused for multiple tasks with creative labeling schemes. 📥Evaluation Pipelines and Advanced Visualization for Reused Pre-Labeled Datasets 📥Evaluation Pipelines and Advanced Visualization for Reused Pre-Labeled Datasets In this section, we take care of the development of a pipeline to evaluate the reused prelabeled dataset for different AI tasks. We are going to perform high-level visualization techniques so as to evaluate label quality and model performance. It will include metrics on consistency and adaptation of tasks so that our approach works right. That is, therefore, very important for us. 👉Evaluation Pipeline for Pre-Labeled Datasets To evaluate how pre-labeled datasets perform in varied tasks, we will: Split the data into training and validation sets for different labeling schemes. Train task-specific models using the same underlying data but with adapted labels. Compare metrics like accuracy, F1-score, and confusion matrices. Split the data into training and validation sets for different labeling schemes. Train task-specific models using the same underlying data but with adapted labels. Compare metrics like accuracy, F1-score, and confusion matrices. Pipeline Overview Pipeline Overview Input: Pre-labeled weather dataset. Tasks: Multiclass classification, multilabel classification, and image-text alignment. Output: Comparative performance metrics. Input: Pre-labeled weather dataset. Input: Tasks: Multiclass classification, multilabel classification, and image-text alignment. Tasks: Output: Comparative performance metrics. Output: Now, you can rush away to check Pipeline_Implementation.py script and check the comments in the code to understand its functionality. Pipeline_Implementation.py 👉Advanced Visualization of Results Confusion Matrix Visualization Confusion Matrix Visualization Confusion Matrix Visualization Confusion matrices help identify misclassifications across classes. You can prefer Confusion_Matrix_Visualization.py and execute to get the following output: Confusion_Matrix_Visualization.py Diagonal cells represent correct predictions; off-diagonal cells represent misclassifications. The model is doing well in predicting "fogsmog" with 785 correct predictions and "rain" with 787 correct predictions. But it has difficulty discriminating between "dew" and "sandstorm," as it misclassifies 135 instances of "dew" to "sandstorm." Moreover, there are significant misclassifications between "frost" and "glaze," as 175 instances of "frost" are predicted as "glaze." The model also finds it difficult to distinguish between "rime" and "fogsmog," predicting 151 instances of "rime" as "fogsmog." The following confusion matrix will give us an indication of how the model is performing and where it can be improved. You can also find the following information in the terminal: Classification Report:\n precision recall f1-score support\n\n Dew 0.63 0.70 0.66 1000\n fogsmog 0.75 0.79 0.76 1000\n frost 0.51 0.35 0.41 1000\n glaze 0.49 0.43 0.46 1000\n hail 0.54 0.57 0.55 1000\n lightning 0.60 0.48 0.53 1000\n rain 0.65 0.79 0.71 1000\n rainbow 0.64 0.74 0.69 1000\n rime 0.68 0.76 0.71 1000\n sandstorm 0.73 0.68 0.71 1000\n\n accuracy 0.63 10000\n macro avg 0.62 0.63 0.62 10000\nweighted avg 0.62 0.63 0.62 10000 Classification Report:\n precision recall f1-score support\n\n Dew 0.63 0.70 0.66 1000\n fogsmog 0.75 0.79 0.76 1000\n frost 0.51 0.35 0.41 1000\n glaze 0.49 0.43 0.46 1000\n hail 0.54 0.57 0.55 1000\n lightning 0.60 0.48 0.53 1000\n rain 0.65 0.79 0.71 1000\n rainbow 0.64 0.74 0.69 1000\n rime 0.68 0.76 0.71 1000\n sandstorm 0.73 0.68 0.71 1000\n\n accuracy 0.63 10000\n macro avg 0.62 0.63 0.62 10000\nweighted avg 0.62 0.63 0.62 10000 Precision-Recall Curves Precision-Recall Curves Precision-Recall Curves Precision and recall are important for imbalanced datasets. You can run python Precision-Recall_Curves.py to get the following output: python Precision-Recall_Curves.py From the following, we can observe that Precision-Recall curves provide a much more detailed assessment of how well the model performs in each weather class. Classes like "rain" and "lightning" have high precision but lower recall, which indicates accurate predictions but missed instances. The classes "Fogsmog" and "Snow" have balanced precision and recall, indicating consistent performance in these classes. The "dew" and "rime" classes show low precision but high recall; this means frequent but less precise predictions. The model struggles with "glaze" and "frost," where both precision and recall are low (areas for improvement). Label Distribution Label Distribution Label Distribution We analyze label distribution to ensure balanced training. For this, run python Label_Distribution.py to get the following graph: Here, we supply categories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow'] with corresponding numbers starting from 0 to 10. This distribution is important for ensuring balanced training data, which helps build a more accurate and unbiased machine-learning model. categories = ['Dew', 'fogsmog', 'frost', 'glaze', 'hail', 'lightning', 'rain', 'rainbow', 'rime', 'sandstorm', 'snow'] 👉Metrics for Task Adaptation To quantify how well a dataset adapts across tasks, we use the following metrics: Adaptability Index (AI): This is the ratio of accuracy improvement from the baseline across tasks. It is calculated as: Adaptability Index (AI) : This is the ratio of accuracy improvement from the baseline across tasks. It is calculated as: Adaptability Index (AI) Cross-Task Consistency: This measures the consistency of performance across different tasks. It makes sure that the dataset performs reliably in various scenarios. Cross-Task Consistency : This measures the consistency of performance across different tasks. It makes sure that the dataset performs reliably in various scenarios. Cross-Task Consistency Now run the python Cross-Task_Consistency.py in the terminal. Also, make sure to replace accuracy numbers with actual metrics from your model evaluations. In our case, it has exhibited the following output: python Cross-Task_Consistency.py Adaptability Index: {'Multiclass': 0.7, 'Multilabel': 0.56, 'Image-Text': 0.6399999999999999} Adaptability Index: {'Multiclass': 0.7, 'Multilabel': 0.56, 'Image-Text': 0.6399999999999999} So, the Adaptability Index values indicate the improvement in accuracy from the baseline for each task. The Multiclass task shows a 70% improvement, the Multilabel task shows a 56% improvement, and the Image-Text task shows approximately a 64% improvement. 👉Reusability Assessment Reusability measures how well a dataset supports different labeling schemes. For this, run python Reusability_Assessment.py in the terminal which generates the following graphs: The "Multiclass" task has the highest Adaptability Index, approximately 0.7, and also the highest accuracy, close to 0.8. Thus, it is rather well-adapted and performs well. Multilabel and Image-Text tasks have smaller Adaptability Index values (around 0.5 and 0.6, respectively) with similar levels of accuracy (around 0.75). This may indicate that the former performs well but is less adaptable than the latter, Multiclass. This analysis gives us the clues on strengths and weaknesses of each task. It still demands further improvements in model training and data labeling. Conclusion: The world is already into AI trends. In this tutorial, we have exhibited an in-depth process of preparing and preprocessing the "Weather Image Recognition" dataset, which is important for training models. Our study shows the importance of accurate labeling, which has effectively improved the performance of a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN). We also covered the versatility of pre-labeled datasets by showing how they can be reused for various tasks like Natural Language Processing (NLP) and multilabel classification. During our testing, we found that high-quality labels increased the model's accuracy by reducing confusion. This improved learning and generalization. Our research shows that AI models need powerful computing resources and carefully organized data to work at their best. We also addressed the critical risks caused by mislabeled datasets (especially in scenarios involving natural disasters) where incorrect labeling can lead to incorrect outcomes. Advanced AI models with image recognition capabilities could automate essential tasks such as automated warning systems, better recommendation engines, and more accurate weather predictions and analyses. We have uploaded the complete code to GitHub to prevent this tutorial from becoming excessively long. You can download it, modify it, or reuse it as needed. The article also covers advanced evaluation and visualization techniques, supported by sufficient graphs and charts to clarify key concepts.