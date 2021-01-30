We Should Get Rid of "Hello, World!" Forever💩

I’m senior software engineer specialized in declarative designs and S.O.L.I.D. and Agile lover.
Every tutorial I've read for the last 30 years starts with the infamous 'Hello World' example. This could be one of the reasons we write crappy software.
"Hello World" is the first program we make in every language.
We can measure the complexity of language by counting the lines it takes to produce the desired output.
We can also time how much does it take to a newbie to figure out the solution (this is also known as "Time to hello world" (TTHW)).
These two metrics are uncorrelated to productivity.
Many sites compile different Hello World programs in a lot of languages.
The Hello Word example has a lot of problems introduced early when developers are making their first steps in programming.
All developers should start with:
function testFalse()
{
Assert(1==2)
}
We need to stop writing HelloWorld as the first sentence of a language.
Next time you come across a new fancy language, please start with a broken test.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.