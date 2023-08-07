Search icon
    WE REACH MOUNT SNEFFELS—THE "REYKIR"by@julesverne

    WE REACH MOUNT SNEFFELS—THE "REYKIR"

    Stapi is a town consisting of thirty huts, built on a large plain of lava, exposed to the rays of the sun, reflected from the volcano. It stretches its humble tenements along the end of a little fjord, surrounded by a basaltic wall of the most singular character. Basalt is a brown rock of igneous origin. It assumes regular forms, which astonish by their singular appearance. Here we found Nature proceeding geometrically, and working quite after a human fashion, as if she had employed the plummet line, the compass and the rule. If elsewhere she produces grand artistic effects by piling up huge masses without order or connection—if elsewhere we see truncated cones, imperfect pyramids, with an odd succession of lines; here, as if wishing to give a lesson in regularity, and preceding the architects of the early ages, she has erected a severe order of arc
    featured image - WE REACH MOUNT SNEFFELS—THE "REYKIR"
    media#science-fiction#adventure#books
    Jules Verne HackerNoon profile picture

    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

