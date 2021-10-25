Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

We Ought to Get Better at Recognizing Dark Patterns by@TheMarkup

We Ought to Get Better at Recognizing Dark Patterns

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Think you can tell a dark pattern from an ethically designed prompt?* The question is: What do you think of the dark patterns from a prompt? Think you've seen a pattern pattern? Think it's a pattern? Then think you can see a pattern in the dark pattern? Send it to Alfred Ng and Sam Morris: Think you know a pattern from the prompt? Then send it back to the prompt: "Think you can't tell dark patterns in dark patterns? Please tell us what we think of dark patterns."
image
The Markup Hacker Noon profile picture

@TheMarkup
The Markup

Nonprofit organization dedicated to data-driven tech accountability journalism & privacy protection.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
What Was Different About The 2020 Census And Its Challenges by @TheMarkup
#usa
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story

Tags

#the-markup#ux#ux-design#cro#dark-patterns#dark-patterns-mislead-consumer#forms#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading