Maneesha Indrachapa is a Software Engineer at WSO2. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for his work on JAVA and MICROSERVICES. He believes Java is the most exciting technology of the present. He also believes that Big Data is the future of the tech industry. In his free time he like to write about the things he learns about in HackerNoon. He is currently pursuing his masters in Big Data and is currently working on a game-development project.