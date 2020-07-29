Ways To Make Money As A Developer

There are two types of people. Ones are already working as programmers and there are others who just code in their free time. It doesn’t matter which group you fit in, but the thing that most people want is to make some extra money as programmers. So, in this article, I’ll show you a couple of ways to make money as a developer.

In this article, I’ll show you some of the ways that you can do as a programmer, which makes money completely passively. I’ll also show you some ways that generate money, but it’s not passive.

Let’s start.

Teach Other People How To Code

The first, and probably the easiest way to make money as a developer is to teach other people how to code. There are multiple ways that you can do that. The first one is to create and sell online courses. You can sell courses on your own platform or sell them on places like Udemy or Pluralsight. The second way that you can go about teaching how to code is to teach people individually, that can be online or in person. If you teach people in this way, you’ll earn a lot more money, but it’s not gonna be passive. You’ll need to trade your time for money this way, which is why most people pick the first option.

Also If you pick to teach other people how to code, you may consider starting a YouTube channel where you teach people how to code. That way you can get free advertising if you provide quality information.

Sell Templates

The other thing that you can do to make money is to sell templates. The way that you can do this is to go on some of the websites like Theme Forest where anyone can sell their templates for a small fee per each purchase. This is very similar to selling online courses. You’ll need to spend some time creating the template (course), but once you upload it to the internet, money goes completely passive.

Sell Development Services

One more thing that you can do is to sell your services online. This is basically a contract work where you get paid per project that you finish. The way you can do this is through websites like Upwork or Freelancer. Depending on what type of developer you are, you can create various kinds of app for other people such as mobile apps, websites. etc.

While this option is good, it’s probably the last option that I would try, because other options allow you to create passive income where this one only creates active income. But if you are into that this can be a really good option. You can start alone and later may even employ other people to work with you.

Create Your Own Apps

Creating your own app is probably the reason why most people start learning how to code. I suppose that every developer’s dream is to build their own app that makes money and I probably didn’t to mention it be, but I am mentioning it because people don’t even try. Most people think that it’s impossible for them to build a company like Facebook, which don’t get me wrong, is really hard, but building a relatively small software company with about 100,000 users isn’t impossible.

If you have some simple tool that helps certain types of people and you have 100,000 users, you can make a quite lot of money.

Conclusion

These were some of the ways that you can use to make money as a developer. These are not all the ways that exist, these are just my favorite ones.

