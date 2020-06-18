Watch Out! Fake Tether in Circulation!

@ julianhosp Dr. Julian Hosp Co-Founder CakeDeFi & I-Unlimited, Bestselling Author, Keynote Speaker, Medical Doctor, Athlete

In our big Facebook group a few hours ago a member wrote that 34’000€ disappeared from his Atomic Wallet. What happened?

The post office: “Hello, I am addressing you because I am a little desperate. I bought USDT and had it sent to the Atomic Wallet. This was displayed to me as a credit note. After that I tried to convert it to BTC. After about 24 hours the support of Atomic Wallet wrote me that the USDT were fake and so they are gone now. Have you ever experienced or heard anything like this before? After all, it’s close to $34,000. Can you help me?”

Since we are very much concerned about making the human race cryptofit on the one hand, we have to warn against fraudulent scams on the other hand! In the whole Cryptospace there are a lot of Scammers that are out for fast money and hard earned money of the people.

A new, very creative trick has been created with Tether, the exact details and with screenshots of the support you can find in the video:

Your Julian

