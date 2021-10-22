Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Was Hank Scorpio a Good Boss? by@ternarywat

Was Hank Scorpio a Good Boss?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
I saw Hank Scorpio achieve something unique. He got Homer Simpson to care about his job. What can we apply from his managerial skills to make ourselves better leaders? How can we build trust like the eccentric CEO of Globex from The Simpsons build it with a genuine interest in Homer Simpson? How can you build trust by paying attention to what the people around him want to achieve and not looking down on anyone? We can use the same techniques as Hank Scorpio to become better leaders: 1. Show genuine interest in each individual to build trust. 2. Support your team by giving them the resources to succeed. 3. Recognize the hard work of your team with positive feedback and material rewards.
image
John Hacker Noon profile picture

@ternarywat
John

Create the environment your team will thrive in. Become the successful leader your team needs. Read on to learn how.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Successfully Change Collaborative Meetings With These Five Proven Methods of Facilitation by @ternarywat
#management
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul
How to Approach A Case Study For A Product Management Interview by @wilsonvetdev
#product-management
This Game of Post-It Notes Taught Me Everything About My Partner by @trdoc
#relationships
Top PR Tricks and Free Tools for Early Stage Startups by @maryglazkova
#pr

Tags

#the-simpsons#leadership#engineering-management#product-management#leadership-development#management-and-leadership#servant-leadership#startup
Join Hacker Noon loading