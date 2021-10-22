Was Hank Scorpio a Good Boss?

I saw Hank Scorpio achieve something unique. He got Homer Simpson to care about his job. What can we apply from his managerial skills to make ourselves better leaders? How can we build trust like the eccentric CEO of Globex from The Simpsons build it with a genuine interest in Homer Simpson? How can you build trust by paying attention to what the people around him want to achieve and not looking down on anyone? We can use the same techniques as Hank Scorpio to become better leaders: 1. Show genuine interest in each individual to build trust. 2. Support your team by giving them the resources to succeed. 3. Recognize the hard work of your team with positive feedback and material rewards.