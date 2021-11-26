Wanna Hire a Professional Logo Designer in California? San Diego Offers the Best Price.

In San Jose, it costs on average $120/hour to hire a company to design a logo for a business. San Diego IT companies and web agencies charge less for logo design services, at least in California. In Los Angeles, IT companies charge on average around $108/hour for a logo design. In San Diego, the cheapest price you can get in San Diego is somewhere between $30-70/hour. In California, a web agency would charge around $109/hour designing a logo. On the other hand, 61.8% of all logo design agencies from Los Angeles have an hourly rate between $70-150.