Vue Amsterdam 2022: Part V - Reusable Widgets That Work!

Reusable Widgets That Work!

Maria Lamardo - Head of Accessibility Training and Sr Manager of Accessibility Engineering at CVS Health





Vue.js is an amazing framework that allows you to quickly build reusable components. We can leverage this to build accessible reusable widgets with the help of ARIA (Accessible Rich Internet Application). Using ARIA roles and attributes, we can improve the accessibility of certain elements by providing additional semantics. In this talk, we will go over how to follow the specifications and build accessible and reusable tabs, accordions, toggle buttons, and modal dialogs that work for everyone!

Modal

All the things that you need to know about ARIA are well documented in W3C and it is recommended to read, but here is an abstracted version of it.

Modals Design Considerations

It must have a button that closes the dialog.

The content outside of the dialog should be obscured with visual styling like a grey background.

Make sure you prevent users from interacting with content outside of the dialog.

Modals Opening Focus Interaction

When a dialog opens, focus can be set on either the first focusable element, or a static element at the top of the dialog to make content easier to read and ensure that all the content remains in view, or the most frequently used element if interactions are limited to providing information or continue processing.





You don’t wanna set focus to something that is going to be destructive for the user, for example, let’s imagine you have an interaction where you open a modal to delete your account. You don’t want to set the first focus on “Yes, delete my account”.

Modals Closing Focus Interaction

When a dialog closes, the focus is set on the element that invoked the dialog, or when it doesn’t make sense you can set the focus on a different element, like an element that provides logical workflow if invoking element no longer exists, or on the next element if there is a subsequent step in the workflow following dialog task completion, especially if immediately reopening dialog is very unlikely.

Modals Keyboard Interaction

Tab Moves focus to next tabbable element in modalLooping around to first element Shift + Tab Moves focus to previous tabbable element in modalLooping around to last element Escape Closes the dialog

Modals Technical Considerations

Dialog container should have:

Role of dialog

aria-modal set to true.

aria-label or aria-labelledby referring to dialog title, this is going to help assistive technologies figure out what the naming of this element will be.

Optionally you can set aria-describedby to any description.

All elements required to operate the dialog should be descendants of the element that has a dialog role.





<div role="dialog" aria-modal="true" aria-labelledby="title" aria-describedby="description" > <h2 id="title">Title of the dialog</h2> <p id="description">Information provided by the dialog.</p> <button aria-label="close">×</button> </div>





On the mac, you can Activate Voice Over which is the default mac screen reader by clicking Command + F5, and then you can go through your page and test it.





Also in chrome Dev-Tools, there is an accessibility tab that has some cool accessibility information.

With that, you can open this example and check it out, and here is the code.

Toggle Buttons

If you want the full information you can find it on the W3C website.

Buttons

A button is a widget that enables users to trigger an action or event, such as submitting a form, opening a dialog, canceling an action, or performing a delete operation.





In addition to the ordinary button widget, WAI-ARIA supports 2 other types of buttons:

Toggle buttons

Menu buttons

Toggle Buttons Design Considerations

A two-state button that can be either off (not pressed) or on (pressed).





To tell assistive technologies that a button is a toggle button, specify a value for the attribute aria-pressed.





The label on a toggle mustn't change when its state changes; if the label changes in the design, there is no need for the aria-pressed attribute.

Toggle Buttons Focus Handling

If activating the button does not dismiss the current context, then focus remains on the button after activation.

If activating the button opens or closes a dialog, then follow the dialog pattern.

If the button action indicates a context change, you can move focus to the starting point for that action

If the button is activated with a shortcut key, then focus usually remains in the context from which the shortcut key was activated

Toggle Buttons Keyboard Interaction

Enter Activates the button Space Activates the button

Toggle Buttons Technical Considerations

The Toggle button must have the role of button.

Make sure that the button has an accessible name.

You can set aria-describedby to any description.

You can add aria-disabled set to true if action is unavailable.

The toggle button has an aria-pressed state.



<button aria-pressed="false"> Mute </button>





Here is a good example that you can check out and here is the code.

Accordions

Here is the complete documentation. Let’s take a look at its main points.

Accordions Design Considerations

Vertically stacked set of interactive headings that each contain a title, content snippet, or thumbnail representing a section of content





Accordion Header:

Label for or thumbnail representing a section of content that also serves as a control for showing, and in some implementations, hiding the section of content.





Accordion Panel:

Section of content associated with an accordion header.

Accordions Keyboard Interaction

Enter or Space Expands associated collapsed panel, optionally collapses other opened panelCollapses associated expanded panel; if the implementation allows. Tab Moves focus to the next focusable element Shift + Tab Moves focus to the previous focusable element Down Arrow (Optional) Moves focus from the accordion header to the next accordion header Optionally loops back to the first accordion header. Up Arrow (Optional) Moves focus from accordion header to the previous accordion header Optionally loops back to last accordion header Home (Optional) Moves focus from an accordion header to the first accordion header End (Optional) Moves focus from an accordion header to the last accordion header

Accordions Technical Considerations

Make sure that Each accordion header button has:

wrapped in a heading

aria-controls set to the ID of the corresponding accordion panel content

aria-expanded set to true if corresponding panel content is visible

aria-disabled set to true if the collapsing accordion is not permitted

Each panel content has role region and aria-labelledby to the corresponding header button (Optional)

Avoid using the region role in circumstances that create too many landmark region

Accordions Code Example

<h3> <button aria-expanded="true" class="Accordion-trigger" aria-controls="sect1" id="accordion1id" > Accordion 1 </button> </h3>





<div id="sect1" role="region" aria-labelledby="accordion1id" class="Accordion-panel" > Content Placeholder </div>





Here is a good example and its code.

Tabs

You can see Tabs’ full documentation on W3C.

Tabs Design Considerations

Tabs are a set of layered sections of content, known as tab panels, that display one panel of content at a time.





Tab List: A set of tab elements contained in a tablist element





Tab: An element in the tab list that serves as a label for one of the tab panels and can be activated to display that panel





Tab panel: The element that contains the content associated with a tab

It is recommended that tabs activate automatically when they receive focus as long as their associated tab panels are displayed without noticeable latency.

Tabs Keyboard Interaction

Tab Places focus on the active tab element when user moves into the tab list Left Arrow (Horizontal tabs)

Up Arrow (Vertical tabs) Moves focus to the previous tab; looping to the last tabOptionally, activates the newly focused tab Right Arrow (Horizontal tabs)

Down Arrow (Vertical tabs) Moves focus to the next tab; looping to the first tabOptionally, activates the newly focused tab Space or Enter Activates the tab if it was not activated automatically on focus Shift + F10 When focus is on a tab that has an associated popup menu, opens the menu

Tabs Optional Keyboard Interaction

Home (optional) Moves focus to the first tabOptionally, activates the newly focused tab End(optional) Moves focus to the last tabOptionally, activates the newly focused tab Delete(optional) If deletion is allowed, deletes (closes) the current tab element and its associated tab panel, sets focus on the tab following the tab that was closed, and optionally activates the newly focused tab

Tabs Technical Considerations

Role of Tablist: Element containing a set of tabs must have aria-labelledby or aria-label.





Role of Tab: The element that serves as a tab must have aria-controls paired to the associated tabpanel, the active tab should have the state aria-selected set to true; all other tabs are set to false.

And it should have the property aria-haspopup set to either menu or true if a tab element has a pop-up menu.





Role of Tabpanel: Element containing content panel for a tab should have aria-labelledby paired to associated tab, and set aria-orientation to vertical or horizontal (default).

Tabs Code Example

<div role="tablist" aria-label="Tabs Example"> <button role="tab" aria-selected="true" aria-controls="tab1-content" id="tab1" >Tab 1 </button> <button role="tab" aria-selected="false" aria-controls="tab2-content" id="tab2" tabindex="-1" >Tab 2</button> </div>





<div tabindex="0" role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="tab1" id="tab1-content"> <p>Content 1</p> </div> <div tabindex="0" role="tabpanel" aria-labelledby="tab2" id="tab2-content"> <p>Content 2</p> </div>





Here is a good example and its code.

Resources

ARIA Authoring Practices Guide

Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1

You can find a complete Vue code example with different components here:

https://github.com/mlama007/Widgets

End of the fifth Talk

