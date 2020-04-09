Visualizing Linear Regression with PyTorch
Linear regression is a common machine learning technique that predicts a real-valued output using a weighted linear combination of one or more input values.
For instance, the sale price of a house can often be estimated using a linear combination of features such as area, number of bedrooms, number of floors, date of construction etc. Mathematically, it can be expressed using the following equation:
house_price = w1 * area + w2 * n_bedrooms + w3 * n_floors + ... + w_n * age_in_years + b
The “learning” part of linear regression is to figure out a set of weights
w1, w2, w3, ... w_n, b
that leads to good predictions. This is done by looking at lots of examples one by one (or in batches) and adjusting the weights slightly each time to make better predictions, using an optimization technique called Gradient Descent
.
Let’s create some sample data with one feature
x
(e.g. floor area) and one dependent variable
y
(e.g. house price). We’ll assume that
y
is a linear function of
x
, with some noise added to account for features we haven’t considered here. Here’s how we generate the data points, or samples:
m, c = 2, 3
noise = np.random.randn(250) / 4
x = np.random.rand(250)
y = x * m + c + noise
And here’s what it looks like visually:
Now we can define and instantiate a linear regression model in PyTorch:
class LinearRegressionModel(nn.Module):
def __init__(self, input_dim, output_dim):
super(LinearRegressionModel, self).__init__()
self.linear = nn.Linear(input_dim, output_dim)
def forward(self, x):
out = self.linear(x)
return outmodel = LinearRegressionModel(1, 1)
criterion = nn.MSELoss()
optimizer = torch.optim.SGD(model.parameters(), lr=0.01)
For the full code, including imports etc. see this link
. Here’s how the model weights look like right now:
As you can see, it’s quite far from the desired result. Now we can define a utility function to run a training epoch:
def run_epoch(epoch):
# Convert from numpy array to torch tensors
inputs = Variable(torch.from_numpy(x.reshape(-1, 1).astype('float32')))
labels = Variable(torch.from_numpy(y.reshape(-1, 1).astype('float32')))
# Clear the gradients w.r.t. parameters
optimizer.zero_grad()
# Forward to get the outputs
outputs = model(inputs)
# Calcuate loss
loss = criterion(outputs, labels)
# Getting gradients from parameters
loss.backward()
# Updating parameters
optimizer.step()
return loss
Next, we can train the model and update the state of a animated graph at the end of each epoch:
%matplotlib notebook
fig, (ax1) = plt.subplots(1, figsize=(12, 6))
ax1.scatter(x, y, s=8)w1, b1 = get_param_values()
x1 = np.array([0., 1.])
y1 = x1 * w1 + b1
fit, = ax1.plot(x1, y1, 'r', label='Predicted'.format(w1, b1))
ax1.plot(x1, x1 * m + c, 'g', label='Best Fit')
ax1.legend()
ax1.set_xlabel('x')
ax1.set_ylabel('y')
ax1.set_title('Linear Regression')def init():
ax1.set_ylim(0, 6)
return fit,def animate(i):
loss = run_epoch(i)
[w, b] = model.parameters()
w1, b1 = w.data[0][0], b.data[0]
y1 = x1 * w1 + b1
fit.set_ydata(y1)epochs = np.arange(1, 250)
ani = FuncAnimation(fig, animate, epochs, init_func=init, interval=100, blit=True, repeat=False)
plt.show()
This will result in following animated graph:
