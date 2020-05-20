Visualizing Healthcare Budget using Web Scraping in Python

REAL-TIME CORONA VIRUS DATA
mkdir scraper
pip install beautifulsoup4
pip install requests
pip install matplotlib
pip install pandas
import pandas as pd
from bs4 import BeautifulSoup
import matplotlib.pyplot as plt
import requests
r = requests.get('https://api.scrapingdog.com/scrape?api_key=<YOUR_API_KEY>&url=https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SH.XPD.CHEX.PC.CD?most_recent_value_desc=false&dynamic=true').text
soup = BeautifulSoup(r,’html.parser’)
country=list()
expense=list()
try:
Countries=soup.find_all(“div”,{“class”:”item”})
except:
Countries=None
for i in range(0,190):
country.append(Countries[i+1].find_all(“div”,{“class”:None})[0].text.replace(“\n”,””))
expense.append(round(float(Countries[i+1].find_all(“div”,{“class”:None})[2].text.replace(“\n”,””).replace(‘,’,’’)))/365)
Data = {‘country’: country,’expense’: expense}
{'country': ['Central African Republic', 'Burundi', 'Mozambique', 'Congo, Dem. Rep.', 'Gambia, The', 'Niger', 'Madagascar', 'Ethiopia', 'Malawi', 'Mali', 'Eritrea', 'Benin', 'Chad', 'Bangladesh', 'Tanzania', 'Guinea', 'Uganda', 'Haiti', 'Togo', 'Guinea-Bissau', 'Pakistan', 'Burkina Faso', 'Nepal', 'Mauritania', 'Rwanda', 'Senegal', 'Papua New Guinea', 'Lao PDR', 'Tajikistan', 'Zambia', 'Afghanistan', 'Comoros', 'Myanmar', 'India', 'Cameroon', 'Syrian Arab Republic', 'Kenya', 'Ghana', "Cote d'Ivoire", 'Liberia', 'Djibouti', 'Congo, Rep.', 'Yemen, Rep.', 'Kyrgyz Republic', 'Cambodia', 'Nigeria', 'Timor-Leste', 'Lesotho', 'Sierra Leone', 'Bhutan', 'Zimbabwe', 'Angola', 'Sao Tome and Principe', 'Solomon Islands', 'Vanuatu', 'Indonesia', 'Vietnam', 'Philippines', 'Egypt, Arab Rep.', 'Uzbekistan', 'Mongolia', 'Ukraine', 'Sudan', 'Iraq', 'Sri Lanka', 'Cabo Verde', 'Moldova', 'Morocco', 'Fiji', 'Kiribati', 'Nicaragua', 'Guyana', 'Honduras', 'Tonga', 'Bolivia', 'Gabon', 'Eswatini', 'Thailand', 'Jordan', 'Samoa', 'Guatemala', 'St. Vincent and the Grenadines', 'Tunisia', 'Algeria', 'Kazakhstan', 'Azerbaijan', 'Albania', 'Equatorial Guinea', 'El Salvador', 'Jamaica', 'Belize', 'Georgia', 'Libya', 'Peru', 'Belarus', 'Paraguay', 'North Macedonia', 'Colombia', 'Suriname', 'Armenia', 'Malaysia', 'Botswana', 'Micronesia, Fed. Sts.', 'China', 'Namibia', 'Dominican Republic', 'Iran, Islamic Rep.', 'Dominica', 'Turkmenistan', 'South Africa', 'Bosnia and Herzegovina', 'Mexico', 'Turkey', 'Russian Federation', 'Romania', 'St. Lucia', 'Serbia', 'Ecuador', 'Tuvalu', 'Grenada', 'Montenegro', 'Mauritius', 'Seychelles', 'Bulgaria', 'Antigua and Barbuda', 'Brunei Darussalam', 'Oman', 'Lebanon', 'Poland', 'Marshall Islands', 'Latvia', 'Croatia', 'Costa Rica', 'St. Kitts and Nevis', 'Hungary', 'Argentina', 'Cuba', 'Lithuania', 'Nauru', 'Brazil', 'Panama', 'Maldives', 'Trinidad and Tobago', 'Kuwait', 'Bahrain', 'Saudi Arabia', 'Barbados', 'Slovak Republic', 'Estonia', 'Chile', 'Czech Republic', 'United Arab Emirates', 'Uruguay', 'Greece', 'Venezuela, RB', 'Cyprus', 'Palau', 'Portugal', 'Qatar', 'Slovenia', 'Bahamas, The', 'Korea, Rep.', 'Malta', 'Spain', 'Singapore', 'Italy', 'Israel', 'Monaco', 'San Marino', 'New Zealand', 'Andorra', 'United Kingdom', 'Finland', 'Belgium', 'Japan', 'France', 'Canada', 'Austria', 'Germany', 'Netherlands', 'Ireland', 'Australia', 'Iceland', 'Denmark', 'Sweden', 'Luxembourg', 'Norway', 'Switzerland', 'United States', 'World'], 'expense': [0.043835616438356165, 0.049315068493150684, 0.052054794520547946, 0.057534246575342465, 0.057534246575342465, 0.06301369863013699, 0.06575342465753424, 0.07671232876712329, 0.0821917808219178, 0.0821917808219178, 0.0821917808219178, 0.0821917808219178, 0.08767123287671233, 0.09315068493150686, 0.09863013698630137, 0.10136986301369863, 0.10410958904109589, 0.10410958904109589, 0.10684931506849316, 0.10684931506849316, 0.1095890410958904, 0.11232876712328767, 0.1232876712328767, 0.12876712328767123, 0.13150684931506848, 0.14520547945205478, 0.1506849315068493, 0.1506849315068493, 0.15342465753424658, 0.15616438356164383, 0.15616438356164383, 0.16164383561643836, 0.16986301369863013, 0.1726027397260274, 0.17534246575342466, 0.18082191780821918, 0.18082191780821918, 0.1863013698630137, 0.1863013698630137, 0.1863013698630137, 0.1917808219178082, 0.1917808219178082, 0.19726027397260273, 0.2, 0.2136986301369863, 0.21643835616438356, 0.2191780821917808, 0.2356164383561644, 0.2356164383561644, 0.2493150684931507, 0.25753424657534246, 0.2602739726027397, 0.2876712328767123, 0.29041095890410956, 0.3013698630136986, 0.30684931506849317, 0.336986301369863, 0.35342465753424657, 0.3589041095890411, 0.3698630136986301, 0.3863013698630137, 0.3863013698630137, 0.41643835616438357, 0.4191780821917808, 0.4191780821917808, 0.43561643835616437, 0.4684931506849315, 0.4684931506849315, 0.4931506849315068, 0.5150684931506849, 0.5150684931506849, 0.5260273972602739, 0.547945205479452, 0.5561643835616439, 0.5835616438356165, 0.6027397260273972, 0.6054794520547945, 0.6082191780821918, 0.6136986301369863, 0.6219178082191781, 0.6602739726027397, 0.684931506849315, 0.7013698630136986, 0.7123287671232876, 0.7178082191780822, 0.7342465753424657, 0.7452054794520548, 0.7698630136986301, 0.8054794520547945, 0.810958904109589, 0.8328767123287671, 0.8438356164383561, 0.8575342465753425, 0.8657534246575342, 0.8712328767123287, 0.8958904109589041, 0.8986301369863013, 0.9315068493150684, 0.9753424657534246, 0.9835616438356164, 0.9917808219178083, 1.0410958904109588, 1.0602739726027397, 1.0904109589041096, 1.104109589041096, 1.1342465753424658, 1.1369863013698631, 1.1479452054794521, 1.158904109589041, 1.1726027397260275, 1.2164383561643837, 1.2657534246575342, 1.284931506849315, 1.284931506849315, 1.3041095890410959, 1.3424657534246576, 1.3534246575342466, 1.3835616438356164, 1.389041095890411, 1.4136986301369863, 1.4575342465753425, 1.515068493150685, 1.6356164383561644, 1.6767123287671233, 1.7068493150684931, 1.7287671232876711, 1.7753424657534247, 1.8136986301369864, 2.2164383561643834, 2.3315068493150686, 2.3945205479452056, 2.421917808219178, 2.4356164383561643, 2.5506849315068494, 2.5835616438356164, 2.6164383561643834, 2.66027397260274, 2.706849315068493, 2.7726027397260276, 2.7835616438356166, 2.852054794520548, 2.871232876712329, 2.915068493150685, 2.926027397260274, 3.010958904109589, 3.1424657534246574, 3.1890410958904107, 3.23013698630137, 3.2465753424657535, 3.263013698630137, 3.621917808219178, 3.6246575342465754, 3.778082191780822, 4.13972602739726, 4.323287671232877, 4.476712328767123, 4.586301369863014, 4.934246575342466, 5.005479452054795, 5.024657534246575, 5.027397260273973, 5.6, 6.3780821917808215, 6.5479452054794525, 6.745205479452054, 7.504109589041096, 7.772602739726027, 8.054794520547945, 8.254794520547945, 10.26027397260274, 10.506849315068493, 10.843835616438357, 11.27945205479452, 11.367123287671232, 11.597260273972603, 11.67945205479452, 12.213698630136987, 12.843835616438357, 12.915068493150685, 12.991780821917809, 13.038356164383561, 13.704109589041096, 13.873972602739727, 15.24931506849315, 15.646575342465754, 17.18082191780822, 20.487671232876714, 26.947945205479453, 27.041095890410958, 2.8109589041095893]}
df = pd.DataFrame(Data,columns =[‘country’, ‘expense’])
df.plot(kind = ‘bar’, x =’country’, y=’expense’)
plt.show()