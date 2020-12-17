Virtual Private Networks (VPNs): Why You Should be Using Them

There was a time when we never come across the word VPN,

but today, it seems like we strongly need it to secure our internet connection.

With time, the use of the internet is increasing like never before. There’s nothing wrong to say that the internet has empowered us to the peak. But, on the other hand, we are bound and, the internet is acting like a shackle of our hands today.

We cannot do anything without it. Whether it’s about ordering food, booking a cab, or even paying bills.

The biggest dilemma associated with the ever-increasing internet usage is that anyone who is technically literate can hack or track your data which means no data privacy.

Data breaching activities are common these days even giant sites like yahoo.com, LinkedIn, and Equifax had fall victim to the data breach.

Let me tell you that data breaching is a process in which a hacker or a cybercriminal takes control over your data including your email address, password, credit card details, and other sensitive information. If you want to know more about how a data breach occurs then you can find it here.

Online crime activities are on the verge because cybercriminals know that they can find maximum data online and there are opportunities to monetize data.

In this way, virtual private networks are a true blessing. From 2015 to 2020, the average usage of VPNs has been drastically increased.

According to the Global Mobile VPN Report 2019, 480 million VPN apps have been downloaded from around the world among which 75% were Android apps.

Now, the question that must be revolving in so many minds would be does a VPN actually provide online security? This is what we will explore in this blog.

Does a VPN provide real online security?

I cannot claim that a VPN is the only thing that keeps you 100% secure online. There are many organizations who fall victim to data theft on the cloud system even after using the VPN.

However, if you’re using a public-Wi-Fi or want to access any content that has some regional or geo-restrictions, then nothing can be as useful as the VPN.

A VPN with its strong encryption ability masks your IP address and encrypts data. It means that when you get connected to the VPN, no one can track or read your data.

A VPN transfers all your data from a secure virtual tunnel that lies between your computer and the VPN server.

Moreover, with the help of a VPN, cybercriminals or any web sniffer cannot access your online activity. Even your ISP cannot keep an eye on your browsing details.

Besides, online security, a VPN also enables you to select a server location that ultimately helps you to access geo-restricted content.

The ability to unblock geo-restricted content is what makes a VPN super demanding these days since people love to watch streaming services from around the world.

However, we are living in the AI times, so relying on a VPN only is not worth it at all. I will not recommend using a VPN alone to maintain data security.

There are more approaches to follow along with connecting to a VPN. Cybercriminals may use AI tricks to throw malware programs to access your sensitive data.

Therefore, you need a VPN along with other things like strong password management tools, cloud support for data storage, strong end-to-end encryptions, employee training regarding where to use official passwords, backing up sensitive data and more.

There is no doubt that in the near future most of the world’s population will use VPNs for maximum internet security, however, following other approaches will leave no hole to exploit your online data.

