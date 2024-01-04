Search icon
    Vim Commands for Text Modificationby@artwalker

    Vim Commands for Text Modification

    Learned Vim essentials: append ('a'), change word ('cw'), replace ('r'/'R'). Efficiently edit text, navigate, delete spaces, and save changes ('wq').

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Vim Commands for Text Modification
    programming #vim-editor #vim #learning-vim
