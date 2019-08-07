Why do people use Vim?

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
Can someone explain to me why people use vi/vim? I've found them to be extremely annoying and nano has been simply a better tool in my experience. I'm not very knowledgeable of this stuff though so I'd like to know if I'm missing anything.
If you spend many hours per day editing text files (e.g. programming), then it can be worth the effort of learning an advanced text editor. Vim controls look strange to start with but there is a logic to them where you combine movements and actions, so eventually they make a lot of sense. Once you are familiar you can do things quicker than in other editors (and without having to take you hands off the keyboard). Add in scripting and customization and you find it hard to understand how you managed without it.
So if you only poke a config file occasionally, then its probably not worth the effort to learn vim. But if you are a developer and like to learn things, then its worth a try.
vi/vim, once you get over the initial learning curve, is far far better for editing things like config files, programs etc.
In nano, what do you do when you want to delete an entire line from a config file? Probably arrow key down to it and then hold delete until the whole line is gone.
In vi/vim, I can scroll to it with 10j (10 lines down), then press dd to delete the entire line.
vi/vim is also installed everywhere whereas nano may or may not be there. When you work for large businesses, getting approval to install another package may take days to go through a change control process.
Finally, learning vi/vim isn't actually terribly hard. Set aside an hour or so some day and run vimtutor. vimtutor will take ~30 minutes, the rest of the time you can spend in various files trying out combinations. After you get used to it, you'll see why people like it.
+1 for vimtutor, it's already on your system, and it teaches you trough examples (you edit a large text file with vim) and it takes about 30 min to finish (more if you want to practice)
I got really used to the navigating and line manipulation commands.
People like Vi because its design philosophy echos that of Unix. In both Unix and in Vi, you have a collection of atomic commands performs one task. More complicated tasks are done by combining the smaller predefined tasks.
For example, the Vi command dl deletes the next character, dw deletes the next word, and db deletes the previous word. Here, d represents the delete operator and must be followed by a movement task. l means move to the next character. w for the next word and b for the previous word. d2b will delete the previous 2 words. dtx will delete every character up to the next x in the current line.
Nano is intuitive, vim is powerful.
It's a powerful text editor that has a fanbase. The fanbase is my favorite feature of vi/vim. It ensures that no matter what platform I manage to wander into, some form of vi will already be available.
Don't have to learn a new set of quirks for every text editor. Just learn one monumental set of quirks and be done with it.
In vim, all your edits are saved, and you can load past revisions easily. I once made a couple of changes to a config file, and deleting them didn't fix the problem, so I just looked through the list of previous versions, and picked the one that worked 15 mins ago. Not sure if nano has that, but also vim is on every Linux system I've ever had to use.
If you didn't try to learn vim, you're missing the world. It's an extremely powerful text editor. Editors like nano are like Fisher Price editors in contrast.