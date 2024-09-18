VIKITA Token Listed On Poloniex, Facilitating Trading On The TRON Network

DUBAI, UAE, September 18th, 2024/Chainwire/--VIKITA, a memecoin operating on the SunPump platform, has been listed on the Poloniex exchange, available for trading against USDT (Tether). Built on the TRON blockchain, VIKITA benefits from fast, low-cost transactions, providing users with an efficient trading experience. SunPump, the platform hosting VIKITA, specializes in supporting memecoins, allowing users to create, buy, and sell tokens without the need for initial liquidity. This structure aims to simplify access to token creation and trading for users within the ecosystem. With a limited supply of 1 million tokens, VIKITA has seen notable trading activity since its listing. The liquidity of the token has surpassed $300,000, while the daily trading volume has exceeded 1 million TRX. The token has also reached a market capitalization of over $7 million as of the date of this release, placing it among the top 10 tokens by market capitalization on the SunPump platform. VIKITA’s distribution has been managed exclusively through SunPump, ensuring transparency in the process. The platform's structure seeks to eliminate potential risks of manipulation. SunPump is a growing platform within the TRON ecosystem, known for its role in facilitating USDT trading. The platform’s focus on memecoins has attracted significant interest in VIKITA, contributing to its early market performance. About VIKITA VIKITA is a memecoin built on the TRON network and operates on the SunPump platform, which is designed to support the creation, buying, and selling of memecoins without requiring initial liquidity. With a limited supply of 1 million tokens, VIKITA offers fast, low-cost transactions, benefiting from TRON’s blockchain infrastructure. Since its launch, VIKITA has gained significant attention in the market, becoming one of the top tokens by market capitalization on the SunPump platform. Contact Jessica Coner VIKITA team@vikita.xyz This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here DUBAI, UAE, September 18th, 2024/Chainwire/--VIKITA, a memecoin operating on the SunPump platform, has been listed on the Poloniex exchange, available for trading against USDT (Tether). Built on the TRON blockchain, VIKITA benefits from fast, low-cost transactions, providing users with an efficient trading experience. SunPump, the platform hosting VIKITA, specializes in supporting memecoins, allowing users to create, buy, and sell tokens without the need for initial liquidity. This structure aims to simplify access to token creation and trading for users within the ecosystem. With a limited supply of 1 million tokens, VIKITA has seen notable trading activity since its listing. The liquidity of the token has surpassed $300,000, while the daily trading volume has exceeded 1 million TRX. The token has also reached a market capitalization of over $7 million as of the date of this release, placing it among the top 10 tokens by market capitalization on the SunPump platform. VIKITA’s distribution has been managed exclusively through SunPump, ensuring transparency in the process. The platform's structure seeks to eliminate potential risks of manipulation. SunPump is a growing platform within the TRON ecosystem, known for its role in facilitating USDT trading. The platform’s focus on memecoins has attracted significant interest in VIKITA, contributing to its early market performance. About VIKITA VIKITA is a memecoin built on the TRON network and operates on the SunPump platform, which is designed to support the creation, buying, and selling of memecoins without requiring initial liquidity. VIKITA With a limited supply of 1 million tokens, VIKITA offers fast, low-cost transactions, benefiting from TRON’s blockchain infrastructure. Since its launch, VIKITA has gained significant attention in the market, becoming one of the top tokens by market capitalization on the SunPump platform. Contact Jessica Coner VIKITA team@vikita.xyz This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here here