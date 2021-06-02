Video Production Could Increase Your Company's Marketing Efforts

It's no secret that video content is the king of web content. But why? Videos can do so much more than just entertain - they can engage and educate your audience, too. You can’t underestimate the power of videos in the 21st century, especially when your competitors are taking advantage of them. More than 87% of businesses use video as a marketing tool . With all these benefits, it's no wonder that 8 out of 10 people prefer watching videos over reading text on a website! So what does this mean for you? It means that if you want to stay competitive in today's market, you need to start thinking about incorporating videos into your strategy now!

Part of the benefit of video content is that it can be embedded on your site. Videos are a great way to attract viewers because they draw people in and give them something interesting to watch, even if they're just skimming for information. And what's better than watching an informative video? Implementing a video marketing strategy by keeping with the latest trends can give your company multiple benefits such as staying ahead in the tough competition.

Why must video marketing be part of your digital marketing strategy?

Reason # 1: Video marketing is the future of online advertising. It's not just for big-name companies anymore! Your customers will be drawn to your ads and videos, which are designed specifically with them in mind and offer more personalised product offerings. And since most people don't like reading on their screens all day, you'll be able to engage more people through video content.

Reason # 2: People don't like reading on their screens all day. Video content allows you to engage more people through a medium that they actually prefer.

Reason # 3: Bloggers and influencers can advertise your product or service without you having to do any of the legwork by using video marketing that will be comparably cheaper than other forms of media.

Reason # 4: Video content has been shown time and again as the best performing and engaging content. It takes up more of the user's time than text or images, and in a world where people are constantly scrolling through their social media feeds.

Reason # 5: People spend 90% MORE time watching videos on their devices than they do reading articles! This means that your competition becomes less fierce.

Reason # 6: Video content is much easier to share across the web than any other form of media, meaning that more people will be exposed to your brand or product even if you're not paying for advertising.

Reason # 7: You can use video marketing in a way that no other type of media can reach. You can take viewers behind the scenes at your company, you can show off new products and services before they're released to the public

Reason # 8: Videos have a much higher chance of going viral than other types of content because people are more likely to share it on social media or send it to their friends on WhatsApp and other messaging channels.

Reason # 9: Video content is easy to digest in a way that text and infographics often aren't. When you have video, the information comes to viewers quickly - there's not as much time for it to be lost on them as it might with other types of media.

4 effective methods to generate more revenue using Video Marketing

Create informative content

Create a series of videos that walk viewers through every step they need to take in order to complete their purchase. These are great for eCommerce sites with more complicated products or services, which would otherwise require the customer to call your company's support line for help. Investing in your content can help you attract customers, you can do this by upgrading your equipment or choose to outsource your video production needs as there are lots of video experts available online.

Tell an enticing story

Tell a story about your company, product, or service in order to engender empathy and interest. This is often easier than trying to highlight the features of something that may be ordinary to you but new for viewers.

Upgrade your SEO on Google and Youtube

Create a video that is uploaded to YouTube and optimize it for the Google search engine, which will help you rank higher on these platforms. Use captions to optimize your videos for all audiences. Captions can be added in order to maximize accessibility, by doing so those who are hearing impaired or don't speak English as their first language can also enjoy your content.

Incorporate calls to action

Make sure that your video's purpose is clear from the beginning. Include a call-to-action at the end of each video in order to maximize conversions. This might encourage viewers to subscribe, buy or take an action related to your company, product, or service.

Summing it Up

Video content is gradually becoming the king of web content. If you want to keep up with your competitors and stand out among all other forms of media, use video in order to promote company values or sell products online. It might be a good idea to incorporate a better call to action into videos as well so that they can appeal to more audiences. This might encourage viewers to subscribe, buy or take.

