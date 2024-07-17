Venom Announces Deepcoin Spot And Futures Listings

**SINGAPORE, Singapore, July 17th, 2024/Chainwire/--**Venom Foundation is pleased to announce the listing of its native token, $VENOM, on Deepcoin Spot and Perpetual Futures markets. This development marks the next step in Venom’s global expansion strategy, particularly with Deepcoin’s strong presence in Asia. Key Highlights Deepcoin’s Market Position Deepcoin is ranked among the Top 10 derivatives exchanges by CoinGecko. The exchange supports over 10 million users globally and records a daily trading volume of approximately $10 billion, encompassing both spot and derivatives markets. Strategic Importance The listing represents another step in Venom Foundation’s strategic plan to expand its global footprint and enhance its market presence. By securing a spot on Deepcoin, Venom is not only increasing its accessibility but also strategically positioning itself within a leading exchange renowned for its strong presence in the Asian market. Continued Growth This marks Venom's third listing in recent weeks, showcasing growing global adoption and increasing interest from centralized exchanges. With these recent listings, Venom is now accessible to an additional 40 million more users worldwide. This increased visibility and accessibility are important milestones for Venom, contributing to broader awareness and further establishing Venom’s presence in the global market. Leadership Perspectives "Listing on Deepcoin is a strategic advancement in our global expansion efforts," stated Christopher Louis Tsu, CEO of Venom Foundation. "Securing approval for Perpetual Futures trading on Deepcoin reflects our commitment to offering a diversified trading experience for users, enhancing awareness and providing additional opportunities for our expanding community." Deepcoin’s Statement “We warmly welcome Venom getting listed on Deepcoin and look forward to seeing our users benefit from this new opportunity,” said Ego Huang, Founder and CEO of Deepcoin, “The listing of Venom aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our users with access to the most innovative and promising crypto assets in the market. Venom's unique features and strong community support make it a valuable asset for our platform. At Deepcoin, we will continuously expand our offerings and enhance the trading experience for our global user base.” About Venom Foundation Venom is a cutting-edge layer-0 and layer-1 network, seamlessly integrating with other independent networks through innovative Mesh technology. Anchored by a masterchain for overall state and consensus management, Venom supports unlimited autonomous workchains for user accounts, smart contracts, and dApps. Mesh technology optimizes inter-chain communication, ensuring speed and scalability. With rapid finality, comprehensive security, stability, and user-friendly interfaces, Venom is ideal for hosting CBDCs and large-scale platforms. For more information, users can visit https://venom.foundation Contact Venom Foundation media@venom.network This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here. **SINGAPORE, Singapore, July 17th, 2024/Chainwire/--**Venom Foundation is pleased to announce the listing of its native token, $VENOM, on Deepcoin Spot and Perpetual Futures markets. This development marks the next step in Venom’s global expansion strategy, particularly with Deepcoin’s strong presence in Asia. Key Highlights Deepcoin’s Market Position Deepcoin is ranked among the Top 10 derivatives exchanges by CoinGecko . The exchange supports over 10 million users globally and records a daily trading volume of approximately $10 billion, encompassing both spot and derivatives markets. CoinGecko CoinGecko Strategic Importance The listing represents another step in Venom Foundation’s strategic plan to expand its global footprint and enhance its market presence. By securing a spot on Deepcoin, Venom is not only increasing its accessibility but also strategically positioning itself within a leading exchange renowned for its strong presence in the Asian market. Continued Growth This marks Venom's third listing in recent weeks, showcasing growing global adoption and increasing interest from centralized exchanges. With these recent listings, Venom is now accessible to an additional 40 million more users worldwide. This increased visibility and accessibility are important milestones for Venom, contributing to broader awareness and further establishing Venom’s presence in the global market. Leadership Perspectives "Listing on Deepcoin is a strategic advancement in our global expansion efforts," stated Christopher Louis Tsu, CEO of Venom Foundation. "Securing approval for Perpetual Futures trading on Deepcoin reflects our commitment to offering a diversified trading experience for users, enhancing awareness and providing additional opportunities for our expanding community." "Listing on Deepcoin is a strategic advancement in our global expansion efforts," stated Christopher Louis Tsu, CEO of Venom Foundation. "Securing approval for Perpetual Futures trading on Deepcoin reflects our commitment to offering a diversified trading experience for users, enhancing awareness and providing additional opportunities for our expanding community." Deepcoin’s Statement “We warmly welcome Venom getting listed on Deepcoin and look forward to seeing our users benefit from this new opportunity,” said Ego Huang, Founder and CEO of Deepcoin, “The listing of Venom aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our users with access to the most innovative and promising crypto assets in the market. Venom's unique features and strong community support make it a valuable asset for our platform. At Deepcoin, we will continuously expand our offerings and enhance the trading experience for our global user base.” “We warmly welcome Venom getting listed on Deepcoin and look forward to seeing our users benefit from this new opportunity,” said Ego Huang, Founder and CEO of Deepcoin, “The listing of Venom aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our users with access to the most innovative and promising crypto assets in the market. Venom's unique features and strong community support make it a valuable asset for our platform. At Deepcoin, we will continuously expand our offerings and enhance the trading experience for our global user base.” About Venom Foundation Venom is a cutting-edge layer-0 and layer-1 network, seamlessly integrating with other independent networks through innovative Mesh technology. Anchored by a masterchain for overall state and consensus management, Venom supports unlimited autonomous workchains for user accounts, smart contracts, and dApps. Venom Venom Mesh technology optimizes inter-chain communication, ensuring speed and scalability. With rapid finality, comprehensive security, stability, and user-friendly interfaces, Venom is ideal for hosting CBDCs and large-scale platforms. For more information, users can visit https://venom.foundation https://venom.foundation https://venom.foundation Contact Venom Foundation media@venom.network This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here. This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here . here here