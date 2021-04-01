Velo Promises in Action: Key Tips to Call the Asynchronously-Run Functions

Velo is a full-stack development platform that empowers you to rapidly build, manage and deploy professional web apps.
Asynchronous code is code that doesn't necessarily run line-by-line in the order you've written it. In Velo, you will often encounter asynchronous code when you call a function that cannot finish executing immediately and therefore returns a Promise. Also, when you call a backend function that you've written from your page code, you must call it asynchronously.
For example, if you run a query on one of your database collections using the
function, it takes some time for the query to be executed and for the results to be returned. So you have to wait until the operation is
find()
Consider the following code snippet where the
function returns a Promise:
find()
console.log("1")
wixData.query("myCollection")
.find()
.then( (results) => {
console.log("2");
} );
console.log("3");
The following will be logged to the console.
1
3
2
Notice that the 3 is logged before the
even though the
2
calls do not appear in that order in the code. That is because the logging of
console.log()
only occurs once the query is finished, but the rest of the code continues to run in the meantime.
2
In this article, we describe how to work with the functions in the Velo API that run asynchronously. We discuss different ways to call such functions and wait for them to finish executing. We do not present a general discussion of asynchronous programming in JavaScript. To learn more about using Promises in a general context, see Using Promises.
A Promise represents a value that is not necessarily known when the Promise is created because it depends on asynchronous communication. A
function that returns a promise is returning a contract to eventually produce a return value at some point in the future. A Promise is said to be fulfilled or resolved when its value is finally known.
There are two main ways to work with Promises that are returned from a function.
- Using this approach your code is generally a little more difficult to read, but you have more control over when your code runs. For example, if your code does not need to wait for a Promise to resolve, you can have other code run in the meantime, thereby improving overall performance.
then()
- Allows you to work with asynchronous code as if it was synchronous, making you code easier to read. However, you lose the option of running other code while waiting for a Promise to resolve.
async/await
Generally, using
is preferred when it does not affect the performance of your site because it makes for cleaner code. However, there are some cases where using then() improves performance and is worth the added complexity.
async/await
then( )
You can use the
of a Promise to specify a function that will be run when the Promise resolves. The specified function receives the value that the Promise resolves to. So, any code that relies on the Promise's resolved value should be placed in the
then()
.
then()
For example, let's say you want to retrieve some data from a collection and display it in a table. Since the data retrieval is an asynchronous operation, you have to wait until it is completed before using the query results to set the table's data. The
function performs the query and returns a Promise. So the
find()
defines a function that runs when the query is finished. That function receives the query results and uses them to set the table's row data. Any code that follows the
then()
will run after the query has started, but before the query has finished. Therefore, it cannot use the query results.
then()
import wixData from 'wix-data';
$w.onReady( function () {
wixData.query("myCollection")
.find()
.then( (results) => {
// this will only run once the query has returned results
$w("#myTable").rows = results.items;
} );
// code here will run before the query has returned results
} );
Multiple .then( ) Calls
Sometimes, you will need to call another asynchronous function inside the
of a Promise returned by another asynchronous function.
then()
For example, let's say you want to use the
function to retrieve data from a 3rd party service. That operation is asynchronous because it has to wait for the 3rd party to return a response. Then you want to read the response as JSON. The
fetch()
function of the response object is also asynchronous.
json()
You might think that you need to nest one
inside another, which would look something like this:
then()
fetch( url, {method: 'get'} )
.then( (response) => {
return response.json()
.then( (json) => {
// do something with the json response
} );
} );
But because
itself returns a Promise, you can call another
then()
on that returned Promise. Bottom line, that means you can chain successive
then()
calls to perform one asynchronous operation after another.
then()
That means the code above should be written like this:
fetch( url, {method: 'get'} )
.then( response => response.json() )
.then( (json) => {
// do something with the json response
} );
Here, the
on line 2 is the
then()
of the Promise returned by the
then()
call. And the
fetch()
on line 3 is the
then()
of the Promise returned by the
then()
call. The first
json()
will only run after the
then()
call is finished and the second
fetch()
will only run after the
then()
call is finished.
json()
Returning in a .then( )
Another common misconception is what happens when you use a return inside a
. Some people mistakenly expect that the value the Promise resolves to is used as the return value of the function that the
then()
is in.
then()
For example, let's say you have a page about cars. On that page you have a
dropdown that users use to select a car model. When a selection is made, you perform a query for a specific car model and populate a table with all the matching items.
You might write some code like this thinking that the
function will return the car items as an array when the
queryCars()
Promise has resolved.
find()
import wixData from 'wix-data';
export function modelDropdown_change() {
let model = $w("#modelDropdown").value;
$w("#resultsTable").rows = queryCars(model);
}
// This will not work as expected
function queryCars(model) {
wixData.query("cars")
.eq("model", model)
.find()
.then( (results) => {
return results.items;
} );
}
However, the above code will not work as expected. Let's understand why it doesn't work and what we need to do to fix it.
When we return
, we're not returning it as the return value of the
results.items
function. Rather, it is returned as the return value of the arrow function passed to the
queryCars()
. That means nothing is being returned from the
then()
function. So when we call
queryCars()
to set the table's rows, we're receiving nothing in return.
queryCars()
To remedy this situation, we need to return the result of the Promise's
(or
then()
chain). To do so, we simply add a
then()
before we start the chain that created the Promise. This will return the final link in our chain.
return
So here our chain looks like this:
- Create a query - returns a WixDataQuery object
.query()
- Modify the query - returns a WixDataQuery object
.eq()
- Execute the query - returns a Promise
.find()
- Define what to do on resolution - returns a Promise
.then()
Adding a
to the start of our chain means we'll return the Promise returned from the final
return
. Since the value returned from the
then()
is itself a Promise, we need to keep this in mind when we call the
then()
function.
queryCars()
That means our fixed up code should look like this:
import wixData from 'wix-data';
export function modelDropdown_change() {
let model = $w("#modelDropdown").value;
queryCars(model)
.then( (items) => {
$w("#resultsTable").rows = items;
} );
}
// The added `return` on line 13 fixes the problem
function queryCars(model) {
return wixData.query("cars")
.eq("model", model)
.find()
.then( (results) => {
return results.items;
} );
}
Here the
function returns a Promise that resolves to the items from the query results. So when we call the
queryCars()
function we have to treat it like a Promise and use a
queryCars()
to use its resolved value to set the table's row data.
then()
Debugging on the Backend
Calls to
that are made from inside the
console.log()
Promise in backend code are not logged in the developer console unless the Promise itself is returned to the client-side code.
then()
For example, consider the following backend code:
export function usePromise() {
return fetch('https://site.com/api?q=query', {method: 'get'})
.then( (response) => {
console.log(response.status);
} );
}
As written, if you call
from the client-side, the message on line 3 will be logged in the Developer Console. However, if you remove the return on line 2 and call
usePromise
from the backend, the message on line 3 will not be logged in the Developer Console.
usePromise
Note
You can use Site Monitoring to view the output of console messages in backend code.
Error Handling
An asynchronous process might fail for any number of reasons. For example if you call a function like
that communicates with another server, the call might fail because of a communication error. When a Promise does not resolve successfully, it is said to reject. You can handle rejections by adding a
fetch()
to the end of your
catch()
chain. The
then()
receives the value that the Promise rejects with, usually an error.
catch()
Let's return to the example of retrieving some data from a collection and
displaying it in a table. You can handle errors by adding a
like this:
catch()
import wixData from 'wix-data';
$w.onReady( function () {
wixData.query("myCollection")
.find()
.then(results => $w("#myTable").rows = results.items)
.catch(error => {
// handle your error here
} );
} );
Using a
with a Promise allows you to define what code will run when the Promise resolves, while at the same time allowing execution to continue with whatever code comes after the
then()
. Another option for
then()
.
async/await
You use
when calling a function that returns a Promise. It pauses the execution of your code until the Promise is resolved. In order to use
await
, you need to declare that the function in which it resides is an
await
function.
async
Once again, let's return to the example of retrieving some data from a
collection and displaying it in a table. But instead of using a
, we will use
then()
to deal with the Promise returned by the
async/await
function.
find()
Remember, when using a
, we wrote code that looked like this:
then()
import wixData from 'wix-data';
$w.onReady( function () {
wixData.query("myCollection")
.find()
.then( (results) => {
// this will only run once the query has returned results
$w("#myTable").rows = results.items;
} );
// code here will run before the query has returned results
} );
Using
, we can instead write code like this:
async/await
import wixData from 'wix-data';
$w.onReady( async function () {
const results = await wixData.query("myCollection").find();
// the next line will run only after the query has finished
$w("#table1").rows = results.items;
} );
Here, you can see on line 3 that the callback function passed to the
function is declared as an
onReady()
function. And when the
async
function is called, it is called using
find()
. So when the query runs, the execution waits until the Promise of the
await
function resolves. Once the query is done, the query results are stored in the results variable which can then be used to set the table's row data.
find()
Note, that when you create an async function, that function returns a Promise. So when you call that function you need to use one of the approaches discussed in this article to deal with the Promise it returns.
For example, here is an async function that queries a collection to find an item with a specified name.
import wixData from 'wix-data';
//...
async function findName(name) {
const results = await wixData.query("myCollection")
.eq("name", name)
.find();
return results.items[0];
}
You can call this function using a
:
then()
$w.onReady( function () {
findName("Bob")
.then(item => console.log(item));
} );
Or, you can call it using
:
async/await
$w.onReady( async function () {
const item = await findName("Bob");
console.log(item);
} );
Error Handling
When using
you use a regular
async/await
block to handle any Promise rejections.
try/catch
import wixData from 'wix-data';
$w.onReady( async function () {
try {
const results = await wixData.query("myCollection").find();
$w("#table1").rows = results.items;
}
catch(error) {
// handle the error here
}
} );
Image Credit: https://pixahive.com/photo/promise-illustration/
Previously published at https://support.wix.com/en/article/velo-working-with-promises
