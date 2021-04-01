Velo Promises in Action: Key Tips to Call the Asynchronously-Run Functions

@ velo Velo by Wix Velo is a full-stack development platform that empowers you to rapidly build, manage and deploy professional web apps.

Asynchronous code is code that doesn't necessarily run line-by-line in the order you've written it. In Velo, you will often encounter asynchronous code when you call a function that cannot finish executing immediately and therefore returns a Promise. Also, when you call a backend function that you've written from your page code, you must call it asynchronously.

For example, if you run a query on one of your database collections using the

find()

function, it takes some time for the query to be executed and for the results to be returned. So you have to wait until the operation isfinished before doing anything with the query results.

Consider the following code snippet where the

find()

console .log( "1" ) wixData.query( "myCollection" ) .find() .then( ( results ) => { console .log( "2" ); } ); console .log( "3" );

function returns a Promise:

The following will be logged to the console.

1 3 2

Notice that the 3 is logged before the

2

console.log()

2

even though thecalls do not appear in that order in the code. That is because the logging ofonly occurs once the query is finished, but the rest of the code continues to run in the meantime.

In this article, we describe how to work with the functions in the Velo API that run asynchronously. We discuss different ways to call such functions and wait for them to finish executing. We do not present a general discussion of asynchronous programming in JavaScript. To learn more about using Promises in a general context, see Using Promises.

Promise

A Promise represents a value that is not necessarily known when the Promise is created because it depends on asynchronous communication. A

function that returns a promise is returning a contract to eventually produce a return value at some point in the future. A Promise is said to be fulfilled or resolved when its value is finally known.

There are two main ways to work with Promises that are returned from a function.

then() - Using this approach your code is generally a little more difficult to read, but you have more control over when your code runs. For example, if your code does not need to wait for a Promise to resolve, you can have other code run in the meantime, thereby improving overall performance.

- Using this approach your code is generally a little more difficult to read, but you have more control over when your code runs. For example, if your code does not need to wait for a Promise to resolve, you can have other code run in the meantime, thereby improving overall performance. async/await - Allows you to work with asynchronous code as if it was synchronous, making you code easier to read. However, you lose the option of running other code while waiting for a Promise to resolve.

Generally, using

async/await

is preferred when it does not affect the performance of your site because it makes for cleaner code. However, there are some cases where using then() improves performance and is worth the added complexity.

then( )

You can use the

then()

then()

of a Promise to specify a function that will be run when the Promise resolves. The specified function receives the value that the Promise resolves to. So, any code that relies on the Promise's resolved value should be placed in the

For example, let's say you want to retrieve some data from a collection and display it in a table. Since the data retrieval is an asynchronous operation, you have to wait until it is completed before using the query results to set the table's data. The

find()

then()

then()

import wixData from 'wix-data' ; $w.onReady( function ( ) { wixData.query( "myCollection" ) .find() .then( ( results ) => { // this will only run once the query has returned results $w( "#myTable" ).rows = results.items; } ); // code here will run before the query has returned results } );

function performs the query and returns a Promise. So thedefines a function that runs when the query is finished. That function receives the query results and uses them to set the table's row data. Any code that follows thewill run after the query has started, but before the query has finished. Therefore, it cannot use the query results.

Multiple .then( ) Calls

Sometimes, you will need to call another asynchronous function inside the

then()

of a Promise returned by another asynchronous function.

For example, let's say you want to use the

fetch()

json()

function to retrieve data from a 3rd party service. That operation is asynchronous because it has to wait for the 3rd party to return a response. Then you want to read the response as JSON. Thefunction of the response object is also asynchronous.

You might think that you need to nest one

then()

fetch( url, { method : 'get' } ) .then( ( response ) => { return response.json() .then( ( json ) => { // do something with the json response } ); } );

inside another, which would look something like this:

But because

then()

then()

then()

itself returns a Promise, you can call anotheron that returned Promise. Bottom line, that means you can chain successivecalls to perform one asynchronous operation after another.

That means the code above should be written like this:

fetch( url, { method : 'get' } ) .then( response => response.json() ) .then( ( json ) => { // do something with the json response } );

Here, the

then()

then()

fetch()

then()

then()

json()

then()

fetch()

then()

json()

on line 2 is theof the Promise returned by thecall. And theon line 3 is theof the Promise returned by thecall. The firstwill only run after thecall is finished and the secondwill only run after thecall is finished.

Returning in a .then( )

Another common misconception is what happens when you use a return inside a

then()

then()

. Some people mistakenly expect that the value the Promise resolves to is used as the return value of the function that theis in.

For example, let's say you have a page about cars. On that page you have a

dropdown that users use to select a car model. When a selection is made, you perform a query for a specific car model and populate a table with all the matching items.

You might write some code like this thinking that the

queryCars()

find()

import wixData from 'wix-data' ; export function modelDropdown_change ( ) { let model = $w( "#modelDropdown" ).value; $w( "#resultsTable" ).rows = queryCars(model); } // This will not work as expected function queryCars ( model ) { wixData.query( "cars" ) .eq( "model" , model) .find() .then( ( results ) => { return results.items; } ); }

function will return the car items as an array when thePromise has resolved.

However, the above code will not work as expected. Let's understand why it doesn't work and what we need to do to fix it.

When we return

results.items

queryCars()

then()

queryCars()

queryCars()

, we're not returning it as the return value of thefunction. Rather, it is returned as the return value of the arrow function passed to the. That means nothing is being returned from thefunction. So when we callto set the table's rows, we're receiving nothing in return.

To remedy this situation, we need to return the result of the Promise's

then()

then()

return

(orchain). To do so, we simply add abefore we start the chain that created the Promise. This will return the final link in our chain.

So here our chain looks like this:

.query() - Create a query - returns a WixDataQuery object

- Create a query - returns a WixDataQuery object .eq() - Modify the query - returns a WixDataQuery object

- Modify the query - returns a WixDataQuery object .find() - Execute the query - returns a Promise

- Execute the query - returns a Promise .then() - Define what to do on resolution - returns a Promise

Adding a

return

then()

then()

queryCars()

to the start of our chain means we'll return the Promise returned from the final. Since the value returned from theis itself a Promise, we need to keep this in mind when we call thefunction.

That means our fixed up code should look like this:

import wixData from 'wix-data' ; export function modelDropdown_change ( ) { let model = $w( "#modelDropdown" ).value; queryCars(model) .then( ( items ) => { $w( "#resultsTable" ).rows = items; } ); } // The added `return` on line 13 fixes the problem function queryCars ( model ) { return wixData.query( "cars" ) .eq( "model" , model) .find() .then( ( results ) => { return results.items; } ); }

Here the

queryCars()

queryCars()

then()

function returns a Promise that resolves to the items from the query results. So when we call thefunction we have to treat it like a Promise and use ato use its resolved value to set the table's row data.

Debugging on the Backend

Calls to

console.log()

then()

that are made from inside thePromise in backend code are not logged in the developer console unless the Promise itself is returned to the client-side code.

For example, consider the following backend code:

export function usePromise ( ) { return fetch( 'https://site.com/api?q=query' , { method : 'get' }) .then( ( response ) => { console .log(response.status); } ); }

As written, if you call

usePromise

usePromise

Note

You can use Site Monitoring to view the output of console messages in backend code.

from the client-side, the message on line 3 will be logged in the Developer Console. However, if you remove the return on line 2 and callfrom the backend, the message on line 3 will not be logged in the Developer Console.

Error Handling

An asynchronous process might fail for any number of reasons. For example if you call a function like

fetch()

catch()

then()

catch()

that communicates with another server, the call might fail because of a communication error. When a Promise does not resolve successfully, it is said to reject. You can handle rejections by adding ato the end of yourchain. Thereceives the value that the Promise rejects with, usually an error.

Let's return to the example of retrieving some data from a collection and

displaying it in a table. You can handle errors by adding a

catch()

import wixData from 'wix-data' ; $w.onReady( function ( ) { wixData.query( "myCollection" ) .find() .then( results => $w( "#myTable" ).rows = results.items) .catch( error => { // handle your error here } ); } );

async/await

like this:

Using a

then()

then()

async/await

with a Promise allows you to define what code will run when the Promise resolves, while at the same time allowing execution to continue with whatever code comes after the. Another option forworking with functions that return Promises is simply to wait for thePromise to resolve before moving on to the execution of any other code.You can do so using

You use

await

await

async

when calling a function that returns a Promise. It pauses the execution of your code until the Promise is resolved. In order to use, you need to declare that the function in which it resides is anfunction.

Once again, let's return to the example of retrieving some data from a

collection and displaying it in a table. But instead of using a

then()

async/await

find()

, we will useto deal with the Promise returned by thefunction.

Remember, when using a

then()

import wixData from 'wix-data' ; $w.onReady( function ( ) { wixData.query( "myCollection" ) .find() .then( ( results ) => { // this will only run once the query has returned results $w( "#myTable" ).rows = results.items; } ); // code here will run before the query has returned results } );

, we wrote code that looked like this:

Using

async/await

import wixData from 'wix-data' ; $w.onReady( async function ( ) { const results = await wixData.query( "myCollection" ).find(); // the next line will run only after the query has finished $w( "#table1" ).rows = results.items; } );

, we can instead write code like this:

Here, you can see on line 3 that the callback function passed to the

onReady()

async

find()

await

find()

function is declared as anfunction. And when thefunction is called, it is called using. So when the query runs, the execution waits until the Promise of thefunction resolves. Once the query is done, the query results are stored in the results variable which can then be used to set the table's row data.

Note, that when you create an async function, that function returns a Promise. So when you call that function you need to use one of the approaches discussed in this article to deal with the Promise it returns.

For example, here is an async function that queries a collection to find an item with a specified name.

import wixData from 'wix-data' ; //... async function findName ( name ) { const results = await wixData.query( "myCollection" ) .eq( "name" , name) .find(); return results.items[ 0 ]; }

You can call this function using a

then()

$w.onReady( function ( ) { findName( "Bob" ) .then( item => console .log(item)); } );

Or, you can call it using

async/await

$w.onReady( async function ( ) { const item = await findName( "Bob" ); console .log(item); } );

Error Handling

When using

async/await

try/catch

import wixData from 'wix-data' ; $w.onReady( async function ( ) { try { const results = await wixData.query( "myCollection" ).find(); $w( "#table1" ).rows = results.items; } catch (error) { // handle the error here } } );

you use a regularblock to handle any Promise rejections.

Image Credit: https://pixahive.com/photo/promise-illustration/

Previously published at https://support.wix.com/en/article/velo-working-with-promises

@ velo Velo is a full-stack development platform that empowers you to rapidly build, manage and deploy professional web apps. by Velo by Wix Develop Smarter, Deliver Faster

Tags