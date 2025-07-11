Vector Boson Fusion: Unlocking New Physics in High-Energy Muon Colliders

Table of Links
2 Muons vs. Protons
3 Muon Colliders Are Gauge Boson Colliders
3.1 From the effective vector approximation to PDFs
3.2 PDFs with broken electroweak symmetry
4 Physics
4.1 Electroweak symmetry breaking
5 Complementarity
6 Summary and Future Directions
2.2 Vector boson fusion
For collisions well above the production threshold, the virtual electroweak gauge boson content of high-energy muon beams becomes increasingly relevant, akin to the virtual gluon content of high-energy proton beams. VBF becomes a correspondingly important channel for the production of SM and BSM particles alike, with cross sections typically scaling with c.m. energy as ∼ log(s) far above threshold. The practical aspects of VBF at high-energy muon colliders have recently been studied in detail in [32], while the treatment of VBF in terms of electroweak parton distribution functions (PDFs) has been initiated in [25]. Here we summarize the qualitative features of VBF production, reserving a detailed discussion of electroweak PDFs for Sec. 3.
