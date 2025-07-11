Vector Boson Fusion: Unlocking New Physics in High-Energy Muon Colliders

by Cosmological thinking: time, space and universal causation July 11th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Discover the increasing importance of Vector Boson Fusion (VBF) as a production channel in high-energy muon collisions, leveraging the virtual electroweak gauge boson content for SM and BSM particles.
featured image - Vector Boson Fusion: Unlocking New Physics in High-Energy Muon Colliders
physics abstract Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Cosmological thinking: time, space and universal causation HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Abstract and 1. Introduction

2 Muons vs. Protons

2.1 Muon annihilation

2.2 Vector boson fusion

2.3 Annihilation vs. VBF

2.4 Signal vs. background

3 Muon Colliders Are Gauge Boson Colliders

3.1 From the effective vector approximation to PDFs

3.2 PDFs with broken electroweak symmetry

3.3 Impact of subleading logs

3.4 Finite mass effects

4 Physics

4.1 Electroweak symmetry breaking

4.2 Dark matter

4.3 Naturalness

5 Complementarity

5.1 EDMs

5.2 Flavor

5.3 Gravitational waves

6 Summary and Future Directions

Acknowledgments

A. Simplified Models

A.1 Standard Model

A.2 Supersymmetry

A.3 Vector-like quarks

A.4 Higgs portal

A.5 Hidden valleys

A.6 Axion-like particles

References

2.2 Vector boson fusion

For collisions well above the production threshold, the virtual electroweak gauge boson content of high-energy muon beams becomes increasingly relevant, akin to the virtual gluon content of high-energy proton beams. VBF becomes a correspondingly important channel for the production of SM and BSM particles alike, with cross sections typically scaling with c.m. energy as ∼ log(s) far above threshold. The practical aspects of VBF at high-energy muon colliders have recently been studied in detail in [32], while the treatment of VBF in terms of electroweak parton distribution functions (PDFs) has been initiated in [25]. Here we summarize the qualitative features of VBF production, reserving a detailed discussion of electroweak PDFs for Sec. 3.




Authors:

(1) Hind Al Ali, Department of Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA;

(2) Nima Arkani-Hamed, School of Natural Sciences, Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton, NJ, 08540, USA;

(3) Ian Banta, Department of Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA;

(4) Sean Benevedes, Department of Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA;

(5) Dario Buttazzo, INFN, Sezione di Pisa, Largo Bruno Pontecorvo 3, I-56127 Pisa, Italy;

(6) Tianji Cai, Department of Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA;

(7) Junyi Cheng, Department of Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA;

(8) Timothy Cohen, Institute for Fundamental Science, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR 97403, USA;

(9) Nathaniel Craig, Department of Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA;

(10) Majid Ekhterachian, Maryland Center for Fundamental Physics, University of Maryland, College Park, MD 20742, USA;

(11) JiJi Fan, Department of Physics, Brown University, Providence, RI 02912, USA;

(12) Matthew Forslund, C. N. Yang Institute for Theoretical Physics, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY 11794, USA;

(13) Isabel Garcia Garcia, Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA;

(14) Samuel Homiller, Department of Physics, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA;

(15) Seth Koren, Department of Physics and Enrico Fermi Institute, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL 60637, USA;

(16) Giacomo Koszegi, Department of Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA;

(17) Zhen Liu, Maryland Center for Fundamental Physics, University of Maryland, College Park, MD 20742, USA and School of Physics and Astronomy, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN 55455, USA;

(18) Qianshu Lu, Department of Physics, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA;

(19) Kun-Feng Lyu, Department of Physics, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Clear Water Bay, Kowloon, Hong Kong S.A.R., P.R.C;

(20) Alberto Mariotti, Theoretische Natuurkunde and IIHE/ELEM, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, and International Solvay Institutes, Pleinlaan 2, B-1050 Brussels, Belgium;

(21) Amara McCune, Department of Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA;

(22) Patrick Meade, C. N. Yang Institute for Theoretical Physics, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY 11794, USA;

(23) Isobel Ojalvo, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ 08540, USA;

(24) Umut Oktem, Department of Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA;

(25) Diego Redigolo, CERN, Theoretical Physics Department, Geneva, Switzerland and INFN Sezione di Firenze, Via G. Sansone 1, I-50019 Sesto Fiorentino, Italy;

(26) Matthew Reece, Department of Physics, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA 02138, USA;

(27) Filippo Sala, LPTHE, CNRS & Sorbonne Universite, 4 Place Jussieu, F-75252 Paris, France

(28) Raman Sundrum, Maryland Center for Fundamental Physics, University of Maryland, College Park, MD 20742, USA;

(29) Dave Sutherland, INFN Sezione di Trieste, via Bonomea 265, 34136 Trieste, Italy;

(30) Andrea Tesi, INFN Sezione di Firenze, Via G. Sansone 1, I-50019 Sesto Fiorentino, Italy and Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Florence, Italy;

(31) Timothy Trott, Department of Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA;

(32) Chris Tully, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ 08540, USA;

(33) Lian-Tao Wang, Department of Physics and Enrico Fermi Institute, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL 60637, USA;

(34) Menghang Wang, Department of Physics, University of California, Santa Barbara, CA 93106, USA.

This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Cosmological thinking: time, space and universal causation HackerNoon profile picture
Cosmological thinking: time, space and universal causation @cosmological
From Big Bang's singularity to galaxies' cosmic dance the universe unfolds its majestic tapestry of space and time.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks