Muon Collider vs. Proton Collider: Unlocking Unprecedented Physics Advantages

2 Muons vs. Protons

High-energy muon colliders enjoy a host of advantages relative to their proton-proton counterparts, owing in part to the coexistence of scattering processes carrying nearly all of the collider energy (muon annihilation) with those carrying a smaller fraction (vector boson fusion). Before studying the physics potential of muon colliders in specific scenarios, we begin with a general exploration of the properties of muon annihilation and vector boson fusion, with an eye towards the comparison with proton-proton colliders.

2.1 Muon annihilation





To make a concrete comparison, we work in terms of generalized parton luminosities. We assume that the inclusive cross section for the final state F (with unspecified remnants X) arising from collisions of (possibly composite) particles A and B takes the form

















Of course, this comparison is necessarily favorable to muon colliders in the sense that it assumes the mass scale of new physics lies just below the c.m. energy of the collider, although radiative return can salvage some of the same conclusions at the cost of further suppressing the partonic cross section. Developing a comprehensive case for muon colliders still requires investigating production cross sections for a variety of new physics scenarios across a range of c.m. energies that go well above the production threshold. That is the motivation for the model dependent studies provided in Secs. 4 and 5 below.





