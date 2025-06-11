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vAttention: Contiguous KV-Cache for Faster, Simpler LLM Inference

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June 11th, 2025
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tech-stories#vattention#llm-inference#kv-cache-management#contiguous-memory#pagedattention-alternative#gpu-memory-optimization#llm-serving#pagedattention

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