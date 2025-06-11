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KV-Cache Fragmentation in LLM Serving & PagedAttention Solution

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June 11th, 2025
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tech-stories#kv-cache-fragmentation#pagedattention#vllm#llm-serving#gpu-memory#dynamic-memory-allocation#memory-optimization#fixed-size-blocks

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